The Glaring Red Flags Karoline Leavitt And Her Husband Won't Last

Being generations apart is one thing, but having opposing personalities is a whole other story. According to Karoline Leavitt herself, they have the textbook "opposites attract" kind of relationship, and she's not shaming her husband for being different from her. In fact, she thinks it's part of the charm. "He's an introvert (complete opposite of me)," she proudly told her Instagram followers and went on to gush about how that doesn't matter at the end of the day. "I respect his privacy on here — but he's my number one fan, the best dad, and just the best man I've ever met."

But Susan Trombetti isn't buying it easily. She sees the combo of extreme personality differences and a significant age gap as a recipe for trouble. "Karoline Leavitt is not even out of her twenties and is married to a man who is almost 60. I don't think anyone should ever marry before they experience their 20s," Trombetti told Nicki Swift. "That said, she did marry him, but I think there is more to it than they are just opposites. They are on the precipice of different life stages. This could create more problems than generational differences due to the extreme age gap."

That said, Trombetti is not being totally dismissive of their marriage — and even noted that Leavitt probably knows what she's doing even though it may not always appear that way. "Some benefits could be that she has more stability, connections, and wisdom from being married to someone older," she continued. "I am certain she probably loves him very much and she is not a trophy wife. She is bright, determined, and intelligent as well as ambitious."

