Trump Aide Margo Martin Loves To Show Off In Leggy Looks
It appears that MAGA women share a wardrobe packed full of thigh-flashing outfits. Margo Martin is a prime example — following the same school of fashion as Alina Habba, Lauren Boebert, and Kristi Noem, among other female GOP darlings — she loves to show off her legs at every opportunity.
Once MAGA women enter Donald Trump's close circle, they also seem to morph into Melania Trump. Habba's look changed drastically after she became Donald's lawyer: her hair was suddenly longer and layered, and soft honey-colored highlights were added along with smoky makeup. While Martin's resemblance is so striking that some have even dubbed her a Melania clone.
Little is known about Donald and Martin's relationship. But they're clearly close. Martin was by Donald's side for the start of his hush money court battle in April. And one glance at her Instagram shows she's a Mar-a-Lago frequent flier. It also offers a peek inside Martin's lavish lifestyle. Private jets, designer clothes, exotic vacays, she appears to have it all, and she definitely isn't afraid to flaunt it, setting thirst traps for her thousands of followers. From short dresses on the course to Daisy Dukes and cowboy boots, Martin loves to show off in leggy looks; we're checking out five of them.
Margo's little blue golf dress
One of the major benefits of being a BFF with Donald Trump is all the free golf your heart desires (if you're into golf, that is). Margo Martin is definitely into it, and she takes advantage whenever possible. Martin's social media is packed full of photos of her enjoying a round with her friends. In October, she posted a picture on Instagram of herself, Courtney Swindell, and Laura Sock on the green, clad in sneakers, baseball caps, and golfing mini-dresses. Martin's fans went wild for her leggy look. "Very beautiful Margo," one raved. "I wanna be like Margo," another shared. "Margo, I marry you," a third decreed.
Martin has become a MAGA superstar and pinup. Her rise to fame began in June 2023, when a Fox News reporter mistook her for Melania Trump. "We have some video that we want to play out here, Melania Trump entering the courthouse just a short time ago," John Roberts announced as footage played of Martin walking up the steps of the United States courthouse in Miami for Donald's arraignment on charges relating to the alleged mishandling of classified documents. "There she is," he added.
"So we just clarify something, Byron, we thought that was Melania Trump that was arriving — apparently it was not Melania so apologies for that," Roberts said after realizing his mistake. "Day like today, with so many comings and goings, it's easy from a distance to mistake two people."
Margo's birthday beach combo
Donald Trump's aide, Margo Martin, rang in her 2024 birthday in style. She hit the beach in short shorts and a matching top with a large iced coffee in hand. "Woke up 29," she captioned a photo posted on Instagram. "I see today is your birthday. Just wanted to take a moment to express my sheer gratitude for the work that you do (it's SO important). Because of you, the world knows who the real DJT and Co. is, not who msm tells us he is. Thank you, and cheers to you on your special day!" a fan wrote in the comments. "30th in the White House," another predicted.
The prediction will likely come true if Martin manages to stay on the right side of Trump. But then, she's been confident of returning to the Executive Mansion since leaving in 2021. Martin made that clear in a light-hearted text exchange with a Biden administration staffer in September 2023.
"I am determined to solve this mystery once and for all. Was this your shoe left in lower press?" they asked, along with a photo of a brown stiletto. "That would be mine. Just leave it there I'll pick it up January 2025," Martin replied. She shared a screenshot of the messages on X, formerly Twitter in November 2024. "This text exchange aged well. Always knew I'd be returning for that heel," she captioned it.
Margo's Montana Daisy Dukes
Margo Martin seems to be constantly at Donald Trump's side. However, she does manage to squeeze some time off here and there. In one such instance, in August 2023, Martin headed to White Fish, Montana, where she busted out with some Daisy Dukes, red cowboy boots, and a denim jacket. "Martins in Montana," she captioned a carousel of pics showing her hanging out with her family.
Martin's close proximity to Trump during his 2024 presidential campaign has placed her in the firing line at least once. She was on the rally grounds in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13 when gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks attempted to assassinate the president-elect. Martin opened up about the terrifying ordeal in Episode 2 of a new documentary series by Tucker Carlson, "The Art of the Surge on X."
"I knew pretty immediately it was a gun, all I remember is running through an open field, with bullets coming from behind me, and I had no idea where they were going," Martin explains to the camera, following footage of her fleeing the grounds. "I found the closest car next to me and got behind a car wheel."
Margo's cowgirl blues and boots
Margo Martin was back in the saddle (along with the Daisy Dukes and red cowboy boots) again in October 2023. "Howdy," she captioned a photo of herself hanging out in West Palm Beach, Florida, with her close pals, Brittany Aldean and Jenna Michelle. Parched MAGA men were quick to quench their thirst. "Beauties," one wrote. "Three of my faves," commented another, along with heart and flame emojis. "My goodness @margomcatee ... you are seriously so damn fine..." a third raved.
The three were snapped backstage at a Jason Aldean concert, where they were guaranteed the best seats in the stadium, given Brittany's his wife. She's right up front driving the Trump train along with Martin and is no stranger to controversy, like The Donald. Brittany sprang into action after Jason was accused of condoning racism and gun violence following the release of his 2023 track, "Try That In a Small Town," which referenced "good ol' boys" who "take care of our own."
It was the video, though, that caused the eruption. It included footage of riots and protests interjected with Aldean's band playing in front of the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia — the scene of the 1927 lynching of Henry Choate. "Never apologize for speaking the truth," Brittany captioned a rallying photo of the two on a beach along with a US flag emoji.
Margo's denim cutoffs and ruched boots
Margo Martin busted out with her best Blue Steele during a trip to Fort Worth, Texas, in May 2023. "Back in the ole stomping grounds," she captioned photos showing her posing in tiny denim Daisy Dukes, ruched boots, and a cowboy hat. Martin was born in Ada, Oklahoma, but studied at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth.
Martin posts an abundance of photos of herself hanging out with friends, posing on beaches, and jet-setting around the world, but for someone with such a significant social media presence, little is known about her private life. However, her devotion to her work, specifically Donald Trump, is evident. Martin's Instagram feed is stuffed with pics of her hanging out with The Donald and other MAGA luminaries, such as Elon Musk.
At the end of the Trump administration's first term, Martin shared a photo of her walking on the White House grounds with Trump. She said she was beyond grateful for the opportunity to serve and vowed the team would be back again for round two. "The days were long, but the years were short. To all of those I worked, traveled, laughed and cried with...What I wouldn't do for one more walk around the West Wing with you. You made this House a home. Here's to the future...The best is yet to come," Martin wrote in January 2021.