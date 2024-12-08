Trump Aide Margo Martin Loves To Show Off In Leggy Looks

It appears that MAGA women share a wardrobe packed full of thigh-flashing outfits. Margo Martin is a prime example — following the same school of fashion as Alina Habba, Lauren Boebert, and Kristi Noem, among other female GOP darlings — she loves to show off her legs at every opportunity.

Once MAGA women enter Donald Trump's close circle, they also seem to morph into Melania Trump. Habba's look changed drastically after she became Donald's lawyer: her hair was suddenly longer and layered, and soft honey-colored highlights were added along with smoky makeup. While Martin's resemblance is so striking that some have even dubbed her a Melania clone.

Little is known about Donald and Martin's relationship. But they're clearly close. Martin was by Donald's side for the start of his hush money court battle in April. And one glance at her Instagram shows she's a Mar-a-Lago frequent flier. It also offers a peek inside Martin's lavish lifestyle. Private jets, designer clothes, exotic vacays, she appears to have it all, and she definitely isn't afraid to flaunt it, setting thirst traps for her thousands of followers. From short dresses on the course to Daisy Dukes and cowboy boots, Martin loves to show off in leggy looks; we're checking out five of them.