Kai Trump's 'Dream Job' Is The Most Eye-Rolling Nepo Baby Fantasy
Kai Trump, the oldest grandchild of President Donald Trump, is the definition of a nepo baby. At just 18, she's become a professional golfer, a social media influencer, and a businesswoman all at once — basically living the dream most people could only ever imagine thanks to her last name. Recently, she did a Q&A on her YouTube channel, where Kai answered a fan's question about her dream career. And it was as tone-deaf as you'd expect. "My dream job is literally what I'm doing now. Playing golf, social media, entertaining, creating my own business. I think that's my dream job," Kai, the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa Trump, explained. "Traveling the world, meeting new people, that's probably my dream job. So pretty much like, I guess, entrepreneurship." Must be nice.
Unsurprisingly, netizens thought her answer was completely out-of-touch and ridiculous. "So basically unemployed [...] wonderful dream," one user snarked on Instagram with two sarcastic clapping emojis. Another user corrected her, writing, "So no job. Sorry honey. I love you. But that's not a job." A third user agreed, pointing out, "Literally EVERYTHING she named is a hobby, meeting new ppl? Traveling? Lol wtf." To be fair, Kai seems to be extremely passionate about these things, as she claimed in another portion of her vlog that she doesn't have many other interests in life except for business and sports.
"I don't really have a hobby," Kai shared (via YouTube). "I love working out. [...] I obviously love golf." She does like learning new things related to business and entrepreneurship, noting, "I'm very interested in that, so, I guess that can kind of be like a hobby for me."
Kai Trump has been heavily criticized for being out of touch
Unfortunately, this isn't the first time Kai Trump's ridiculously lavish lifestyle and flaunting of her nepo baby status have led to harsh criticism from social media users. Earlier this month, she generated headlines for bringing her Secret Service to shop at Erewhon in a cringeworthy video she posted on her YouTube channel. "If you guys don't know Erewhon, Erewhon is the most expensive grocery store pretty much out there. Everything's crazy expensive," the teenager stated. "So, we're going to get my favorite stuff, even supplements, wherever it may be. And then we're going to go home and try it out." Later, while looking at Erewhon's line of yoga mats and tote bags, Kai joked about being strapped for cash.
"I'm like, I'm about to go, like, bankrupt with this. I need to file for bankruptcy," she quipped, notably while wearing a $239 Whoop band and a $6,630 Cartier Love bracelet on her right wrist. As one unimpressed user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Read the effing room." Speaking of her career, Kai also discussed her plans for the future in the aforementioned Q&A video. The aspiring athlete confirmed that she hopes to graduate on time and join the LPGA tour, while also continuing to grow her brand as an entrepreneur and influencer. Kai also teased an upcoming project she's been working on lately too.
Currently, Kai is on a break from playing golf after undergoing left wrist surgery in January due to tendon and cartilage issues. She discussed her recovery during the Q&A, acknowledging that it's been both "mentally" and physically "challenging." Kai added, "But I'm doing a lot better now. And yeah, it's been an emotional roller coaster."