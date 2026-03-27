Kai Trump's 'Dream Job' Is The Most Eye-Rolling Nepo Baby Fantasy

Kai Trump, the oldest grandchild of President Donald Trump, is the definition of a nepo baby. At just 18, she's become a professional golfer, a social media influencer, and a businesswoman all at once — basically living the dream most people could only ever imagine thanks to her last name. Recently, she did a Q&A on her YouTube channel, where Kai answered a fan's question about her dream career. And it was as tone-deaf as you'd expect. "My dream job is literally what I'm doing now. Playing golf, social media, entertaining, creating my own business. I think that's my dream job," Kai, the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa Trump, explained. "Traveling the world, meeting new people, that's probably my dream job. So pretty much like, I guess, entrepreneurship." Must be nice.

Unsurprisingly, netizens thought her answer was completely out-of-touch and ridiculous. "So basically unemployed [...] wonderful dream," one user snarked on Instagram with two sarcastic clapping emojis. Another user corrected her, writing, "So no job. Sorry honey. I love you. But that's not a job." A third user agreed, pointing out, "Literally EVERYTHING she named is a hobby, meeting new ppl? Traveling? Lol wtf." To be fair, Kai seems to be extremely passionate about these things, as she claimed in another portion of her vlog that she doesn't have many other interests in life except for business and sports.

"I don't really have a hobby," Kai shared (via YouTube). "I love working out. [...] I obviously love golf." She does like learning new things related to business and entrepreneurship, noting, "I'm very interested in that, so, I guess that can kind of be like a hobby for me."