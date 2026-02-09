Kai Trump: 10 Facts About Donald Trump's Oldest Grandchild
Kai Trump is the eldest granddaughter of President Donald Trump. Born in New York in May 2007, Kai is the first child of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump, who divorced in 2018. Kai was raised in Florida, along with her three brothers, Donald III, Tristan, and Spencer, and her sister, Chloe.
Over the years, Kai has undergone quite a transformation. She has quietly emerged as one of the more recognizable members of the Trump family's next generation, and has often been spotted hanging out with her presidential granddad. Her famous family aside, Kai has started to attract attention thanks to her affinity for golf. She has competed in junior tournaments and played in the LPGA in November 2025 — all by the age of 18. Looking ahead to her next chapter, Kai has a clear focus on her future, with plans to continue playing golf at the University of Miami in 2026. As she prepares for college life, many will be watching to see how she shapes her own path beyond the Trump legacy. Read on to learn more interesting facts about Kai.
Kai is the oldest of five siblings
Kai Trump is a big sister to four siblings. Two years after Kai made her earth-side appearance in 2007, she gave up her title of only child when Donald John Trump III was born. Then, in 2011, Tristan Milos Trump was born, making the Trumps a family of five. Another boy – Spencer Frederick Trump — joined the brood in 2012, and the youngest of the group, Chloe Sophia Trump, was born in 2014. Kai is seemingly very close to her siblings and enjoys including them in her social media posts. For example, in June 2025, she shared a sweet TikTok in honor of Chloe's birthday. "Happy [11th] Birthday, Chloe. I love you. Your [sic] the best little sister ever," Kai wrote.
In many ways, Kai lives a ridiculously lavish life, but she also seems grounded — and her family is certainly important to her. As the Trump clan has gotten older, Kai has stepped into a mentoring role, and has even coached her younger siblings on the golf course. In July 2026, she shared a YouTube video of a golf outing with Tristan and Chloe for some family fun in the sun. "My back is already hurting from carrying the team," Kai joked as the threesome attempted to break 30 on nine holes. Kai also has 10 first cousins (on her dad's side alone) who look up to her. The newest member of the Trump family was born in May 2025 to Tiffany Trump and her husband, Michael Boulos.
Kai is named after her great grandfather
Kai Madison Trump definitely has a unique name, and it turns out there's a special meaning behind it. Kai was actually named after her maternal great-grandfather. "My grandfather's name was Kai," Vanessa Trump said in a YouTube video posted to Kai's channel in June 2025. "I always loved the name Kai. I was very close to my grandfather. He was like a father to me." Vanessa also said that "Kai" means "ocean," which she says is one of her "favorite places to go." Vanessa and Donald Trump Jr. didn't know whether their firstborn was a boy or a girl, but planned to name the baby Kai regardless. Vanessa went on to explain the names that she and Don Jr. chose for all of their kids, drawing on their family for inspiration for every name except Chloe Sophia Trump's. Vanessa admitted that she and Donald knew they were having a girl, and she just picked two names that she liked most for her fifth child.
The name Kai has many origins, though it is primarily recognized as Hawaiian. "As a Hawaiian name, Kai means 'sea,' and this sentiment carries over to its Japanese translation, too," according to The Bump. The outlet also noted that the name's meaning is contingent on which characters in the Japanese language are being used, but it can represent words like "'triumph,' 'peace,' 'harmony,' 'color,' 'maple,' or 'ocean.'"
She loves playing golf -- and she's pretty good
Kai Trump is following in her grandfather's footsteps, as she has fallen in love with the game of golf. She started playing golf when she was just 2 years old, after being introduced to the sport by her mom, Vanessa Trump. As she has gotten older, Kai has competed in various tournaments as an amateur golfer. She even made her debut in the LPGA in November 2025. At just 18 years old, Kai took the course at The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, after making the cut to compete. It was a great experience for the teen, even though she finished the tournament in last place, shooting a 13-over 83.
"I was definitely more nervous than I expected, but I thought I hit a lot of great shots out there," Kai told the press, according to Fox News. "I hit a lot of good shots just to the wrong spots," she continued, adding that the experience was "pretty cool" regardless. " ... Playing with the best players in the world and being literally right there or even outdriving on some of the holes, it felt pretty good. Felt like my game is in a good spot, and especially only being a senior in high school." Kai has also hit the course with her grandfather, Donald Trump, who has praised her skills. "She's a fantastic golfer," Trump said in a YouTube video shared on Kai's channel in April 2025. "She's a scratch player, which is amazing. I think some day in the not-too-distant future she's gonna be much better than scratch."
She launched her own line of merch in 2025
In 2025, Kai Trump launched her very own merch, setting up an online shop where folks can purchase clothing items with her monogram "KT" on them. "This collection is something I've dreamed about for a long time, and I'm so grateful it's finally here," Trump captioned an Instagram post in September 2025. "Launching this line has been such an exciting project. From the quality of the fabric to the details in the designs, I wanted to create a piece that isn't just merch but a staple you can wear anywhere."
Based on the kaitrump.shop website, the teen offered a variety of crew neck sweatshirts featuring her own logo and her signature written on the cuff. As a way to promote the new line, the young Trump took some pictures in the gear at the White House and even shared a video of herself chipping balls on the lawn at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue on Instagram. In January 2026, there were no items listed for sale on Trump's official website. It is unknown whether she plans to add more pieces to her collection or restock the crewneck sweatshirts at any point in the future, as of this writing.
Kai will attend the University in Miami in 2026
Kai Trump has made a big decision about her future and has announced that she will be attending the University of Miami in the fall of 2026. "I would like to thank my mom, Vanessa, and my dad, Don, for always supporting me through my journey. I would also like to thank my great team for getting me to this point. I would like to thank my Grandpa for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support," Kai captioned an Instagram post, which served as her verbal commitment to the university, in August 2024. Kai has since signed a letter of intent and will be playing golf for the Hurricanes after graduating from The Benjamin School in Palm Beach County. Notably, Tiger Woods' children, Sam and Charlie, also attend The Benjamin School – Woods has been dating Kai's mother, Vanessa Trump, since late 2024.
While it remains unclear what Kai plans to study in college, as of this writing, she is continuing to make golf a central focus as she enters this next chapter of her life. The University of Miami boasts a competitive Division I women's golf program, with the team taking first place at the White Sands Invitational in October 2025 after finishing at +35. There is little doubt that Kai is eager to contribute to the program and further develop her game alongside other talented athletes who share her passion. Regardless of what path she ultimately chooses, the future appears bright for the teen, and she has the support of her whole family behind her.
Kai's dating life is complicated
A big part of any teenager's life is dating, and the same holds true for Kai Trump. What isn't part of every teenager's life, however, is the Secret Service, which is part of Kai's more tragic reality with fame. The president's granddaughter opened up about it in a January 2026 interview on the "Impaulsive" podcast, saying, "It's really awkward ... when you're going on a date with a guy and, like, [the Secret Service] are, like, two tables behind you." Kai explained that she does her best "not to let it bother" her, even though she admits it's "weird."
Kai went on to say that it was initially difficult to get used to having the security detail, but now she tries to focus on what she is doing and the people that she is hanging out with rather than the people who are tailing her every move. As far as whether Kai has a boyfriend, that information she hasn't publicly shared. Her social media is also free and clear of any hard launches, and it seems as though she's keeping that part of her life private, which is totally understandable, given that her grandfather is the president of the United States.
Speaking of Donald Trump, even he isn't privy to Kai's personal life. In a December 2024 Q&A posted to her YouTube channel, Kai recalled an instance in which she brought a male friend to the golf course and was mortified when her grandpa referred to the boy as her boyfriend. The worst part for Kai was that the boy had a girlfriend, so she was completely embarrassed.
Kai prefers to stay out of politics
Kai Trump took the stage at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in 2024 in support of her grandfather, Donald Trump, who was running for a second term as president at the time. While addressing the crowd, Kai's words humanized the POTUS in a way. She talked about him from her own perspective, highlighting her interactions with her grandpa, rather than the man the public sees. And while it seemed as though this speech was Kai's entry into politics, she actually prefers to stay out of that arena altogether. Her appearance at the RNC was less about making a political statement and more about showing support for someone she loves.
"I would never run [for office]," Kai said on the "Impaulsive" podcast in January 2026. "I don't want anything to do with politics because I feel like politics [are] such a dangerous thing, and I think if both sides met in the middle, everyone would be so much more happier," she continued, later adding, "Obviously, I'm gonna support my grandpa, my family member, but that's that's pretty much it." Kai rarely (if ever) posts about politics on social media, though she does share photos of herself at the White House and on Air Force One — but that's simply her hanging with family and nothing more.
Kai's grandfather, Donald Trump, is a big influence in her life
Kai Trump really looks up to her grandfather, Donald Trump, and the two seem to share a very special bond. Aside from being Donald's first granddaughter, Kai and the POTUS enjoy some of the same things — like golf. It's no secret that Kai loves her grandfather and that he's a big influence in her life. In July 2025, Kai announced that she'd inked a deal with Accelerator energy drinks. While chatting with Fox News about the decision, Kai discussed the relationship that she has with her grandfather, also sharing how he's helped shape her life. " ... He taught me to just keep on working at it," she said. "Obviously, I've gotten a lot better in past years with golf, but he really just taught me to keep on fighting and keep on practicing and whatnot, and I've loved playing golf with him my whole life. And it's something that we share, a special bond together."
In October 2025, Kai and Donald spent some time on the golf course together, and Kai filmed some of the interaction for YouTube. "This is my favorite video I have filmed so far and holds a lot of meaning to me," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "I hope you enjoy this very special video."
Kai's mom is her 'favorite person'
Kai Trump is incredibly close to her mom, Vanessa Trump, evidenced by the way the young athlete talks about her on social media. "Happy Birthday Mom. I love you so much. You're my favorite person ever. Thank you for always supporting me and being my biggest fan. I am extremely lucky to have you. You're the best," Kai captioned an Instagram post on her mom's birthday in December 2025. Vanessa took to the comments section of the post to respond. "Love you kai," she wrote, adding a red heart emoji. The sweet exchange offered fans a glimpse into the close bond the two share, highlighting how important family is to the teen. Kai's followers loved reading the exchange, and many left comments acknowledging the relationship and even calling the two women beautiful.
The feeling is absolutely mutual. Vanessa is extremely supportive of Kai and is often by her side, whether it be for a golf tournament, school event, or just a mom-and-daughter hangout. When Kai made her LPGA debut, Vanessa took to Instagram with a message for her oldest child. "I'm so proud of you, Kai! Today is your very first LPGA event, and I couldn't be more excited. I'll be right by your side, cheering you on every step of the way! You've got this!" Vanessa wrote in November 2025.
She has her own YouTube channel with more than 1 million subscribers
In addition to playing golf, going to school, and just trying to be a normal kid — despite having the last name Trump — Kai Trump is also trying to branch out on her own as a social media star. In November 2024, Trump launched her very own YouTube channel. In the beginning, the teen shared videos of herself practicing and playing golf, perhaps trying to get her name out there in the sport. The channel has evolved, however, and has become a place for Trump to vlog about all aspects of her life. For example, in January 2026, Trump put together a compilation YouTube video of things she did during her winter break, revealing that she'd visited a local animal shelter and decided to foster a dog. The move came after she underwent wrist surgery due to injuries that she sustained playing golf. She figured she had some spare time on her hands, so why not foster a pup?
Trump's YouTube channel amassed more than 1.4 million subscribers in less than two years. She also has an impressive following on Instagram with more than 2.6 million followers and on TikTok with more than 3.6 million followers, as of this writing. Despite her massive following, Trump doesn't seem focused on being an influencer. Rather than regularly posting ads to earn money, she uses her social media platforms to share her love for golf and her family.