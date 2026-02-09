Kai Trump: 10 Facts About Donald Trump's Oldest Grandchild

A big part of any teenager's life is dating, and the same holds true for Kai Trump. What isn't part of every teenager's life, however, is the Secret Service, which is part of Kai's more tragic reality with fame. The president's granddaughter opened up about it in a January 2026 interview on the "Impaulsive" podcast, saying, "It's really awkward ... when you're going on a date with a guy and, like, [the Secret Service] are, like, two tables behind you." Kai explained that she does her best "not to let it bother" her, even though she admits it's "weird."

Kai went on to say that it was initially difficult to get used to having the security detail, but now she tries to focus on what she is doing and the people that she is hanging out with rather than the people who are tailing her every move. As far as whether Kai has a boyfriend, that information she hasn't publicly shared. Her social media is also free and clear of any hard launches, and it seems as though she's keeping that part of her life private, which is totally understandable, given that her grandfather is the president of the United States.

Speaking of Donald Trump, even he isn't privy to Kai's personal life. In a December 2024 Q&A posted to her YouTube channel, Kai recalled an instance in which she brought a male friend to the golf course and was mortified when her grandpa referred to the boy as her boyfriend. The worst part for Kai was that the boy had a girlfriend, so she was completely embarrassed.