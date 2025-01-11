Kai Trump Accidentally Confirmed Grandpa Don Is Clueless About Her Personal Life

Kai Trump often posts photos with her grandpa, Donald Trump, on social media, but even though they spend a good amount of time together, the two may have a very surface-level relationship. The golfer-influencer has ramped up her social media posts since Donald won the presidential election in November 2024. She celebrated the occasion with an Instagram post, kicking off her carousel with a snap of the pair. "No one works harder or cares more about the American people. Congratulations Grandpa, I love you!" Kai wrote in the caption. Just days after the election, Kai showed off Donald's softer side by posting a sweet selfie with her grandad in another Instagram post. That carousel also included a pic of the pair on a golf green together, and it was on a golf course that a detail about their relationship came to light.

For a December 2024 Q&A video on her YouTube channel, Kai recalled an "embarrassing" interaction with Donald. "I brought one of my guy friends to play golf and he goes, 'Oh my God! Look how handsome your boyfriend is,'" she said. "And I got so embarrassed because he has a girlfriend," Kai added. It seems that while she may hit the links with the president-elect, Kai and Donald don't delve into personal matters such as her dating life. However, Donald wasn't the only one uncertain about his granddaughter's romantic life. When she posted a photo with fellow golfer Garrett Clark to Instagram in October 2024, fans wondered if he was Kai's new boyfriend.

Perhaps Donald is clueless about Kai's personal life, but he does call her fairly often. Most of their conversations seem to revolve around their mutual passion for golf.