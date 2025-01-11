Kai Trump Accidentally Confirmed Grandpa Don Is Clueless About Her Personal Life
Kai Trump often posts photos with her grandpa, Donald Trump, on social media, but even though they spend a good amount of time together, the two may have a very surface-level relationship. The golfer-influencer has ramped up her social media posts since Donald won the presidential election in November 2024. She celebrated the occasion with an Instagram post, kicking off her carousel with a snap of the pair. "No one works harder or cares more about the American people. Congratulations Grandpa, I love you!" Kai wrote in the caption. Just days after the election, Kai showed off Donald's softer side by posting a sweet selfie with her grandad in another Instagram post. That carousel also included a pic of the pair on a golf green together, and it was on a golf course that a detail about their relationship came to light.
For a December 2024 Q&A video on her YouTube channel, Kai recalled an "embarrassing" interaction with Donald. "I brought one of my guy friends to play golf and he goes, 'Oh my God! Look how handsome your boyfriend is,'" she said. "And I got so embarrassed because he has a girlfriend," Kai added. It seems that while she may hit the links with the president-elect, Kai and Donald don't delve into personal matters such as her dating life. However, Donald wasn't the only one uncertain about his granddaughter's romantic life. When she posted a photo with fellow golfer Garrett Clark to Instagram in October 2024, fans wondered if he was Kai's new boyfriend.
Perhaps Donald is clueless about Kai's personal life, but he does call her fairly often. Most of their conversations seem to revolve around their mutual passion for golf.
Kai Trump and Donald Trump compare golf scores
During the Republican National Convention in July 2024, Kai Trump gave a speech and opened up about her relationship with Donald Trump. "He calls me during the middle of the school day to ask how my golf game is going and tells me all about his," Kai said. Later, Kai uploaded a golf video that featured Donald speaking to her on the phone. The YouTube vid was titled "Trying to beat my Grandpa's best golf score" and was filmed while the future University of Miami golfer was playing nine holes at the Trump National Golf Course Bedminster. Kai called her grandfather so the two could compare their scores at that course. "I would say my best would be 32. That's a tough nine," Donald said over the phone.
Donald also put his granddaughter on the spot with a question about his golf game. "What do you think of Bryson's clubhead speed compared to my clubhead speed?" he asked. The president-elect was referencing golf pro Bryson DeChambeau, who had popped up on Kai's Instagram timeline. In March 2021, the teenager posted a snap to Instagram of her posing on a green alongside DeChambeau. "Had an amazing day playing golf with @brysondechambeau and grandpa!" she wrote in the caption. He's not the only golf pro Kai has spent time with thanks to her grandfather's connections — she shared a photo of her, Donald, and Tiger Woods in February 2021.
All that time with pros must have paid off for the budding influencer. Kai won the ladies' club championship at the Trump International Golf Course in Palm Beach in March 2024. She posted about the accomplishment on Instagram with a carousel that included a pic of Donald presenting the championship plaque to his granddaughter.