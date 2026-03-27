Donald Trump Flirts With Fox News Anchor Dana Perino On Air (& She Looks So Over It)

During an appearance on Fox News, Donald Trump tried to work his charm on Dana Perino, but she didn't appear to want any part of it. POTUS didn't seem to mind that rumors floated around Perino's alleged plastic surgery and Botox use, as he gushed over her while teleconferencing in on an episode of "The Five" on March 26. Perino had questions about how people in Iran were coping amid the conflict, but Trump had little interest in discussing the matter. Instead, he deflected the question by reminiscing about his longstanding relationship with the Fox News anchor. "But first, do you remember when we had lunch years ago in the base of Trump Tower when it was a brand new building?" he replied to Perino.

Then he decided to seemingly shoot his shot live on-air and attempted to flirt with "The Five" host. "You haven't changed. Now I'm not allowed to say this, it's the end of my political career, but you may be even better looking [now]," Trump added. The other hosts responded with laughter. In an attempt to downplay the flirtatious comment, Perino said Trump should see how she looks without makeup. "Fox hair and makeup has a lot to do with that," she responded to Trump, while trying to refocus the questioning.

"Do you have any insight into how the Iranian people are doing? Do they have drinking water? Food?" TRUMP: "Remember when we had lunch? You may be even better looking now." pic.twitter.com/IT40BaatEH — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) March 26, 2026

The line about Perino's beauty not only made her uncomfortable, but some viewers as well. "The married President of the United States just made a pass live on FoxNews," one X user wrote. Others believed the Commander-in-Chief was employing a specific tactic by mentioning Perino's appearance. "Classic Trump distraction technique [laughing emoji] Question about basic needs, answer about looks," another wrote. That was not the first time Trump focused on the attractiveness of a reporter or made reference to how inappropriate the topic was to discuss.