4 Times Ryan Seacrest's Fake Tan Fails Quieted The 'Ozempic Face' Chatter

Ryan Seacrest's "Ozempic face" always seems to be the star of the show in photos of the TV host these days, but his fake tan might begin to overshadow his ever-so-hollow cheekbones. It's certainly true that Seacrest's face has undergone an intense transformation, most likely from a GLP-1 like Ozempic, with the tell-tale signs being extremely defined cheekbones, sunken eyes, and an overall gaunt appearance. While he has still maintained his killer smile, he's lacking a healthy glow.

It's never been confirmed that Seacrest is on any type of GLP-1, but fans have certainly speculated as much, taking to social media to express their concern over his health. Based on Seacrest's Instagram page, he seems to live an active, healthy life complete with good food and a workout routine. Hopefully, his "Ozempic face" is simply a side effect of aging and losing some weight. His orange glow, though, is a different story. Perhaps he has attempted to counteract his sunken appearance by self-tanning, or maybe he has just become fanatic about it, just as he seems to be with his diet.