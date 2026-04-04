4 Times Ryan Seacrest's Fake Tan Fails Quieted The 'Ozempic Face' Chatter
Ryan Seacrest's "Ozempic face" always seems to be the star of the show in photos of the TV host these days, but his fake tan might begin to overshadow his ever-so-hollow cheekbones. It's certainly true that Seacrest's face has undergone an intense transformation, most likely from a GLP-1 like Ozempic, with the tell-tale signs being extremely defined cheekbones, sunken eyes, and an overall gaunt appearance. While he has still maintained his killer smile, he's lacking a healthy glow.
It's never been confirmed that Seacrest is on any type of GLP-1, but fans have certainly speculated as much, taking to social media to express their concern over his health. Based on Seacrest's Instagram page, he seems to live an active, healthy life complete with good food and a workout routine. Hopefully, his "Ozempic face" is simply a side effect of aging and losing some weight. His orange glow, though, is a different story. Perhaps he has attempted to counteract his sunken appearance by self-tanning, or maybe he has just become fanatic about it, just as he seems to be with his diet.
Ryan Seacrest looks very orange while eating pizza
Ryan Seacrest has gotten so thin that even an Instagram picture of him eating a big slice of greasy pizza got flooded with comments about his appearance. In this photo celebrating "National Pizza Day" (but mostly promoting that night's episode of "American Idol"), Seacrest poses with a slice of pizza halfway in his mouth. Countless commenters encouraged him to eat the whole slice, with one user writing, "Your skeletal cheek bone is very visible, take care of yourself."
Others noted that Seacrest's skin has an extremely orange hue here that doesn't quite look like a natural, beachy tan. From this image, it appears that Seacrest might only be tanning his face, considering the stark difference between his hands, his face, and his neck. This also might be due to a heavy, cakey foundation in Seacrest's makeup routine. Regardless, the TV star was practically glowing despite it being a cold February day.
Ryan Seacrest's blonde hair makes tan stand out
Ryan Seacrest dressed sharply in a series of Instagram photos promoting "American Idol" at the beginning of March 2026. These pics included him talking with some of the contestants, but the images of solely himself are where his tan is most evident. In the very last image of the carousel, Seacrest stands with his hand on the railing, facing away from the crowd, his skin glowing orange under the lights of the "American Idol" arena.
Seacrest's frosty blonde tips might also be part of why he looks so tan in some of these photos; blonde hair makes darker skin stand out more, highlighting the contrast between the two colors. It seems like the tanning worked this time as a proper distraction from Seacrest's tired, sunken appearance. The comment section for this photo dump is filled with positivity, some even highlighting how good he looks. Unfortunately, it appears that positive comments about Seacrest's looks are a rare occurrence on his page lately.
Ryan Seacrest's tan looks muddy in some photos
On March 10, 2026, Ryan Seacrest shared a photo of himself doing ad reads in an all-black studio. Unfortunately, he was sporting an all-black outfit as well, both of which did nothing to distract from his orange tan. If anything, his burnt head stood out like a sore thumb. Perhaps the harsh lighting from above is to blame in this image; it makes it seem like Seacrest's blonde eyebrows have blended into his tan complexion, almost making it look like he has no eyebrows at all.
On this day, Seacrest seems to have also made it a point to include his hands in the tanning process. His face, neck, and hands in this photo are all consistent in color. It's unclear whether it's the tan's doing or perhaps a poor makeup job, but there is something about his overall complexion that appears muddy. This can be seen in particular around his forehead, where the tan seems more concentrated in the middle. While hardly as extreme, Seacrest's dirty tan look almost brings to mind Donald Trump's expired peach bronzer complexion.
A tan cannot disguise the changes Ryan Seacrest has gone through
It appears that Ryan Seacrest's penchant for exaggerated fake tans reached its latest phase at the very end of 2025. In this photo from December 29, Seacrest poses in front of a very blue wall. Looking dapper in his suit and ready to ring in the new year, he still can't escape looking tangerine-tinted. The blue wall behind him definitely isn't helping, and actually makes his orange skin pop.
The comment section for this post is filled with mostly positive comments. The tan certainly worked as a distraction from the host's hollow face and rumors circulating at the time that Seacrest had plastic surgery. While the tan successfully obfuscates his "Ozempic face" from time to time, it ultimately cannot disguise Seacrest's gaunt face.