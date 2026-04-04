Donald Trump's 'White House Etiquette Instructor' Is A Blonde Bombshell
President Donald Trump surrounds himself with women who all seem to share a very specific vibe (if you know what we mean): white, plastic-looking, (mostly) in shape, and almost always blonde. We see it in Karoline Leavitt, Trump's press secretary; Pam Bondi, his attorney general; and Nathalie Harp, who has gained notoriety for being Trump's quote-unquote "human printer." But did you know that Trump has an etiquette instructor working for him who also checks these boxes? Her name is Alison Cheperdak, and she joined the Trump administration to teach modern manners and business communication to White House interns.
Formerly a White House staffer who's served under Trump during his first administration, Cheperdak is an expert on modern etiquette in professional and social settings. Before joining the White House, she held different roles in news media and law, including working as a clerk and attorney advisor at the U.S. Treasury. She became an etiquette connoisseur after leaving the White House in 2021. "For me, the pivot was unexpected. I took a turn into entrepreneurship," Cheperdak wrote in her essay for The Conservateur. "I saw how much etiquette can help you in work and in life — and how the absence of it can quietly hurt you." (Too bad she isn't giving Trump lessons.)
Anyway, the thing here is she fits exactly into the mold of women Trump usually surrounds himself with. One, she's blonde. Two, she's white. And three, she seems physically fit. But what sets this woman apart from those in Trump's inner circle is that Cheperdak doesn't seem addicted to lip fillers and plastic surgery (no shade to Leavitt). She actually has good fashion sense, as well, and doesn't appear to be a huge fan of the so-called Republican makeup.
Donald Trump has a certain type
For years, it's been said that Donald Trump has a preference for women working in his administration. The author and Trump critic Michael Wolff said in his time observing the White House for his book, he noticed a striking pattern among women going around the West Wing halls. "Sitting there every day, [...] I would see these women come by all who were dressed the same," he said on "The Daily Beast" podcast. They usually came in wearing tiny pencil skirts ("this was during the winter") and knee-high boots instead of proper heels. He found this bizarre. "You know, and I texted my wife saying, 'God knows I could have missed some fashion trend, but I said, is this unusual?'" Wolff recalled. "'Yes,' she said. 'This his would be very unusual if they are all, in this singular mode.'"
Even during his hush money trial, it's hard not notice that Trump surrounded herself with women who all look like clones. "There is always an entourage of ... younger, good-looking women around Trump, all dressed the same and all who basically look the same," Wolff pointed out. Most often, they looked like clones of First Lady Melania Trump, who had all but vanished during that period. He cited Hope Hicks, Madeleine Westerhout, and Natalie Harp as examples. "I spoke to one of the jurors. He said, 'All of these Trump women, girls, you know, the ones who were testifying... They all dress the same and they all look the same," stressed the Trump biographer.
As for Trump's newly hired etiquette instructor, we've yet to see whether Alison Cheperdak will play a much bigger role in this current administration. More likely the answer is no, but wouldn't it be great if she taught POTUS a thing or two about manners?