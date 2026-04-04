Donald Trump's 'White House Etiquette Instructor' Is A Blonde Bombshell

President Donald Trump surrounds himself with women who all seem to share a very specific vibe (if you know what we mean): white, plastic-looking, (mostly) in shape, and almost always blonde. We see it in Karoline Leavitt, Trump's press secretary; Pam Bondi, his attorney general; and Nathalie Harp, who has gained notoriety for being Trump's quote-unquote "human printer." But did you know that Trump has an etiquette instructor working for him who also checks these boxes? Her name is Alison Cheperdak, and she joined the Trump administration to teach modern manners and business communication to White House interns.

Formerly a White House staffer who's served under Trump during his first administration, Cheperdak is an expert on modern etiquette in professional and social settings. Before joining the White House, she held different roles in news media and law, including working as a clerk and attorney advisor at the U.S. Treasury. She became an etiquette connoisseur after leaving the White House in 2021. "For me, the pivot was unexpected. I took a turn into entrepreneurship," Cheperdak wrote in her essay for The Conservateur. "I saw how much etiquette can help you in work and in life — and how the absence of it can quietly hurt you." (Too bad she isn't giving Trump lessons.)

Anyway, the thing here is she fits exactly into the mold of women Trump usually surrounds himself with. One, she's blonde. Two, she's white. And three, she seems physically fit. But what sets this woman apart from those in Trump's inner circle is that Cheperdak doesn't seem addicted to lip fillers and plastic surgery (no shade to Leavitt). She actually has good fashion sense, as well, and doesn't appear to be a huge fan of the so-called Republican makeup.