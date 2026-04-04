Melania Trump's 'Porcelain' Smile Is Almost Certainly Veneers, Says Cosmetic Dentist

Melania Trump often displays a sour expression that adds fuel to the speculation about the health of her marriage to Donald Trump. But she occasionally smiles for the camera, and when she does, it shines — literally. Melania has white teeth so perfect that we wondered if the first lady is among the high-profile figures who have veneers. Dr. Tyler Hales, celebrity cosmetic dentist and founder of Hales Aesthetic, believes she is. After reviewing a number of photos for Nicki Swift, including the image below, he analyzed the shape of her teeth and how they reflect light to reach his conclusions.

"A key indicator for me is that her smile appears brighter than the whites of her eyes, which strongly suggests veneers," Hales told us. That wasn't the only giveaway, though. Hales also noticed an unevenness that generally points to veneers because of a technical difficulty. "Upon closer inspection, the lower teeth appear slightly thicker. This is common with lower veneers, as many labs struggle to maintain a natural thickness in that area," he explained.

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The color of Melania's teeth also helped Hales determine exactly what kind of veneers he believes she got. "While her teeth are very white, they have a slight grayish undertone. This leads me to believe she likely has Emax porcelain veneers on both her upper and lower teeth," he said. The suspicion that she has veneers doesn't surprise us. After all, Melania has undergone a major transformation between her modeling and first lady days.