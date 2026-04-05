Candid Video Of Tiger Woods & Vanessa Trump Puts Their Disconnect On Blast

Golf legend Tiger Woods' romance with Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, was first announced in March 2025 when Woods shared the news of their surprising relationship on Instagram. "Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together," Woods captioned the post. Woods and Vanessa moved faster than anyone expected, reportedly bonding over their children's shared love for golf while living in Palm Beach, Florida. Vanessa and Donald Jr.'s daughter, Kai Trump, is now a golf influencer who scored a spot on the University of Miami's golf team. But when Woods posed for a photo with Vanessa and Kai at a golf tournament, everyone's smiles looked a bit strained.

Donald Trump was supportive of Woods' relationship with Vanessa, with the president remaining a close friend of the pro golfer. "Tiger actually called me a few months ago," he said after the relationship became public (via Business Insider). "And he told me about it, and I said, 'Tiger, that's good, that's good.' I'm very happy for both." But despite the support, Woods and Vanessa may be struggling in their relationship. In a video recorded at The Golf League (TGL) Finals on March 24, 2026, at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, the duo looked less than comfortable together.

Tiger Woods, Vanessa Trump, & Kai Trump, yesterday at Riviera CC... It sure seems like Tiger & Vanessa (who has the most remarkable dating history of any current celebrity) are in love. As a "member" of the Trump family, Tiger has a great shot at being on the GOP ticket in 2036. pic.twitter.com/rEQJyB1Abo — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) February 23, 2026

In a video that gained traction on X, Woods and Vanessa were recorded taking photos together at the golf event. Woods looked visibly nauseous prior to the photo session, and it looked like he was on the verge of tears when Vanessa came up to join him. Even Kai could not help to alleviate the awkwardness in the photos, as Woods didn't seem to know where to stand or how to pose for any of the shots.