Candid Video Of Tiger Woods & Vanessa Trump Puts Their Disconnect On Blast
Golf legend Tiger Woods' romance with Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, was first announced in March 2025 when Woods shared the news of their surprising relationship on Instagram. "Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together," Woods captioned the post. Woods and Vanessa moved faster than anyone expected, reportedly bonding over their children's shared love for golf while living in Palm Beach, Florida. Vanessa and Donald Jr.'s daughter, Kai Trump, is now a golf influencer who scored a spot on the University of Miami's golf team. But when Woods posed for a photo with Vanessa and Kai at a golf tournament, everyone's smiles looked a bit strained.
Donald Trump was supportive of Woods' relationship with Vanessa, with the president remaining a close friend of the pro golfer. "Tiger actually called me a few months ago," he said after the relationship became public (via Business Insider). "And he told me about it, and I said, 'Tiger, that's good, that's good.' I'm very happy for both." But despite the support, Woods and Vanessa may be struggling in their relationship. In a video recorded at The Golf League (TGL) Finals on March 24, 2026, at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, the duo looked less than comfortable together.
Tiger Woods, Vanessa Trump, & Kai Trump, yesterday at Riviera CC...
It sure seems like Tiger & Vanessa (who has the most remarkable dating history of any current celebrity) are in love.
As a "member" of the Trump family, Tiger has a great shot at being on the GOP ticket in 2036. pic.twitter.com/rEQJyB1Abo
— John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) February 23, 2026
In a video that gained traction on X, Woods and Vanessa were recorded taking photos together at the golf event. Woods looked visibly nauseous prior to the photo session, and it looked like he was on the verge of tears when Vanessa came up to join him. Even Kai could not help to alleviate the awkwardness in the photos, as Woods didn't seem to know where to stand or how to pose for any of the shots.
Netizens think Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump's relationship is in trouble
Given the recording of their March 2026 photo session at The Golf League (TGL) Finals in Florida, Tiger Woods and girlfriend Vanessa Trump could not escape the watchful eyes of the public. Social media users were quick to point out just how uncomfortable the couple seemed to be while attempting to pose for the cameras. "Tiger looks very robotic & rigid, not looking very relaxed at all," one user commented on the viral X post that shared the video. "No he is not like she beg him to take that picture it looks fake and phony like he was uncomfortable," someone responded to the comment.
Calling attention to the glaring red flags that Woods and Vanessa won't last, many were also critical of Woods' appearance and lifestyle. "Is he ok? Looks like he has the shakes," another user asked, referring to how Woods looked scared or on the verge of tears at the start of the video. "That body language tells me she's in love...not sure about him, but maybe I'm hoping Tiger doesn't further damage his legacy by getting involved the Trump f***wits," another user observed.
Shortly after his appearance at the TGL Finals, Woods was reported to be in a rollover crash on March 27, 2026, on Jupiter Island. He was soon arrested on DUI suspicions, with police claiming he was speeding and acting impaired. Oddly enough, the accident occurred just a day after President Donald Trump said Woods would not be playing in The Masters. "I love Tiger, but he won't be there," Trump said on "The Five" (via USA Today). Woods has a long history of motor accidents, including a DUI charge in South Florida back in 2017.