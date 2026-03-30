Karoline Leavitt's Rumored Maternity Leave Fill-Ins Are From MAGA's B-List Bench

Alina Habba's name has been on the tip of tongues everywhere following Karoline Leavitt's pregnancy announcement. Habba, who served as Donald Trump's personal attorney (albeit rather unsuccessfully, at times), was rumored to be in the running for press secretary following his 2024 election win. And while Habba seemed to entertain the idea during an appearance on Fox, telling host Sean Hannity that she would "think about it very seriously" (via the New York Post), she later penned a statement on X that said otherwise. "While I am flattered by the support and speculation, the role of Press Secretary is not a role I am considering. Although I love screaming from a podium I will be better served in other capacities," she tweeted merely one day before Trump announced Leavitt as his official White House Press Secretary pick. Pretty convenient timing, no?

These days, however, it appears Habba might be open to new work, after all. In December 2025, Habba resigned from her Trump-appointed position as the United States attorney for New Jersey, months after a federal appeals court ruled she was unlawfully appointed to the gig, stating on X that the decision was all in an effort "to protect the stability and integrity of the office which I love." Sure, Jan. Subsequently, Attorney General Pam Bondi promptly appointed Habba as one of her top advisors.