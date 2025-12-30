Karoline Leavitt Replacement Rumors Cause A Stir After Pregnancy Reveal

Karoline Leavitt's pregnancy announcement was barely a day old before folks already began speculating about her replacement. In case you missed things, Leavitt, the controversial White House press secretary for the Donald Trump administration, shared the news with an Instagram post on December 26, 2025. "The greatest Christmas gift we could ever ask for — a baby girl coming in May 2026," she posted alongside a carousel featuring a shot of her baby bump. "My heart is overflowing with gratitude to God for the blessing of motherhood, which I truly believe is the closest thing to Heaven on Earth."

Leavitt also expressed her excitement for continuing to work under Trump and Susie Wiles, his Chief of Staff, because of the administration's "pro-family environment." However, people on social media have already begun gossiping that the White House is gearing up to replace her. One TikTok video joking about the pregnancy was reposted to X, formerly Twitter, with the caption asking, "I wonder who will be her replacement after giving birth."

The X post has received over 545,000 views at the time of writing, and its comments are divided between people who don't think Leavitt will take much of a break at all, like with her first birth, and those who half-jokingly wonder whether Trump is the father. Some people did mention the most likely possible replacements, including Abigail Jackson, Katie Miller, and Laura Loomer. Others took the opportunity to joke about Leavitt's unusual age gap with her husband, Nicholas Riccio, who is 32 years her senior.