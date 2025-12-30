Karoline Leavitt Replacement Rumors Cause A Stir After Pregnancy Reveal
Karoline Leavitt's pregnancy announcement was barely a day old before folks already began speculating about her replacement. In case you missed things, Leavitt, the controversial White House press secretary for the Donald Trump administration, shared the news with an Instagram post on December 26, 2025. "The greatest Christmas gift we could ever ask for — a baby girl coming in May 2026," she posted alongside a carousel featuring a shot of her baby bump. "My heart is overflowing with gratitude to God for the blessing of motherhood, which I truly believe is the closest thing to Heaven on Earth."
Leavitt also expressed her excitement for continuing to work under Trump and Susie Wiles, his Chief of Staff, because of the administration's "pro-family environment." However, people on social media have already begun gossiping that the White House is gearing up to replace her. One TikTok video joking about the pregnancy was reposted to X, formerly Twitter, with the caption asking, "I wonder who will be her replacement after giving birth."
The X post has received over 545,000 views at the time of writing, and its comments are divided between people who don't think Leavitt will take much of a break at all, like with her first birth, and those who half-jokingly wonder whether Trump is the father. Some people did mention the most likely possible replacements, including Abigail Jackson, Katie Miller, and Laura Loomer. Others took the opportunity to joke about Leavitt's unusual age gap with her husband, Nicholas Riccio, who is 32 years her senior.
Karoline Leavitt is a workaholic with job security
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt likely isn't leaving her position permanently, nor anytime soon. While she'll probably go on maternity leave, there are no plans in place to secure a permanent replacement for her at this time. Lara Trump, the wife of Donald Trump's son, Eric Trump, didn't believe any rumors about Leavitt being replaced. "Karoline Leavitt is a machine. She's incredible. And she's going nowhere," she said on Fox News (via X). She added, "I've seen some stories out there, Lisa. People saying 'Who's next in line?' Nobody's next in line. It's Karoline. She can do everything."
Lara also noted that Leavitt previously opted for a shorter maternity leave the last time she gave birth, in July 2024. Back then, when Leavitt was the spokeswoman for Trump's presidential campaign, she planned on taking eight weeks off after giving birth. However, she returned just four days after going through labor, wanting to get back to work with Trump after his assassination attempt. That kind of on-the-clock unpredictability means that Leavitt's job could become a breaking point in her marriage and for her family. As she told the Daily Mail, "It's very difficult to make plans in this job," adding, "My husband and I had three different mini weekend getaway vacations this summer. All three got canceled due to foreign policy events."
Leavitt's workaholic disposition may signal that she won't need much of a replacement at all, even without another assassination attempt. "I had a feeling that I would be the type of person who would want to get back right away," she told The Conservateur. That will probably be fine with the Trump administration, considering a senior White House official has confirmed Leavitt's job security to Fox News Digital.