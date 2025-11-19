Karoline Leavitt's Defense Of 'Unusual' Age Gap With Rich Husband Backfires Miserably

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has been struggling to maintain the facade that she and husband Nicholas Riccio are thriving. So much fanfare has been made over the strange age gap between Riccio and Leavitt, that the press secretary has been working double time to try and prove just how hip and cool her husband is. However, even when Leavitt tries to post photos of herself and Riccio doing fun things, it often backfires. Such was a similar case when Leavitt appeared on "Pod Force One" on November 19, 2025, and host Miranda Devine brought up the 32-year difference between the two — and many were not falling for Leavitt's answer.

Q: Tell us about your husband, I think he is 32 years older than you which is unusual. Karoline Leavitt: It is very unusual Q: Could you not find boys your own age? Leavitt: Honestly no, but he's amazing... We fell in love. He's just an amazing guy... He's a successful real... pic.twitter.com/n7ZUU5BS6L — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) November 19, 2025

"Tell us about your husband," Devine prods, continuing, " ... and also the fact he's, I think, 32 years older than you, which is unusual." For her part, Leavitt agrees while asserting that finding mature men her age was a struggle, which considering she's 28 feels somewhat fair of her to say. She then dished that getting to be with a much older man works for her because, "he's built his career, and so he's in a place where he can support me in mine." While this sounds lovely on paper, many were quick to point out that Riccio's real estate business allows for him and Leavitt to live the luxe life, something Leavitt might not have access to should she be married to a younger man.