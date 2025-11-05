Karoline Leavitt's Job Could Cause 'Breaking Point' For Her Age-Gap Marriage, Expert Says

The good news about Karoline Leavitt and her husband Nicholas Riccio is that her demanding schedule isn't necessarily the kiss of death, according to Susan Trombetti. "When it comes to the toll the high-powered job might have on Karoline Leavitt's relationship with her son and husband, it's a high intangible cost," she explained. Fortunately for Leavitt, "her introverted husband has already achieved, is older, and has no other children." Trombetti also noted that Riccio, who works in real estate for a living, seems to love supporting Leavitt on the domestic side of things. "The trade off is he has a very successful, driven, and much younger wife who is also pretty," she continued."

However, there are a few downsides that could trip them up down the line. "This constant traveling and one partner always being away or so devoted to their career can take its toll," said Trombetti, who explained how Leavitt being away could introduce resentment on both sides. "The parent taking care of the child needs a break and needs to talk to another adult and have an outlet so Nicholas probably experiences that like every other stay at home parent," she said. "He could grow to resent that she isn't there enough." Meanwhile, Leavitt could grow to resent that their child may become more bonded to their father than to her. One of the possible areas of tension, according to Trombetti, could be Leavitt's mom guilt, which she discussed with the Christian Broadcasting Network, according to The Mirror US.

Additionally, Trombetti says Leavitt's relationship with Riccio could suffer because she's gone all the time. Plus, "Karoline herself might have a breaking point because she is always giving her all at work, and to make up for that she has to give everything back at home when she isn't working," added Trombetti. Lastly, "One of them could meet someone else and emotional affairs tend to develop if not sexual under the circumstances when your relationship is ignored." She continued, "You simply need to be there for each other most of the time, and it doesn't appear that she is enough of the time."