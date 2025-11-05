Karoline Leavitt's Job Could Cause 'Breaking Point' For Her Age-Gap Marriage, Expert Says
Love her or hate her, as the youngest White House press secretary to ever take the podium, Karoline Leavitt is extremely accomplished for her age. However, Leavitt's high-profile job could potentially hinder her age-gap romance with her husband Nicholas Riccio, a relationship expert exclusively told Nicki Swift. If you didn't know, Leavitt, 28, is 32 years younger than Riccio, her 59-year-old hubby, who's shockingly close to her parents' age. And while she's expressed that his advanced years and established career have made him a spouse capable of supporting her career aspirations, it's also possible that her stressful job could cause trouble for the newlyweds' relationship down the line.
Leavitt famously had to cut her maternity leave short after the assassination attempt on President Donald Trump. "I had a feeling that I would be the type of person who would want to get back right away," Leavitt shared with The Conservateur. Leavitt's prediction was correct, as she felt compelled to return to work after watching the attempt on Trump's life on television four days after her son, Niko, arrived. "I looked at my husband and said, 'Looks like I'm going back to work.'" And though Leavitt framed the moment as a way to serve her country and boss during a calamitous period, her unpredictable schedule is one indicator that her job could eventually impact her relationship and work-life balance.
To further dive into Leavitt's possible dynamic with Riccio, Nicki Swift reached out to Susan Trombetti, CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, who broke down the pros and cons of Leavitt's demanding role and the impact it could have on her marriage.
How Karoline Leavitt's job could impact her marriage
The good news about Karoline Leavitt and her husband Nicholas Riccio is that her demanding schedule isn't necessarily the kiss of death, according to Susan Trombetti. "When it comes to the toll the high-powered job might have on Karoline Leavitt's relationship with her son and husband, it's a high intangible cost," she explained. Fortunately for Leavitt, "her introverted husband has already achieved, is older, and has no other children." Trombetti also noted that Riccio, who works in real estate for a living, seems to love supporting Leavitt on the domestic side of things. "The trade off is he has a very successful, driven, and much younger wife who is also pretty," she continued."
However, there are a few downsides that could trip them up down the line. "This constant traveling and one partner always being away or so devoted to their career can take its toll," said Trombetti, who explained how Leavitt being away could introduce resentment on both sides. "The parent taking care of the child needs a break and needs to talk to another adult and have an outlet so Nicholas probably experiences that like every other stay at home parent," she said. "He could grow to resent that she isn't there enough." Meanwhile, Leavitt could grow to resent that their child may become more bonded to their father than to her. One of the possible areas of tension, according to Trombetti, could be Leavitt's mom guilt, which she discussed with the Christian Broadcasting Network, according to The Mirror US.
Additionally, Trombetti says Leavitt's relationship with Riccio could suffer because she's gone all the time. Plus, "Karoline herself might have a breaking point because she is always giving her all at work, and to make up for that she has to give everything back at home when she isn't working," added Trombetti. Lastly, "One of them could meet someone else and emotional affairs tend to develop if not sexual under the circumstances when your relationship is ignored." She continued, "You simply need to be there for each other most of the time, and it doesn't appear that she is enough of the time."