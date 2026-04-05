Matchmaker: Single Alina Habba Is A Perfect Match For Don Jr. (Sorry, Bettina)

Unfortunately for Alina Habba, matchmaker Susan Trombetti isn't sure that a high-profile MAGA romance is even in the cards for her. That is, "Unless she plans to break up a few marriages or engagements." We'll give the controversial attorney the benefit of the doubt and assume that's not something she wants to do, but as Trombetti reiterated, "There are slim pickings in the MAGA world." One major obstacle is that, despite the amount of wealthy donors out there, they're all on the older side. Uncomfortable age-gap relationships aren't exactly uncommon with politicians, but even then, the matchmaker wasn't convinced.

As she acknowledged, "While age gap relationships are in, this would seriously be robbing the cradle." So, what's a single Habba to do? Trombetti felt that slightly older MAGA figures like Corey Lewandowski might be good options, but she ultimately mused that someone outside of the spotlight who still runs in the same circles would work. "My best guess would be a wealthy Trump donor/supporter in Palm Beach who is part of the social scene at Mar-a-Lago. She should attend as many functions as possible there. That could be her best bet for meeting someone new who catches her eye," Trombetti exclusively told us.

Of course, there is also a chance that President Trump's former lawyer might prefer to stay out of the dating scene for a while, with the matchmaker noting, "Having come off two divorces, she probably won't rush in." We'll have to wait and see!