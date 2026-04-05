Matchmaker: Single Alina Habba Is A Perfect Match For Don Jr. (Sorry, Bettina)
We saw Alina Habba's divorce coming from a mile away thanks to the many glaring red flags. As such, President Donald Trump's former lawyer is probably proceeding with caution when it comes to finding love again. And yet, a matchmaking expert who spoke exclusively to Nicki Swift reckons there's someone close to home who could really suit Habba: Her ex-boss's son, Donald Trump Jr. Susan Trombetti, the CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, asserted that there are two age-appropriate MAGA personalities who could be suitable romantic candidates. Unfortunately, both men — Don Jr. and his own boss, Omeed Malik — are already in relationships. "Omeed would be perfect, but he is married. Donald Trump Jr. is engaged again to Bettina Anderson," Trombetti pointed out.
The matchmaker added, "Perhaps there could be another breakup with him, but it's unlikely." Of course, the president's eldest son has been accused of straying in the past. In fact, Aubrey O'Day has long claimed she had an affair with Don Jr. while he was married to his first wife, Vanessa Trump. Likewise, Anderson first soft-launched her relationship with Don Jr while he was still engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle (at least, neither party had confirmed that they'd split up yet). Even so, sadly, Trombetti wasn't convinced that Don Jr. would end his relationship with the socialite.
Alina Habba may have to settle for a non-MAGA man
Unfortunately for Alina Habba, matchmaker Susan Trombetti isn't sure that a high-profile MAGA romance is even in the cards for her. That is, "Unless she plans to break up a few marriages or engagements." We'll give the controversial attorney the benefit of the doubt and assume that's not something she wants to do, but as Trombetti reiterated, "There are slim pickings in the MAGA world." One major obstacle is that, despite the amount of wealthy donors out there, they're all on the older side. Uncomfortable age-gap relationships aren't exactly uncommon with politicians, but even then, the matchmaker wasn't convinced.
As she acknowledged, "While age gap relationships are in, this would seriously be robbing the cradle." So, what's a single Habba to do? Trombetti felt that slightly older MAGA figures like Corey Lewandowski might be good options, but she ultimately mused that someone outside of the spotlight who still runs in the same circles would work. "My best guess would be a wealthy Trump donor/supporter in Palm Beach who is part of the social scene at Mar-a-Lago. She should attend as many functions as possible there. That could be her best bet for meeting someone new who catches her eye," Trombetti exclusively told us.
Of course, there is also a chance that President Trump's former lawyer might prefer to stay out of the dating scene for a while, with the matchmaker noting, "Having come off two divorces, she probably won't rush in." We'll have to wait and see!