Why We Saw Alina Habba's Divorce Coming From A Mile Away

In MAGA news, Alina Habba has separated from her second husband Gregg Reuben after nearly six years of marriage. Court documents obtained by the Daily Mail showed that Habba, a former attorney and legal advisor to President Donald Trump, quietly filed for divorce in New Jersey before packing her bags and moving to Florida. She reportedly bought a home just a few doors down from Trump's famous Mar-A-Lago estate because of course she did. Sources close to Habba dished that she had been living separately from her husband since last year and had long been struggling to step out of his shadow.

A Harvard Business graduate, Reuben is a millionaire who serves as chair of the U.S. Transport Department's Advisory Board but is not involved in politics. There were plenty of weird things about Habba and Reuben's marriage, which turned out to be warning signs. One is the timing of the couple's nuptials — they reportedly wed on New Year's Eve 2020 following a whirlwind romance, and just one year after Habba split from her first husband, Matthew Eyet, who's also an attorney. They share two kids while Reuben also has a child from a previous relationship.

Similarly, the split wasn't that shocking because Habba was rarely spotted with Reuben, either IRL or online, prompting jokes about Trump being the most important man in her life (netizens were surprised to learn she was married). Habba did casually mention Reuben during a January 2024 appearance on "The PBD Podcast." As she explained, "I'm not a feminist, I believe in strong women, but I want my door opened. I'm very much an [...] old school woman." The Trump loyalist elaborated, "When I'm at home, I cook, I have a husband I respect, I know how to turn it on."