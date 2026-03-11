Why We Saw Alina Habba's Divorce Coming From A Mile Away
In MAGA news, Alina Habba has separated from her second husband Gregg Reuben after nearly six years of marriage. Court documents obtained by the Daily Mail showed that Habba, a former attorney and legal advisor to President Donald Trump, quietly filed for divorce in New Jersey before packing her bags and moving to Florida. She reportedly bought a home just a few doors down from Trump's famous Mar-A-Lago estate because of course she did. Sources close to Habba dished that she had been living separately from her husband since last year and had long been struggling to step out of his shadow.
A Harvard Business graduate, Reuben is a millionaire who serves as chair of the U.S. Transport Department's Advisory Board but is not involved in politics. There were plenty of weird things about Habba and Reuben's marriage, which turned out to be warning signs. One is the timing of the couple's nuptials — they reportedly wed on New Year's Eve 2020 following a whirlwind romance, and just one year after Habba split from her first husband, Matthew Eyet, who's also an attorney. They share two kids while Reuben also has a child from a previous relationship.
Similarly, the split wasn't that shocking because Habba was rarely spotted with Reuben, either IRL or online, prompting jokes about Trump being the most important man in her life (netizens were surprised to learn she was married). Habba did casually mention Reuben during a January 2024 appearance on "The PBD Podcast." As she explained, "I'm not a feminist, I believe in strong women, but I want my door opened. I'm very much an [...] old school woman." The Trump loyalist elaborated, "When I'm at home, I cook, I have a husband I respect, I know how to turn it on."
Alina Habba's body language with Gregg Reuben said it all
Despite keeping it relatively quiet, Alina Habba's divorce from second husband Gregg Reuben has ignited plenty of chatter across social media. Over on X, formerly known as Twitter, users shared their reactions to both her filing and Habba's less-than-shocking relocation. Many pointed to Habba's weird relationship with President Donald Trump, even hilariously branding her the "future former Mrs. Trump." As one such user quipped, "Trump always has a side chick playing the role as mistress. When Trump promoted Melania from mistress to wife, a job opening emerged." Others blasted her for relocating to Florida instead of staying in New Jersey to be close to her children. "What kind of mother leaves her kids behind??? She sounds like the perfect trainwreck to be the next Mrs. Don Trump, Jr. wife, honestly. Truly distasteful and wretched creatures," one user raged.
The former presidential legal advisor seems to be carrying on with her life regardless. On February 27, 2026, Habba posted an Instagram photo of her sitting in the makeup chair getting glammed up for what appeared to be some kind of televised appearance. Just a week prior, she also shared a tribute to Trump in honor of Presidents' Day, describing him as "the GOAT." The controversial lawyer hasn't released an official statement regarding her divorce as of this writing, and Habba doesn't seem likely to break her silence on the matter. But, looking back on her few recent photos with Reuben, there were hints that she was pulling away. "Look at that body language," one X user pointed out. Another observed, "She's leaning as far away from him as she can in this pic. The writing was on the wall."