Pics Of Megyn Kelly's Synthetic-Looking Hair Extensions Will Make You Cringe
Much like Megyn Kelly's relationship with her former arch-nemesis Donald Trump that just keeps getting weirder, her hair has undergone quite the massive transformation over the years. Back in 2016, Kelly turned up at the GOP debate on January 28, 2016, sporting a brand new hair cut — and by cut we mean CHOP. "Man, they are cracking hard on Donald Trump right now. In Trump's defense, Megyn Kelly's hair is scary awesome. I can see why he was afraid," one X user posted about the formerly long-haired anchor's severe pixie cut. Meanwhile, another quipped, "Perhaps Trump should send her the name of his stylist."
Since then, however, Kelly has reverted to her old style, which just so happens to include a revolving door of no good, very bad extensions. "Look, I'm not opposed to fake hair at all. I've got a couple extras in here, and I love it," she once boasted during an episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show" while simultaneously railing against Kristi Noem for her own extension fails. "Sometimes they're in, sometimes they're not," she quickly added. Sure, Jan. As evidenced by the many photos of her rocking the cringey, synthetic hair pieces, it would appear there's not a day that goes by that Kelly doesn't have a head full of them.
Megyn Kelly's 2015 Republican debate hair was a massive fail
Megyn Kelly made quite the splash at the Republican presidential debate on August 6, 2015, when she held Donald Trump's feet to the fire over all the terrible things he had said about women over the years. Sadly, while some argued that she actually emerged as the real winner of the debate, it was obvious to anyone watching that her hair extensions were a big fat fail. "Megyn Kelly needs to blend her weave better #GOPDebate" one X user wrote. Meanwhile, another asked, "Who do I contact to help fund better weave for Megyn Kelly?"
Another debate, another bad batch of weave for Megyn Kelly
Megyn Kelly's synthetic-looking extensions were on full display on December 6, 2023, as she opened the fourth and final Republican primary debate in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. While Kelly took turns grilling the likes of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Chris Christie, the only thing many viewers at home could focus on was Kelly's bad weave. "The most offensive part of the #Republican #Debate2023 is #Megyn Kelly's hair extensions," one X user wrote.
Megyn Kelly's mismatched hair, don't care
According to one expert, one of the reasons Megyn Kelly's hair extensions always look so fake is that they never quite match the shade of her real hair. Case in point: one telltale photo of her dropping by the SiriusXM studio in New York in May 2024. "Megyn's hair extensions have been pretty noticeable in some of her recent videos and photos," glam expert Amber Reneé exclusively told our sister site, The List. "It's mostly because the extensions seem to stand out in terms of texture or color. If the color doesn't quite match her natural hair, or if the extensions are a bit shinier or thicker than her real hair, they can look a little off."
Megyn Kelly's bad hair extensions were pratically crawling away from her during her Trump victory speech
Megyn Kelly turned many heads on January 19, 2025, as she gave a victory speech in honor of Donald Trump and the Republican Party ahead of Trump's inauguration — though not exactly for the right reasons. In the confines of the speech, Kelly praised Trump, mocked Kamala Harris, and even poked fun at herself. "The goodness just keeps on. I woke up this morning, and I was two inches taller, a pound thinner, and I had skin like Jennifer Lopez," she joked before quickly adding, "That last one is not true." Alas, she remained notably mum about the mess of brassy, wavy extensions that tumbled down the front of her fiery red dress, looking as if they were trying to crawl off her head and as far away from the Capital One Arena as they could get.
Are Megyn Kelly's synthetic hair extensions toxic?
On January 29, 2025, Megyn Kelly showed off her support for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and her love of bad hair extensions all at the same time when she showed up at the confirmation hearing for the Health and Human Services secretary hopeful. Alas, given the looks of Kelly's distracting hair extensions at the confirmation hearing, perhaps the Senate committees should have started debating the potential hazardous side effects from the cheap, synthetic strands on Kelly's head instead. We're sure RFK Jr. would have welcomed the shift in topics. Zyn, anyone?
Even talk of the Epstein files couldn't keep viewers from commenting on Megyn Kelly's unseemly extensions
In July 2025, Megyn Kelly took to her popular news and political podcast to passionately defend the swirling allegations surrounding Donald Trump's involvement in the Epstein files. Unfortunately for Kelly, people were too busy gawking at her ill-fitting and noticeably unblended tracks to pay any attention to the words coming out of her mouth. "My word. Megyn Kelly's bad hair extensions," one X user posted in horror. Meanwhile, a Facebook user wrote, "You look like an alien."