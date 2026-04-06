Pics Of Megyn Kelly's Synthetic-Looking Hair Extensions Will Make You Cringe

Much like Megyn Kelly's relationship with her former arch-nemesis Donald Trump that just keeps getting weirder, her hair has undergone quite the massive transformation over the years. Back in 2016, Kelly turned up at the GOP debate on January 28, 2016, sporting a brand new hair cut — and by cut we mean CHOP. "Man, they are cracking hard on Donald Trump right now. In Trump's defense, Megyn Kelly's hair is scary awesome. I can see why he was afraid," one X user posted about the formerly long-haired anchor's severe pixie cut. Meanwhile, another quipped, "Perhaps Trump should send her the name of his stylist."

Since then, however, Kelly has reverted to her old style, which just so happens to include a revolving door of no good, very bad extensions. "Look, I'm not opposed to fake hair at all. I've got a couple extras in here, and I love it," she once boasted during an episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show" while simultaneously railing against Kristi Noem for her own extension fails. "Sometimes they're in, sometimes they're not," she quickly added. Sure, Jan. As evidenced by the many photos of her rocking the cringey, synthetic hair pieces, it would appear there's not a day that goes by that Kelly doesn't have a head full of them.