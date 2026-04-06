Kaitlan Collins' Eyebrow Blindness Is Undeniable In These Pics
While CNN's Kaitlan Collins is renowned for her great work as a journalist, fans can't help but appreciate her sense of style and good looks. Spending pretty much her whole career on television, Collins is expected to be put-together all the time, although sometimes even her killer legs can't distract people from some questionable outfits.
But overall, one of her most defining features is definitely her thick eyebrows. With naturally dark hair, Collins' eyebrows are a perfect match in color, and they often draw the eye with their intensity. But does she, like Kristi Noem, have eyebrow blindness? While sometimes Collins' beauty is spot-on, other times, she arguably lets her eyebrows get the best of her. She might not be able to tell when it's time to make a change with her famous brows.
In the past, there have been moments when Collins' prominent eyebrows definitely stole the spotlight from her, proving that even the well-known TV journalist is prone to experiencing eyebrow blindness.
Kaitlan's prominent eyebrows stole the spotlight for the wrong reasons
In early 2025, Kaitlan Collins was on duty reporting on an important story, wearing a blue jacket with ornamental buttons down the front and a white shirt underneath. But even the dramatic embellishments on her top couldn't draw the eyes away from her eyebrows.
At the time, the journalist's brows were front and center, and not in a good way, with the intense and thick arches a bit too prominent to complement her face.
Kaitlan got a little heavy-handed with her eyebrow pencil
Kaitlan Collins attended Variety's annual New York Party in 2023 wearing a chic dark green power suit with her hair parted on the side. As for her makeup, she went for a light pink gloss on her lips, but she might have been a little heavy-handed with the eyebrow pencil.
While her brows are already thick on their own, without any help from makeup, it looked like Collins lined them even more for the star-studded event in New York City. The move made the overall look a little too strong, when a softer eyebrow would have done a lot to improve it.
The TV journalist should have tamed her brows a little more
At the 2025 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, Kaitlin Collin's homecoming dance look was far from one of her best. She also let her brows run wild when she maybe should have taken a pair of tweezers to them before heading to the event.
While leaving brows relatively natural can work great, especially for Collins, this time around, it just looked messy. To add to the situation, Collins' hair for the night was also a major miss, with the pouf on the top giving 2000s vibes, and not in a good way.
Kaitlan's brows got the best of her again
In 2018, Kaitlan Collins wore a blue sleeveless dress to report to work as a White House journalist, trying to do a more subdued makeup look. She also had her hair parted to one side.
Unfortunately, her eyebrows were running wild again, with stray hairs all around the brow. But the extra hairs were most noticeable at the top of the arch, making them look unkempt and out of control. It seems safe to say that Collins definitely had eyebrow blindness that day.
Her BAFTA Tea Party eyebrow look was another wild one
In October 2024, Kaitlan Collins attended the BAFTA NYC Tea Party wearing a bright green dress, but even the intense hue couldn't distract from her eyebrows. Collins could have benefitted from a quick trim or touch-up with the tweezers, but instead, she let them be super natural, to her detriment.
With an already questionable outfit choice, her eyebrows only made the severe look that much worse. If only Collins had tamed her brows a bit before leaving the house.
Kaitlan's brows were arched to the extreme and over-lined
When she attended a fun fashion event in New York City in the fall of 2023, Kaitlan Collins seemed to forget about her eyebrows again. While she went for a muted ensemble that included one of her signature turtlenecks, her eyebrows, with extra prominent arches that day, were just a little too strong.
Collins' eyebrows overwhelmed her natural beauty, taking away from the overall elegant look. Smiling brightly in the photo, the TV personality seemed unaware that her eyebrow blindness was on full display.