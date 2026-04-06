Kaitlan Collins' Eyebrow Blindness Is Undeniable In These Pics

While CNN's Kaitlan Collins is renowned for her great work as a journalist, fans can't help but appreciate her sense of style and good looks. Spending pretty much her whole career on television, Collins is expected to be put-together all the time, although sometimes even her killer legs can't distract people from some questionable outfits.

But overall, one of her most defining features is definitely her thick eyebrows. With naturally dark hair, Collins' eyebrows are a perfect match in color, and they often draw the eye with their intensity. But does she, like Kristi Noem, have eyebrow blindness? While sometimes Collins' beauty is spot-on, other times, she arguably lets her eyebrows get the best of her. She might not be able to tell when it's time to make a change with her famous brows.

In the past, there have been moments when Collins' prominent eyebrows definitely stole the spotlight from her, proving that even the well-known TV journalist is prone to experiencing eyebrow blindness.