Not Even Kaitlan Collins' Killer Legs Could Save These Awful Outfits

For those who keep up with the news, Kaitlan Collins is probably a familiar face. She has hosted CNN shows like "The Source" and has been the network's chief White House correspondent, often feuding with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. The journalist has been reporting on U.S. politics for years, regularly attending high-profile events where she has to dress the part.

Since she spends so much time on TV and in the public eye, Collins has to wear a lot of different outfits, many of which show off her fine physique and toned legs. Whether she's chatting with stars at a red carpet event like an Oscars after-party or dining with politicians at a special dinner, Collins is expected to look sharp and chic. Unfortunately, it doesn't always turn out that way. As with any celebrity, there have been some highs and lows to Collins' style, and in some cases, even her fit figure couldn't distract from a bad outfit.