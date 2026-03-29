Not Even Kaitlan Collins' Killer Legs Could Save These Awful Outfits
For those who keep up with the news, Kaitlan Collins is probably a familiar face. She has hosted CNN shows like "The Source" and has been the network's chief White House correspondent, often feuding with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. The journalist has been reporting on U.S. politics for years, regularly attending high-profile events where she has to dress the part.
Since she spends so much time on TV and in the public eye, Collins has to wear a lot of different outfits, many of which show off her fine physique and toned legs. Whether she's chatting with stars at a red carpet event like an Oscars after-party or dining with politicians at a special dinner, Collins is expected to look sharp and chic. Unfortunately, it doesn't always turn out that way. As with any celebrity, there have been some highs and lows to Collins' style, and in some cases, even her fit figure couldn't distract from a bad outfit.
Kaitlan's unique green look fell flat
In 2024, Kaitlan Collins attended the first-ever BAFTA NYC Tea Party, joining many major celebrities for a fun event in collaboration with the New York Film Festival. While it was definitely laudable for her to try a bold new style, her unexpected look missed the mark.
Collins wore a bright green dress with blue flats and a small tan bag. The bright color didn't work with her skin tone, while the dress also had odd sleeves and embellishments that really didn't add anything to the garment. The dress was one of the few skin-bearing outfits Collins has worn, with the high slit revealing her leg, but even that couldn't save the bizarre garment.
The journalist's retro peach outfit should've stayed in the past
Kaitlan Collins showed off her legs in a unique way with this outfit from 2022, but that was about the only positive thing about it. She attended the event wearing a peach blazer and matching shorts with bright white platform sneakers.
With big shoulders and shoes, the outfit looked like it was pulled from the 1980s, and let's just say, maybe Collins' messy throwback look should've stayed there. While the peach color was definitely a better pick than the bright green of her last outfit, the retro look, with added hoop earrings and a patterned purse, wasn't a good pick.
Kaitlan's legs couldn't distract from an odd match-up
In April 2025, Kaitlan Collins attended an outdoor industry event with an all-white look meant for spring. She wore a white top, a short white skirt, and a structured white jacket with green embellishments on the collar and pockets. She topped it off with a small Chanel purse.
While that sounds like the perfect seasonal outfit, it was hard to ignore the mismatched shades of white between her top, her jacket, and her purse. Add to that how out of place the green embellishments on the jacket looked and how hiked up her skirt was, and Collins' outfit was certainly not one of her best.
Kaitlan's sporty look was a strange fit
Kaitlan Collins is not shy when it comes to her love for her home state of Alabama and its sports teams. In 2023, she shared a snap of herself at the University of Alabama's Saban Field at Bryant–Denny Stadium. She wore an all-black outfit, once again using shorts to show off her legs. It was a simple look, but one that's easy to mess up, as Collins proved.
The TV journalist tucked her black t-shirt into her high-waisted shorts. Instead of being cute or chic, it ended up looking like a bland romper that didn't fit her well, bunching up at the waist. While her legs looked great as usual, they couldn't save this ensemble.
Kaitlan's salmon-colored jacket was a poor choice
Even way back in 2019, it was obvious that Kaitlan Collins had a penchant for pink in all its many shades. Like her aforementioned peach-pink blazer and shorts, the salmon-colored outfit she wore while reporting from the U.S. Department of Labor in July 2019 made it clear that the color doesn't always agree with her.
In the photo, Collins wore a fitted white dress beneath her salmon blazer, accompanying it with beige strappy heels and big hoop earrings. The bright color of the jacket was blaring and aggressive, and the simple white dress had an awkward length, cutting off just past her knees.
Kaitlan's pink puffy sleeves and ruffles simply didn't work
In another bright color choice for Kaitlan Collins, the CNN anchor wore a minidress in a bold magenta color as she celebrated with friends on vacation in April 2022. This time around, though, the color wasn't the main problem — it was the silhouette. Collins' dress had big puffy sleeves, two cutouts at the waist, and a ruffled skirt that ended above her knees.
The whole look was a little too aesthetically childish for her, especially since fans are used to seeing her in more professional and structured outfits all the time at work. While this isn't the first time that Collins has worn leggy minidresses, this particular one was a major swing and a miss.