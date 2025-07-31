Kaitlan Collins' Messy Throwback Look That We Hope She'd Never Wear Today

CNN star Kaitlan Collins is known for being immaculately turned out virtually round the clock, so if the very idea that she was ever pictured looking "messy" has you scratching your head, DW, we get it. Sure enough, though, back in 2017, a then-25-year-old Collins posed for a snap with Faith Hill and Tim McGraw in a less-polished-than-usual 'fit — and while we doubt she'd rock it again in the near future, we're putting in a formal request that she doesn't.

In 2017, Hill and McGraw took their Soul2Soul tour on the road. Collins was thrilled to be at one of their shows, and in addition to posing with the husband and wife duo (and posting to the 'gram, because obviously), NewsNation personality Kurt Bardella also shared pics of them in the crowd on X, gushing that it was "one of my fav memories from #2017." Good vibes all round, then. However, the pendulum of life dictates that there was always going to be at least one downside ... and in this case, Collins' white top and blue jeans combo was it.

Yes, we know white shirts and blue jeans are classic. Plus, being at a country concert, it was pretty appropriate for the setting. However, the specific type of white shirt and blue jeans that Collins wore made all the (not good) difference. For starters, the jeans were an awkward mid-rise cut. Granted, Bella Hadid was also rocking mid-rise at the time, so we'll give Collins props for being "of the moment" — but that brings us to the shirt. Whereas Hadid paired her mid-rise jeans with more fitted tops, Collins opted for a baggy white top with a tie detail in front, and it only made things look, like we said, messy.