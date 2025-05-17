Kaitlan Collins & Fox News' Dana Perino Battled For Worst-Dressed In Same Old Lady Jacket

Listen: Classic, even grandma-esque style is having a moment and, if done right, can look incredibly chic. However, sometimes it ends up looking less fab and more drab — and unfortunately for both Kaitlan Collins and Dana Perino, the white Veronica Beard jacket embellished with green rhinestones, which they both donned in spring 2025, fell into the latter category.

Advertisement

We'll start with a note on the jacket. Though the design was a little borderline to begin with, the brand styled it with a matching miniskirt, and that gave the look a much more youthful feel. Sans skirt, the Veronica Beard website suggested pairing the jacket with jeans, and we can see how that, too, would have introduced a fresh factor. However, both Collins and Perino went another route, opting for tailored white pants.

On to our first offender. Perino decided to keep the jacket buttoned closed when she wore it for the Fox Nation "I Wish Someone Had Told Me" live event, and, as she shared in a fun Instagram "Fit check" video that featured Kate DePetro, Karoline Leavitt, and the press secretary's assistant Kieghan Nangle, she finished off her suit with a pair of nude Louboutins. We totally see the idea behind the outfit, but like we said, it ended up looking a lot more matronly than the Fox News anchor likely intended. Perhaps if Perino had kept the jacket unbuttoned, that would have looked less stuffy. Alternatively, different bottoms could have gone a long way, too. Granted, the miniskirt advertised by Veronica Beard would likely have been a touch inappropriate for the news ... and that's why it probably would have been best for Perino to appreciate the jacket from afar (or at least set aside for off-duty moments).

Advertisement