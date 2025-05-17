Kaitlan Collins & Fox News' Dana Perino Battled For Worst-Dressed In Same Old Lady Jacket
Listen: Classic, even grandma-esque style is having a moment and, if done right, can look incredibly chic. However, sometimes it ends up looking less fab and more drab — and unfortunately for both Kaitlan Collins and Dana Perino, the white Veronica Beard jacket embellished with green rhinestones, which they both donned in spring 2025, fell into the latter category.
We'll start with a note on the jacket. Though the design was a little borderline to begin with, the brand styled it with a matching miniskirt, and that gave the look a much more youthful feel. Sans skirt, the Veronica Beard website suggested pairing the jacket with jeans, and we can see how that, too, would have introduced a fresh factor. However, both Collins and Perino went another route, opting for tailored white pants.
On to our first offender. Perino decided to keep the jacket buttoned closed when she wore it for the Fox Nation "I Wish Someone Had Told Me" live event, and, as she shared in a fun Instagram "Fit check" video that featured Kate DePetro, Karoline Leavitt, and the press secretary's assistant Kieghan Nangle, she finished off her suit with a pair of nude Louboutins. We totally see the idea behind the outfit, but like we said, it ended up looking a lot more matronly than the Fox News anchor likely intended. Perhaps if Perino had kept the jacket unbuttoned, that would have looked less stuffy. Alternatively, different bottoms could have gone a long way, too. Granted, the miniskirt advertised by Veronica Beard would likely have been a touch inappropriate for the news ... and that's why it probably would have been best for Perino to appreciate the jacket from afar (or at least set aside for off-duty moments).
Kaitlan Collins' styling was more fun (but still not our favorite)
We've already said Dana Perino could have given her 'fit a more youthful feel by keeping her Veronica Beard jacket unbuttoned, and it's clear Kaitlan Collins had a similar thought process, because that's exactly what the CNN star did.
Collins' approach certainly paid off. In addition to leaving the jacket open, she styled it with another white top underneath, as well as some white trousers. She finished everything off with a gold necklace and sunglasses — and we've got to say, the whole thing came across a lot more stylish. It was giving 30-something-with-money-in-the-1990s more than someone-in-their-90s, and we were here for the retro feel. It also lived up to how she'd described her style in a 2024 interview with Marie Claire: "Professional, classic, and crisp." Gotta love the consistency! Given that Collins has had no qualms showing off her killer legs in the past, and made it clear she's not opposed to a skin-baring outfit when she's off the clock, we wouldn't be surprised if she had the matching mini as well, or if she'd pull it out at some point in the future.
All that said, there's no question that Perino walked away with the title of worst-dressed news personality this time. As for Collins, we still don't love the jacket, but we're giving her major props for mitigating the grandma factor to at least some degree.