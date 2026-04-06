Erin Moriarty's Plastic Surgery Has Gone Too Far & One Facial Feature Proves It

Erin Moriarty has totally transformed since she started acting in her adolescence, which is expected for anyone who grows up in the spotlight. However, some think that some of her facial changes go beyond natural aging. To many, Moriarty, who is best known for "The Boys," looks nearly unrecognizable now, something they attribute to plastic surgery. Indeed, there is one facial feature that suggests she may have gone too far: her lips.

During a March 2026 interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," social media users noticed that Moriarty's face just looked too different. "What['s] with her face," an Instagram user asked. To answer the question, the main issue seems to be that Moriarty's upper lip is just as large as her bottom lip and barely moves, making her a potential candidate for the most extreme filler tragedies in Hollywood. But her puffed-up lip highlights yet another procedure she has been accused of undergoing. For quite some time, netizens have pointed out that her hollowed-out cheeks seem to be the result of buccal fat surgery, a procedure that removes fat from the lower face.

The slimmed-down face paired with the possible fillers have led to drastic changes to her appearance. "Buccal fat, fillers, and too much botox... she couldn't move any part of her face in the last season.. jarring... and im not against injectables, ive been getting them for over a decade but omg the dr went ham on her face," a Reddit user argued in a 2023 thread. Moriarty is well aware of what people think about her changed appearance and has defended herself.