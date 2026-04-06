Erin Moriarty's Plastic Surgery Has Gone Too Far & One Facial Feature Proves It
Erin Moriarty has totally transformed since she started acting in her adolescence, which is expected for anyone who grows up in the spotlight. However, some think that some of her facial changes go beyond natural aging. To many, Moriarty, who is best known for "The Boys," looks nearly unrecognizable now, something they attribute to plastic surgery. Indeed, there is one facial feature that suggests she may have gone too far: her lips.
During a March 2026 interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," social media users noticed that Moriarty's face just looked too different. "What['s] with her face," an Instagram user asked. To answer the question, the main issue seems to be that Moriarty's upper lip is just as large as her bottom lip and barely moves, making her a potential candidate for the most extreme filler tragedies in Hollywood. But her puffed-up lip highlights yet another procedure she has been accused of undergoing. For quite some time, netizens have pointed out that her hollowed-out cheeks seem to be the result of buccal fat surgery, a procedure that removes fat from the lower face.
The slimmed-down face paired with the possible fillers have led to drastic changes to her appearance. "Buccal fat, fillers, and too much botox... she couldn't move any part of her face in the last season.. jarring... and im not against injectables, ive been getting them for over a decade but omg the dr went ham on her face," a Reddit user argued in a 2023 thread. Moriarty is well aware of what people think about her changed appearance and has defended herself.
Erin Moriarty feuded with Megyn Kelly over plastic surgery rumors
In January 2024, Megyn Kelly used Erin Moriarty's physical transformation (seen above in 2019) to criticize what she deemed an obsession with plastic surgery seen in today's society. "[She was] a very beautiful girl. ... Now look at her," the journalist said on "The Megyn Kelly Show," putting up a before-and-after comparison on the screen. "She's got the Kim Kardashian lips; she's made her nose so skinny it looks like a pencil now. She's got, like ... cheek implants."
Kelly was describing an Instagram selfie that has since been deleted. In fact, following the former Fox News host's comments, Moriarty deactivated her account for a week. She also blasted Kelly for spreading misinformation about her appearance that led to brutal online backlash. "I am horrified by the reaction, the reductive assumptions, and the aforementioned video that is a primary example of such harassment. It's broken my heart. You've broken my heart," she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post (via Los Angeles Times).
Moriarty didn't outright deny having had work done, but she attributed her different look in the selfie used by Kelly to the heavy use of contouring. While the plastic surgery speculation has continued since the feud, many of Moriarty's fans have argued that her facial changes are due to an autoimmune disease. In June 2025, the actor revealed she had been diagnosed with Graves' disease, a condition that causes hyperthyroidism. "She literally has a disease that affects her body/face," an Instagram user responded to a comment that criticized how "she trashed her face out." Moriarty hasn't said either way, though.