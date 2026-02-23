In Hollywood — and the celebrity world in general — the pursuit of physical perfection has become as important (if not more so) than the cultivation and showcasing of actual talent. From film/TV to the red carpet and social media feeds, the entertainment industry and the people who consume its content are hyper-focused on beauty and image. As such, many celebs have gone to great lengths to augment their appearance to fit in with trends and meet the demands of fame. One of the more common areas of emphasis for stars looking to give themselves a boost is the lips.

"Mar-a-Lago face," of which full lips are a defining characteristic, has become all the rage in the 2020s. But long before the MAGA movement began influencing beauty standards, duck lips and plump pouts were already prevalent in celeb circles as the use of fillers rose to prominence. However, while lip fillers and the like have become normalized in modern society, not every injection or procedure yields the desired result. Some celebs have experienced side effects like migration, while others have simply taken their lip transformations too far. With that in mind, here are some of the most extreme lip filler tragedies in Hollywood.