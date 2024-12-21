The Tragedy Of Brandi Glanville's Face Transformation Is So Sad

Brandi Glanville believes that her health started to decline after she filmed Bravo's "Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip" in Morocco in 2023. The year prior, Glanville's altered appearance on "RHUGT" had fans doing a double take.

It was a few months after she returned from filming in 2023 that things with her health started to go south. "I've had some health issues that have affected my ability to talk, my ability to taste food. My face basically would just swell up, like I would go into anaphylactic shock constantly, and I saw 7 doctors, and their answer to it was it was stress-induced angioedema," she told ET in January 2024. Per the Mayo Clinic, angioedema refers to swelling under the skin. It is caused by a variety of things from food or medications to airborne allergens and insect bites. The condition can become life-threatening if the swelling affects the throat, thus blocking a person's airway.

By October 2023, things got so bad that Glanville ended up in the hospital. At the time, she thought the cause was stress. "I collapsed at home this am and my SON had to call 911 for help! You guys have no idea the amount of stress I'm dealing with," she wrote on X. However, for the most part, Glanville was keeping her spirits up and trying to remain positive as she continued working with specialists in an effort to get to the bottom of what was going on.