Meg Ryan's Image Was Never The Same After This Seriously Awkward Interview

In 1991, Meg Ryan married her "Innerspace" co-star Dennis Quaid. For many years, it seemed like Ryan and Quaid were a perfect Hollywood couple, but at the turn of the century, it became clear that there were many problems in their marriage. While they filmed the 2000 movie "Proof of Life" together, Hollywood tabloids reported that a romance had sparked between Ryan and Russell Crowe. In 2001, less than a year after the release of "Proof of Life," Ryan and Quaid got divorced. While Ryan had found true love many times in rom-coms, it seemed like her personal love life was crumbling in the early 2000s, and rumors that she had an affair with Crowe changed the public's perception of her.

However, in the years since her divorce from Quaid, Ryan has insisted that her connection to Crowe did not end their marriage. In fact, in a 2008 interview with InStyle (via 9Honey), Ryan suggested that Quaid had cheated on her before she ever met Crowe. "Dennis was not faithful to me for a long time, and that was very painful," she stated. Also reported by 9Honey, the actress spoke more about her failed marriage to Quaid during an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in 2006. "My marriage was a ... very unhealthy marriage," she said. "I probably should have left it much earlier. I was very sad that it came apart in the way it seemed to have. It was never about another man. It was just about what my and Dennis' relationship couldn't sustain."

Even though she dated Crowe for about a year, Ryan insisted in the InStyle interview that the "Gladiator" actor didn't contribute to her divorce. She said, "Russell didn't break up the marriage. He was definitely there at the end, but it wasn't his fault. I was a mess. I hurt him, too, at the end. I couldn't be in another long relationship, it wasn't the time for that. So I got out."