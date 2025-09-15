Erin Moriarty was still in her teens when she began appearing in film and television, and her career has blossomed since then. Boasting a substantial roster of screen credits that belies her age (she celebrated her 31st birthday in June 2025), she's best known for her portrayal of Starlight in the iconoclastic superhero series "The Boys."

With that series ending after its fifth season, Moriarty's services as an actor are in high demand. Case in point: she's part of the cast of "Lips Like Sugar," a high-profile 2026 big-screen thriller, starring alongside Woody Harrelson, Juliette Lewis, and Owen Wilson. Meanwhile, she may be bidding farewell to "The Boys," but she's not exiting that universe completely; she's reprised the role in a spinoff of "The Boys," "Gen V," for that series' second season.

There's no question that this talented actor has big things in store. To learn more about her journey so far, read on, and it will become clear why all eyes are on Erin Moriarty's transformation.