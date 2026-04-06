Vanessa Trump's Cheeto Tan Is A MAGA Mess In These Jarring Pics

While Vanessa Trump might no longer be married to Donald Trump Jr., who is the eldest son of Donald Trump, she still lives a life in the public eye. Keeping her famous last name, Vanessa still often attends events in support of the Trump family, and she regularly shows off her oldest daughter, Kai Trump, whom she has a close relationship with. The young woman is a rising talent in the golf world.

Living so many years in front of a camera, Vanessa's style has changed with the times. But one thing seems to stay the same no matter what she wears, and that's her orange tan. She almost always rocks a Cheeto-like skin color. Considering that her former father-in-law is known for his orange-hued skin, it might not be a big surprise that Vanessa takes after him in this way.

Looking back on photos of Vanessa over the years, there are some moments when the orange tan was simply too hard to ignore.