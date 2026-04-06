Vanessa Trump's Cheeto Tan Is A MAGA Mess In These Jarring Pics
While Vanessa Trump might no longer be married to Donald Trump Jr., who is the eldest son of Donald Trump, she still lives a life in the public eye. Keeping her famous last name, Vanessa still often attends events in support of the Trump family, and she regularly shows off her oldest daughter, Kai Trump, whom she has a close relationship with. The young woman is a rising talent in the golf world.
Living so many years in front of a camera, Vanessa's style has changed with the times. But one thing seems to stay the same no matter what she wears, and that's her orange tan. She almost always rocks a Cheeto-like skin color. Considering that her former father-in-law is known for his orange-hued skin, it might not be a big surprise that Vanessa takes after him in this way.
Looking back on photos of Vanessa over the years, there are some moments when the orange tan was simply too hard to ignore.
Vanessa's excessive tan makes it so you can't look away
During a day out to watch some golf with her daughter Kai Trump in March 2026, Vanessa Trump's tan was extra intense. Her dark face stole all the attention, and not in a good way.
In photos, Vanessa was spotted wearing a shiny red varsity jacket. Sure, it was cute. But it didn't seem like a good choice with her tan. Her face seemed to almost match the coat, while it looked even worse next to her highlights in her hair. There was a stark contrast between the bright blond shade and her skin's orange-ish color.
She's been rocking the Cheeto tan for years
Even many years ago, Vanessa Trump rocked her signature deep tan. In 2015, she and Donald Trump Jr. attended the Breast Cancer Research Foundation Pink Carpet Party in New York City. In photos from the night out, Vanessa's skin was bright orange.
She didn't make the best color choice for her dress, as the shiny, caramel-colored garment only made her skin color stand out even more. Add to that some odd blue eyeshadow, dark eyebrows, and highlights with her roots showing, and it wasn't Vanessa's best fashion moment.
Vanessa's deep tan was almost matched by Don Jr.
When Vanessa Trump and Donald Trump Jr. attended the 2024 Republican National Convention in support of Donald Trump six years after their divorce, the model had some stiff competition for her tan. The former couple posed together with their daughter Kai Trump, and Vanessa's deep skin tone almost matched that of her ex-husband.
Their daughter had a much more natural-looking skin tone, which further highlighted how overly bronzed Vanessa's skin was. Kai possibly doesn't do any fake tanning, while in her mother's case, this seems like the likely cause of her dark tan.
The model's skin tone didn't match her daughter Kai
In many of her photos with Kai Trump, Vanessa Trump's orange tan stands out much more than usual. Kai spends a lot of time in the sun as a golfer. But she has never been able to match the intensity of her mother's tan.
When the duo took a sweet selfie in the car together during a December 2025 outing, Vanessa's tan was clearly several shades deeper than Kai's. Vanessa's two sons in the back seat looked even more different than her with their pale skin.
Vanessa's over-the-top tan clashed with her blond hair
Vanessa Trump's love for tanned skin doesn't seem to be shared by her sister-in-law, Lara Trump, who is married to one of Donald Trump's other sons, Eric Trump. In 2016, the two sat side by side during the second presidential debate in Missouri, showing their support for Donald.
During the event, Vanessa's tan seemed to clash with just about every part of her ensemble, but especially her blond, highlighted hair. The bright yellow and dark orange just don't mesh well, although Vanessa never seems to notice.
Vanessa almost matched the red couch at a family dinner
Vanessa Trump sported one of her most egregious orange tans when she and her ex-husband, Donald Trump Jr., got together to celebrate their daughter Kai Trump's 17th birthday in May 2024. The group appeared to go to a restaurant for the occasion and took some photos.
As Kai and her mother posed at their table, Vanessa's deep tan looked basically red, almost matching the red fabric of the couch behind them. Hopefully, photos like this will show Vanessa that maybe she needs to tone it down.