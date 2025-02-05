Vanessa Trump's Fake Tan Officially Reaches New Level Of Embarrassing
Donald Trump is not the only one committing fake tan fails among the Trump clan, as was evidenced at his inauguration. Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr., was on hand for the festivities, and she looked to have taken a page out of the president's skincare playbook. Following the inauguration, Vanessa's daughter Kai Trump uploaded an Instagram carousel chronicling the day that included a snap alongside her mom. The pair looked stylish in matching black peacoats, but what stood out was their contrasting skin tones. While Kai had a natural glow, Vanessa had a "Real Housewives" sheen to her complexion that was especially noticeable compared to her daughter's. It wasn't the only time Vanessa's several-shades-too-dark tan was captured in pics with Kai.
One of the worst examples of Vanessa going overboard with the tanning bed (or spray) was seen in photos posted by Kai in May 2024 after she celebrated turning 17 years old. The teen shared pics on Instagram from a family dinner that both Donnie and his ex-wife attended. There was a photo of Kai and her parents and another of just Kai and Vanessa. Seeing Vanessa side-by-side with Kai highlighted their differing skin colors, as the mom was far darker than her daughter. The juxtaposing skin tones were on display again when Kai made a Halloween Instagram post with pics of her whole family in costume — and Kimberly Guilfoyle's absence from the photo was an early sign that she was being evicted from the Trump clan.
Those pics stood out, but perhaps the most glaring example of Vanessa overdoing with fake tanning was when she attended the Republican National Convention. Photos caught her sitting near Hulk Hogan (as seen above), and Vanessa's complexion was the same dark shade as the notoriously leather-looking wrestler. However, Vanessa hasn't always opted for the extreme tanned look.
Kai Trump hasn't adopted the fake tan look
Older photos of Kai Trump and her mom show that Vanessa Trump ramped up her tanning routine over time. In May 2021, Kai gave a Mother's Day shoutout to Vanessa with a sweet Instagram post that featured various images of the mother-daughter duo together. The first photo (above right) showed Vanessa posing outside with her daughter. Her skin looked healthy and had a natural glow, unlike the over-the-top bronzed look that stood out at the inauguration.
Fortunately, it appears that Kai has chosen not to follow in her mother's footsteps and has gone with a natural tan that's been achieved with daily visits to the golf course. The budding social media star's tan lines were noticeable when she uploaded Instagram pics from her high school homecoming in October 2024. Kai posed next to her Tesla Cybertruck in a purple dress and high heels, and several followers noticed how her feet were a different tone than her legs. "Golf tan is real, respect," one fan wrote to the University of Miami golf team commit.
As is clear from her golfer's tan, Kai has spent a lot of time on the links, and she has often been joined by Donald Trump. Shortly after Donald won the 2024 presidential election, his granddaughter shared pics online of the two at the clubhouse and out on the green together. What stood out was not only that Donald had shown his rare softer side but that he had elected to forego the spray tan, as several X, formerly Twitter, users noted. "[I] swear to god i did not recognize this man without his spray tan," one person wrote. Maybe Kai can continue to have a positive natural tan influence on the Trump family.