Signs Kimberly Guilfoyle And Kai Trump Aren't Fans Of Each Other
Kimberly Guilfoyle has been in Kai Trump's life since 2018, but that doesn't mean the two are besties. In fact, there have been a number of social media clues to suggest that Kai and Guilfoyle aren't close at all. Cue the "I'm definitely your best friend" audio.
It's fairly well known that Kai's relationship with Donald Trump Jr. is a close one. As such, one might assume she'd be close with his fiancee, too. However, if Kai's Instagram is anything to go by, that's not the case. While Guilfoyle follows Kai on Instagram, the University of Miami student hasn't followed back. Of course, it's not unheard of for teens not to follow their parents (or future stepparents, for that matter) on the 'gram. Having said that, Kai does follow her father. As for arguments that Kai might be following her dad because he's family, but prefers not to see tons of political content, the fact that she follows Donald Trump's attorney Alina Habba has us thinking that's not the reason.
That Kai doesn't follow Guilfoyle became especially interesting in the wake of her grandfather's re-election. In a post to X (formerly Twitter), Kai shared a snap of "The whole squad." A squad it was, indeed, complete with family members and even Elon Musk ... but no sign of Guilfoyle. Granted, Melania Trump was also absent. Then again, Kai doesn't follow her step-grandmother, either.
Kai's Guilfoyle-less Halloween post raised eyebrows
It's worth noting that Kai Trump wasn't the only family member who seemed to be distant from Kimberly Guilfoyle on election night. Quite the contrary, Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr.'s behavior all but confirmed what many have long suspected about the state of their relationship. That is, trouble in paradise. And, as it happens, it seems as though a few days prior to the election, there was even more tension between the betrothed. We refer once again to Kai's Instagram.
Just days before her grandfather's victory, Kai took to social media to share snaps of her family's Halloween festivities. "Halloween with the fam," her caption said. Present were her siblings, her mom Vanessa Trump, and her dad ... but zero sign of Guilfoyle. While most of the comments seemed to revolve around Don Jr.'s MAGA trash costume, some couldn't help asking about Guilfoyle's whereabouts.
Like we said, Guilfoyle and Don Jr. were the subject of split rumors leading up to the election, so there's a very good chance tension between her and her fiance is the reason the former Fox News host wasn't trick-or-treating with the Trumps. What's more, we wouldn't rule out the possibility that Kai is distancing herself from Guilfoyle precisely because of tension between the couple. Even so, given just how tight-lipped the family has been over the rumors, we're not expecting Kai, Guilfoyle, or any of the Trump brood to share if there have been any issues. As for Kai not following Melania Trump ... well, Melania doesn't follow her, either, so we guess neither is too bothered by that.