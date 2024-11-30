Signs Kimberly Guilfoyle And Kai Trump Aren't Fans Of Each Other

Kimberly Guilfoyle has been in Kai Trump's life since 2018, but that doesn't mean the two are besties. In fact, there have been a number of social media clues to suggest that Kai and Guilfoyle aren't close at all. Cue the "I'm definitely your best friend" audio.

It's fairly well known that Kai's relationship with Donald Trump Jr. is a close one. As such, one might assume she'd be close with his fiancee, too. However, if Kai's Instagram is anything to go by, that's not the case. While Guilfoyle follows Kai on Instagram, the University of Miami student hasn't followed back. Of course, it's not unheard of for teens not to follow their parents (or future stepparents, for that matter) on the 'gram. Having said that, Kai does follow her father. As for arguments that Kai might be following her dad because he's family, but prefers not to see tons of political content, the fact that she follows Donald Trump's attorney Alina Habba has us thinking that's not the reason.

That Kai doesn't follow Guilfoyle became especially interesting in the wake of her grandfather's re-election. In a post to X (formerly Twitter), Kai shared a snap of "The whole squad." A squad it was, indeed, complete with family members and even Elon Musk ... but no sign of Guilfoyle. Granted, Melania Trump was also absent. Then again, Kai doesn't follow her step-grandmother, either.