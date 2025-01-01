The Vehicle Don Jr.'s Daughter Kai Trump Drives Is Causing A Stir

The eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr., Kai Trump, has been giving fans a look into her lavish life. Kai had amassed a sizable following on Instagram prior to the 2024 presidential election, but she kicked her social media game into overdrive leading up to her grandfather's win. The eldest granddaughter of Donald Trump uploaded her first YouTube vlog on October 22 titled, "A Regular Day In The Life Of Kai Trump." That video followed Kai grabbing food from a drive-thru and running errands such as stopping by the grocery store — all of which was done while driving her Tesla Cybertruck.

It was not the first time Kai showed off her impressive wheels online. Only weeks before that vlog, Kai posted pics from homecoming weekend to Instagram. The first snap showed her in her purple homecoming dress as she posed in front of her Cybertruck, and the second slide showed the high schooler posing while sitting behind the wheel. She posed alongside a group of friends in front of the Cybertruck in the last slide.

Seeing a teenager with an automobile that ranges from $80,000 to over $100,000 created a stir online. "Just a 'regular' 16-year-old driving a cyber truck. Lmfao," a YouTube user commented on her vlog. Others were worried about the power Kai was yielding. "Thats cool but its also a little scary to see a teenager driving a monster of a truck down the road knowing it could take out any car in its path," an X, formerly Twitter, user wrote. "It's bullet proof. Which is nice when you are a high profile person of a family like that," another ominously added. Those who follow the Trump family shouldn't be surprised to see Kai driving a truck from Elon Musk's company.