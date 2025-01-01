The Vehicle Don Jr.'s Daughter Kai Trump Drives Is Causing A Stir
The eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr., Kai Trump, has been giving fans a look into her lavish life. Kai had amassed a sizable following on Instagram prior to the 2024 presidential election, but she kicked her social media game into overdrive leading up to her grandfather's win. The eldest granddaughter of Donald Trump uploaded her first YouTube vlog on October 22 titled, "A Regular Day In The Life Of Kai Trump." That video followed Kai grabbing food from a drive-thru and running errands such as stopping by the grocery store — all of which was done while driving her Tesla Cybertruck.
It was not the first time Kai showed off her impressive wheels online. Only weeks before that vlog, Kai posted pics from homecoming weekend to Instagram. The first snap showed her in her purple homecoming dress as she posed in front of her Cybertruck, and the second slide showed the high schooler posing while sitting behind the wheel. She posed alongside a group of friends in front of the Cybertruck in the last slide.
Seeing a teenager with an automobile that ranges from $80,000 to over $100,000 created a stir online. "Just a 'regular' 16-year-old driving a cyber truck. Lmfao," a YouTube user commented on her vlog. Others were worried about the power Kai was yielding. "Thats cool but its also a little scary to see a teenager driving a monster of a truck down the road knowing it could take out any car in its path," an X, formerly Twitter, user wrote. "It's bullet proof. Which is nice when you are a high profile person of a family like that," another ominously added. Those who follow the Trump family shouldn't be surprised to see Kai driving a truck from Elon Musk's company.
Why Kai Trump considers Elon Musk part of the family
Not only has Elon Musk become close pals with Donald Trump, but he has also ingratiated himself with the Trump clan to the point that Kai Trump considers him family. On election night, the teenage golf phenom uploaded a group photo of the Trump family to X that had Musk and his son in the snap. Shortly after, on the same day Kai showed the softer side of Donald by posting a selfie with her grandpa, she shared a pic of her on the golf course with Musk and his son. "Elon achieving uncle status," Kai tweeted alongside her picture with the Tesla CEO. No word on whether Kai's Tesla Cybertruck was a gift or if Musk gave her folks the family discount when they purchased the vehicle.
Similar to Barron Trump getting to converse with Musk at Thanksgiving dinner, Kai continued spending time with the owner of X. She went down to Texas on November 19 along with her dad and grandfather to support Musk's SpaceX launch of a Starship rocket. Afterward, she uploaded an Instagram carousel that featured a snap of her, Donald, and Musk. There were a slew of other pics from the event, including one of Kai and Donald Trump Jr. posing on the platform with the rocket ship before its launch.
The following week, Kai posted a vlog to her YouTube channel that documented the day titled, "Watching a Rocket Launch at SpaceX with Elon Musk!" It started with footage of Kai on a private jet with her friend and later showed exclusive BTS video of the launch. Kai captured candid footage of Musk explaining the launch to the group of spectators as Donald stood nearby.