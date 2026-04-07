Kathy Griffin May Have One Of The Most Unnatural-Looking Facelifts In Hollywood
The following article includes mentions of disordered eating.
Kathy Griffin doesn't shy away from discussing her plastic surgery journey. In August 2025, she revealed she had undergone her third facelift at 64, dedicating a full episode of her "Talk Your Head Off" podcast to it. But if you ask us, the procedure didn't turn out super naturally looking. Unlike Kris Jenner's impressive facelift, Griffin's new face doesn't really fit her anymore. In March 2026, the comedian uploaded a video to show off her new blond hair, but we struggled to look past her face.
As seen in the screenshot from the clip below, Griffin's eyes look too outstretched and her brows too lifted. Her cheekbones also looked a bit too high, while her mouth moved in an unnatural way. Even the space around her mouth and jawline seems to have acquired a sort of plastic appearance. For comparison, the picture above dates from 2024, just a few months before her surgery. We aren't the only ones who thought the cosmetic procedure made her look too much unlike herself. Social media users also gave their two cents regarding the results.
"I'm sorry but it does look like she's had 3 facelifts," a Reddit user commented after Griffin's podcast episode came out. Others agreed that the pros don't always outweigh the cons of aging gracefully. "She looks... weird. At some point I think you really have to weigh up whether you'd look better just looking a bit older, or whether you'd look better looking a bit less human," a second Redditor argued. Griffin understands that going to yet another surgery isn't always ideal, but aging in the spotlight is no walk in the park.
Kathy Griffin has been open about the harshness of beauty standards
Kathy Griffin knows that going for a third facelift seems excessive. "I know that's so vain! I'm so vain for no reason. No one has ever gone to a Kathy Griffin show to see her beautiful, youthful face," she said in the "Talk Your Head Off" episode. But being a woman in the public eye does that to you. It goes well beyond aging, too, though aging certainly makes it harder.
Griffin has had her looks criticized since she was a young entertainer trying to find her way. "I was told repeatedly, 'You would be pretty if it weren't for that nose. You'd work more if it weren't for that nose. Hey have you considered getting a nose job? You would think I had a nose the size of Texas," she told People in 2009. No matter how confident she might have been, that constant scrutiny over her appearance took a toll. So Griffin joined the list of celebs who had obvious nose jobs.
Then it was her weight. She developed disordered eating from going without food all day, only to cave and binge at night. She became obsessed with working out and even tried diet pills to help her look skinny. Eventually, she underwent liposuction to achieve the body she was looking for. But Griffin regretted the surgery procedure, which led to complications that could have killed her. Despite her traumatic experience, her efforts to abide by beauty standards continued. "Staying in shape is a struggle. I struggle with it every day," she admitted to People.
If you are struggling with an eating disorder, or know someone who is, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).