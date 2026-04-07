Kathy Griffin May Have One Of The Most Unnatural-Looking Facelifts In Hollywood

The following article includes mentions of disordered eating.

Kathy Griffin doesn't shy away from discussing her plastic surgery journey. In August 2025, she revealed she had undergone her third facelift at 64, dedicating a full episode of her "Talk Your Head Off" podcast to it. But if you ask us, the procedure didn't turn out super naturally looking. Unlike Kris Jenner's impressive facelift, Griffin's new face doesn't really fit her anymore. In March 2026, the comedian uploaded a video to show off her new blond hair, but we struggled to look past her face.

As seen in the screenshot from the clip below, Griffin's eyes look too outstretched and her brows too lifted. Her cheekbones also looked a bit too high, while her mouth moved in an unnatural way. Even the space around her mouth and jawline seems to have acquired a sort of plastic appearance. For comparison, the picture above dates from 2024, just a few months before her surgery. We aren't the only ones who thought the cosmetic procedure made her look too much unlike herself. Social media users also gave their two cents regarding the results.

"I'm sorry but it does look like she's had 3 facelifts," a Reddit user commented after Griffin's podcast episode came out. Others agreed that the pros don't always outweigh the cons of aging gracefully. "She looks... weird. At some point I think you really have to weigh up whether you'd look better just looking a bit older, or whether you'd look better looking a bit less human," a second Redditor argued. Griffin understands that going to yet another surgery isn't always ideal, but aging in the spotlight is no walk in the park.