Before & After Photos Expose The Most Obvious Celeb Nose Jobs
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Throughout Hollywood's storied history, celebs have turned to plastic surgery as a way to change their looks. Generally, the goal is to improve their appearance, but the sheer number of extreme celeb plastic surgery transformations shows that not every surgery is a success. And not every procedure needs to be extreme in order to make an impact.
Take the rhinoplasty, for example. There's a long list of celebs who have had nose jobs to alter their features, though not always for the better. While your nose takes up little real estate on your face, even a subtle change can have a drastic effect on how you look. It's not an exaggeration to say that a good nose job can make someone's career, just as a botched plastic surgery can break it.
And though some celebs prefer to keep coy about what surgeries they've undergone, others choose full transparency. Because, really, what's the point in trying to cover it up when the camera reveals all anyway?
Jennifer Grey
Jennifer Grey came onto the scene in "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" as the title character's sister, but it was her starring role as Frances "Baby" Houseman in "Dirty Dancing" that made her a star. Despite her newfound fame, Grey found it difficult to find work and thought a nose job would improve her odds.
Unfortunately, her first surgery required correction, and the resulting work left her essentially unrecognizable, even to those who knew her well. "I actually never wanted the nose job in the first place," Grey told People, describing the whole experience as "bizarre."
Michael Jackson
Famously called "The King of Pop, Rock, and Soul" by his friend Elizabeth Taylor, Michael Jackson's music career was nothing short of legendary. But while he was breaking records and changing music history, Jackson was battling his own demons when it came to his looks.
Jackson's appearance drastically changed throughout his life, and while he admitted to two rhinoplasties, the general consensus is that he underwent many more procedures. During a 1993 interview with Oprah, Jackson even admitted he was "never happy" with his looks and avoided mirrors.
Cardi B
Before she gained fame with hits like "Bodak Yellow" and "WAP," Cardi B knew she wanted to get work done on her nose. "But I was always afraid to do my nose," she said on an episode of "The Jason Lee Show," admitting that she initially thought fillers were a non-invasive way to slim down her features. Instead, they had the opposite effect, and Cardi B felt she had "no choice" but to get a nose job.
After trying to dissolve her fillers, the "Up" rapper decided to get a rhinoplasty in 2020. "I'm done," Cardi B told Jason Lee when discussing getting more work. "I look great."
Jennifer Aniston
There are plenty of weird rumors that Jennifer Aniston can't escape, but her nose job is not one of them. In an interview with People in 2007 (via Today), Aniston confirmed she got a nose job to correct a deviated septum. "I slept like a baby for the first time in years," she said of the procedure, calling it the "best thing I ever did."
When it comes to preventing aging, Aniston told Yahoo that injectables like Botox are "a slippery slope," but she makes an exception for weekly peptide injections. "I do think that's the future," she admitted to the Wall Street Journal.
Kathy Griffin
Kathy Griffin is better known for her stellar comedic timing and controversial moments than she is for her looks, which isn't to suggest she's a slouch in that department. Griffin puts in a lot of work to look as good as she does, starting with getting a nose job at 26. She details the experience in her memoir, writing, "I was told repeatedly, "You would be pretty if it weren't for that nose.""
The comedian has spoken repeatedly about the pressure she feels to get work done, admitting to a third facelift in a 2025 episode of her podcast, "Talk Your Head Off."
Khloe Kardashian
Before getting her nose job in 2019, Khloe Kardashian admits she "always wanted" the procedure. "I think about it everyday," she wrote in an Instagram comment in 2018 (via People), but she opted to contour instead as she was initially scared of having the procedure. However, she later wrote to a fan in a reply on X saying that she wished she had done it sooner.
Kardashian has been the subject of plastic surgery speculation for years, but claims her nose job is the only surgical procedure she's had. In a comment replying to an Instagram video by Dr. Jonny Betteridge, Kardashian credits weight loss and Botox for her transformation.
Kaley Cuoco
Kaley Cuoco has gone under the knife multiple times. "Years ago, I had my nose done and my boobs," she told Women's Health in 2016 (via ABC News). Cuoco called the procedures "the best thing I ever did" and said if surgery "makes you feel confident, that's amazing."
However, not all of her experiences have been as positive. Appearing on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, Cuoco recalls that her first time getting Botox while filming "The Big Bang Theory" impeded her ability to land punchlines using facial expressions on the show. "Let's rein it in," she joked, before saying she still loves Botox in moderation.
Ashlee Simpson
Ashlee Simpson first entered the spotlight as pop star Jessica Simpson's younger and edgier sister before becoming a star in her own right with songs like "Pieces of Me." Soon after, a 2004 SNL performance and a nose job in 2006 damaged her career for a time.
Simpson's nose drastically changed shortly after fronting a Marie Claire cover where she told readers (via TMZ) that differences "are what make us beautiful and unique." Fans called her hypocritical, but Simpson refused to apologize, dryly telling Us Weekly (via Brandon Voss) that anyone can tell she's had work done "as long as [they] have two eyes."
John Stamos
John Stamos says he turned to plastic surgery for one reason: vanity. The "Full House" actor shared in his memoir "If You Would've Told Me," (via E! News) that his classmates called him "Big Nose" growing up. This led Stamos to develop a complex around his nose, and by the time he was starring in "General Hospital," he could focus on nothing else when he watched his scenes.
Stamos decided to get his nose done during a break from filming, but his first procedure left much to be desired. On another break, he turned to Michael Jackson's surgeon for a correction.
Tori Spelling
In her book, "Stori Telling," Tori Spelling writes about her mother telling her she would be pretty if she had a nose job. Although her mom didn't remember making the comment, it clearly stuck with Spelling, who got a rhinoplasty at 16.
When she started playing Donna Martin on "Beverly Hills 90210," Spelling became a household name at 17. She also became fodder for the rumor mill, as she recalls on an episode of her podcast, "Misspelling." Spelling admits (via People), "I had gotten my nose done at the time," but rumors she had undergone more invasive procedures persisted.
Lisa Kudrow
Lisa Kudrow has no regrets when it comes to her nose job. In a 2013 interview with The Saturday Evening Post (via ABC News), she shared that she got a nose job before transferring to a new high school. Describing the experience as "life-altering," Kudrow said the nose job and move were a "good change."
Not all of her experiences with cosmetic procedures have been as positive. Kudrow recently told The Hollywood Reporter that she's "probably done with" Botox after experiencing adverse effects like eye irritation.
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid has been suspected of having plastic surgery for basically her whole career, but kept quiet about whether or not she'd had work done for years. That is, until she admitted to Vogue that she got a nose job at 14. After years of being called "the uglier sister" and compared to her sibling and fellow model, Gigi Hadid, the younger Hadid said, "Unfortunately, when you get told things so many times, you do believe it."
She's adamant she hasn't done anything else, not even filler. "I have no issue with it," she conceded, "but it's not for me."
Dianna Agron
In an interview with David Letterman (via Cosmopolitan), "Glee" and "Shiva Baby" star Dianna Agron confessed she's had more than one nose job — though not for the reason you might think. Her first nose job was after she broke her nose during a party in high school, though it took a while to correct.
"I didn't go to the doctor the first time because I didn't want to tell my mum what happened," Agron admitted. Her second nose job was after "another collision of sorts" while dancing with friends when Agron was "in the middle of [a] concert tour."
Ashley Tisdale
Ashley Tisdale had a nose job in 2007 to correct a deviated septum. Following the procedure, she spoke about her experience with People in the hopes of letting her fans know that she did not necessarily encourage plastic surgery. "I did this for my health," she said at the time. "I literally almost could not breathe out of the right side of my nose."
Almost 15 years later, Tisdale wrote a post on her website about the "traumatic" criticism and scrutiny she faced after sharing her surgery. She admitted to getting her "bump" shaved down at her doctor's suggestion, but maintained that the surgery "was based on serious health issues."
Tyra Banks
Model and "America's Next Top Model" creator Tyra Banks revealed she had a rhinoplasty in her memoir, "Perfect is Boring." She clarified (via People) that it was not for health, but strictly cosmetic. "I could breathe fine," she wrote, "but I added cosmetic surgery. I admit it!"
In the Netflix documentary, "Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model," Banks talked about how her struggles with self-image came up during "ANTM," specifically that viral moment with Season 4 contestant, Tiffany Richardson. "I went too far," she admits, adding that the incident was a culmination of "all the challenges [Black girls] have, so many people saying that we're not good enough."
Iggy Azalea
Iggy Azalea has been open about her experiences with plastic surgery, revealing her nose job in an interview with Seventeen. Before getting the procedure, the former rapper said she "read a lot about nose jobs online" in order to prepare. She encouraged fans to take their time before making a big decision like surgery, saying, "your perception of yourself can change a lot over time."
In addition to her rhinoplasty, Azalea has spoken about getting breast implants. "I'm not denying it," she told Seventeen. "Denying it is lame."
Mickey Rourke
After making a name for himself in Hollywood, Mickey Rourke surprised moviegoers when he effectively retired at 39 to return to his former career as an amateur boxer. The career change was not kind to him: Between 1991 and 1994, Rourke was an undefeated champion, but he lost his face in the process. "I had my nose broken twice," he told Daily Mail. "I had five operations on my nose and one on a smashed cheekbone."
By the time Rourke came back to acting, he had completely changed. In the same interview, he shared the truth about his plastic surgery, saying that "most of it" was to repair damage from boxing.
Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz has had multiple nose jobs throughout her career but rather than from vanity, they stem from being accident-prone. In a 2005 interview with Jonathan Ross, she shared that she had broken her nose four times. When the surgeon offered to straighten out her bump the most recent time, Diaz was not having it: "If you touch my bump ... we have a problem."
Not long after, Diaz admitted she regretted not letting the surgeon straighten her nose and had plans to fix it. "I can't breathe at all," she lamented to W Magazine. "My septum is basically like a train derailed."
Megan Fox
Megan Fox has had quite the transformation throughout her decades-long career, thanks in part to surgical enhancements. On an episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Fox shared that she has had several procedures done over the years, including three breast augmentations and one nose job. According to the "Jennifer's Body" actor, she contours her nose "until it's just nostrils, like Voldemort."
Other than contour, Fox says, "it's been well over a decade" since she's had work done on her nose. Outside of her surgical work, she says she gets Botox, filler, and a secret third procedure.
Courtney Love
During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Courtney Love shared that she got a rhinoplasty in the '80s. Before going under the knife, she was a young actor trying to make it in Hollywood, and recalled auditioning for the movie "Satisfaction." When the part ultimately went to Julia Roberts, Love felt that her "schnoz was not taking [her] anywhere but radio."
When Kimmel asked if she regretted getting work done, she replied with an immediate, "Hell no." The rocker credits her nose job with boosting her career, saying "the whole world changed" just a few months post-op.
Josh Hutcherson
Josh Hutcherson is one of many celebrities to get a nose job for reasons unrelated to appearance, but that didn't stop media outlets from reporting when the actor was seen walking around town with a bandage on his nose. Hutcherson tweeted in 2012 that he "just had surgery to fix my broken nose," adding that he was watching Lifetime marathons while recovering.
Hutcherson's reps later clarified the real reason he needed the surgery in a statement to E! News. The "Hunger Games" actor hadn't actually broken his nose but needed to fix a deviated septum.
Heidi Montag
Shortly before the final season of "The Hills," Heidi Montag famously underwent 10 surgeries in one day. Despite already having had a nose job at the time, one of those 10 surgeries was another rhinoplasty. She recalled her road to recovery, telling Page Six's "Virtual Reali-Tea" podcast, "I was just in such an immense amount of pain."
If she could, Montag says she would do things differently. "I wish I had waited and not made a decision so young," she told Cosmopolitan (via Today), adding that she has "long-term health complications" as a result.
Priyanka Chopra
Shortly after winning Miss World in 2000, Priyanka Chopra decided to get a nose polyp surgically removed. What she thought would be a standard procedure nearly ended her career before it really began. Her surgeon mistakenly shaved her nose bridge, Chopra shares in her memoir, "Unfinished," and she was fired from multiple films as a result of her new look.
Her dad encouraged her to get corrective surgery, Chopra told "The Howard Stern Show," even though she was "terrified." With his support, she went through with it and eventually regained her footing in the acting world.
Farrah Abraham
"Teen Mom" star Farrah Abraham looks a bit different than she did when she made her reality TV debut at 16. Some of that could be explained away as part of aging, but as Abraham explained on Page Six's "Virtual Reali-Tea" podcast, she isn't letting that happen to her. "If I'm sagging ... it's getting snatched right away," she said of her "preventative" approach to getting work done.
Abraham has spent "hundreds of thousands" on plastic surgery, she tells Daily Mail, including a rhinoplasty and butt injections. After bad reactions to filler and Botox, Abraham told Us Weekly, she's done for now: "I'm happy to not be bothered right now," she says.
Nene Leakes
"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Nene Leakes has admitted to getting work done throughout the years. In a 2016 episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Leakes admitted she had a rhinoplasty just a couple of weeks before coming on the show.
The nose job was a revision of a previous rhinoplasty she had undergone in 2010. She told Cohen that she had "a real medical reason" for the revision, explaining that "cartilage was growing in my nose, and my tip was touching the top of my lip."