Before & After Photos Expose The Most Obvious Celeb Nose Jobs

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Throughout Hollywood's storied history, celebs have turned to plastic surgery as a way to change their looks. Generally, the goal is to improve their appearance, but the sheer number of extreme celeb plastic surgery transformations shows that not every surgery is a success. And not every procedure needs to be extreme in order to make an impact.

Take the rhinoplasty, for example. There's a long list of celebs who have had nose jobs to alter their features, though not always for the better. While your nose takes up little real estate on your face, even a subtle change can have a drastic effect on how you look. It's not an exaggeration to say that a good nose job can make someone's career, just as a botched plastic surgery can break it.

And though some celebs prefer to keep coy about what surgeries they've undergone, others choose full transparency. Because, really, what's the point in trying to cover it up when the camera reveals all anyway?