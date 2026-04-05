Vanessa Trump Cannot Seem To Escape Her Tragic Relationship Pattern
Despite no longer being married to a Trump, Vanessa Trump still has the last name, and it looks like she's still got the bad relationship karma to go with it. Years after she and Donald Trump Jr. got divorced, Vanessa started dating famous professional golfer Tiger Woods. While everything seemed to be going smoothly, Woods' recent DUI arrest has certainly put a damper on their romance, and Vanessa's tragic dating pattern has been put on full display.
It seems like Vanessa just can't help but date controversial men who end up in trouble. In Woods' case, the DUI arrest is only the latest incident. The athlete was arrested and charged with a DUI back in 2017 as well. Although he had no alcohol in his system, he had taken some prescription drugs. The charge was later dropped, and he said he would be entering a DUI diversion program to help with his use of prescription drugs. Of course, there's also Woods' arguably most well-known controversy, when he admitted to cheating on his wife, Elin Nordegren, and the two divorced in 2010.
But as far as fans know, Vanessa is standing by her man as he deals with the latest arrest. She showed her support on social media by posting a photo of them cuddling together on her Instagram Stories, adding some red hearts and text that said, "Love you." Although she shared the note in support of Woods, he and Vanessa seem to be experiencing some disconnect after the car crash. It's a wonder why Vanessa's significant others can't simply stay out of trouble.
Vanessa can't seem to stay away from controversial men
While Tiger Woods is no stranger to controversy, Vanessa Trump's previous romance with her ex-husband, Donald Trump Jr., had its own issues. The most well-known relationship trouble the former couple faced was when Don Jr. reportedly cheated on her years after getting married in 2005. Page Six claimed in 2018 that Don Jr. had an affair with none other Aubrey O'Day, a former Danity Kane member.
Don Jr. met the singer while working on his father's reality TV series, "Celebrity Apprentice," which O'Day appeared on in 2012. The alleged romance with O'Day happened in the early 2010s, while Don Jr. and Vanessa finally filed for divorce in 2018. Although Don Jr. has never confirmed that he had a relationship with O'Day, the singer made some eye-opening comments about their alleged romance years later. She declared to Us Weekly, "Don Jr. made me feel the most beautiful. He made me feel the smartest and the most beautiful, but he loved my mind more than anything else, and that's what I love about me."
Vanessa and Don Jr.'s divorce was finalized in late 2018, and the two have continued to raise their five kids together. The former also still attends plenty of Trump family functions in support of the famous family, while her eldest child, daughter Kai Trump, is slowly shifting to a life in the spotlight as she starts a career as an influencer and college golfer.