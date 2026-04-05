Vanessa Trump Cannot Seem To Escape Her Tragic Relationship Pattern

Despite no longer being married to a Trump, Vanessa Trump still has the last name, and it looks like she's still got the bad relationship karma to go with it. Years after she and Donald Trump Jr. got divorced, Vanessa started dating famous professional golfer Tiger Woods. While everything seemed to be going smoothly, Woods' recent DUI arrest has certainly put a damper on their romance, and Vanessa's tragic dating pattern has been put on full display.

It seems like Vanessa just can't help but date controversial men who end up in trouble. In Woods' case, the DUI arrest is only the latest incident. The athlete was arrested and charged with a DUI back in 2017 as well. Although he had no alcohol in his system, he had taken some prescription drugs. The charge was later dropped, and he said he would be entering a DUI diversion program to help with his use of prescription drugs. Of course, there's also Woods' arguably most well-known controversy, when he admitted to cheating on his wife, Elin Nordegren, and the two divorced in 2010.

But as far as fans know, Vanessa is standing by her man as he deals with the latest arrest. She showed her support on social media by posting a photo of them cuddling together on her Instagram Stories, adding some red hearts and text that said, "Love you." Although she shared the note in support of Woods, he and Vanessa seem to be experiencing some disconnect after the car crash. It's a wonder why Vanessa's significant others can't simply stay out of trouble.