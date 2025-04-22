Tiger Woods' Ex Elin Nordegren's Tragic Four-Word Response To His Affairs
Tiger Woods may be a world champion on the green, but when it comes to his love life? Let's just say that his reputation is the exact opposite. One of the biggest controversies of his career hasn't been about a missed putt — it was the implosion of his marriage to Elin Nordegren, largely due to a string of cheating scandals that forced him to take time away from golf. Though he eventually admitted to infidelity, Nordegren wasn't as forgiving. The model had mostly kept silent, until she dropped four scathing words that summed up her experience: "I've been through hell."
It was in 2009 when word got out that Woods had not only cheated on Nordegren, but had an entire roster of mistresses. It was first revealed that he had a long-term affair with a nightclub manager, Rachel Uichitel, and soon after, a parade of women came forward to admit that they, too, had trysts with the athlete, prompting Woods to enter rehab for sex addiction. "I have let my family down and I regret those transgressions with all of my heart," he wrote in an apology letter released to the public. Meanwhile, Nordegren admitted that the experience was nothing short of devastating, likening it to "hell." Speaking with People, she said, "I have been through the stages of disbelief and shock, to anger and ultimately grief over the loss of the family I so badly wanted for my children... My main focus is to try to give myself time to heal."
And heal she did. Nordegren is better than ever, even going as far as mending her relationship with Woods. The two now co-parent their two kids, Sam and Charlie, proving that even chaotic marriages can turn into something a bit more civil.
She has since moved on and is reportedly living her best life
Elin Nordegren may have been blindsided by Tiger Woods' infamous cheating scandal, but she made sure not to sulk and let it ruin her life. The former model picked up the pieces, dusted off the controversy, and somehow managed to create a successful co-parenting relationship with her ex. Post-divorce, she waded back into the dating pool, first with businessman Jamie Dingman and then Chris Cline, who's also an entrepreneur. But in 2017, she hit her stride with former NFL star Jordan Cameron, with whom she shares three kids, with Cameron bringing her son Tristan to their now-blended family.
"Elin always wanted a big family and loved the idea of a house filled with kids. She has that now, living her sweetest dream," one of her friends shared with People, with another telling the outlet that she and Woods had become "friends." In fact, according to Woods himself, he and Nordegren are practically BFFs at this point. "Having the relationship that I have now with her is fantastic. We're able to pick up the phone, and we talk to each other all the time... It's fun," he shared with Time. "She is one of my best friends now, and it's all because of my kids."
Funnily, the two are close enough these days that Nordegren has no problem roasting Woods on his dating choices. "'Seriously? A Trump? For real?'" she reportedly told him when the athlete gave her a heads-up on dating Don Jr.'s ex-wife, an insider told Daily Mail. "She was more amused than anything. But she really quickly just accepted it." So yes, we guess you could say Nordegren is thriving with a full house, a peaceful ex, and zero time for drama.