Tiger Woods' Ex Elin Nordegren's Tragic Four-Word Response To His Affairs

Tiger Woods may be a world champion on the green, but when it comes to his love life? Let's just say that his reputation is the exact opposite. One of the biggest controversies of his career hasn't been about a missed putt — it was the implosion of his marriage to Elin Nordegren, largely due to a string of cheating scandals that forced him to take time away from golf. Though he eventually admitted to infidelity, Nordegren wasn't as forgiving. The model had mostly kept silent, until she dropped four scathing words that summed up her experience: "I've been through hell."

It was in 2009 when word got out that Woods had not only cheated on Nordegren, but had an entire roster of mistresses. It was first revealed that he had a long-term affair with a nightclub manager, Rachel Uichitel, and soon after, a parade of women came forward to admit that they, too, had trysts with the athlete, prompting Woods to enter rehab for sex addiction. "I have let my family down and I regret those transgressions with all of my heart," he wrote in an apology letter released to the public. Meanwhile, Nordegren admitted that the experience was nothing short of devastating, likening it to "hell." Speaking with People, she said, "I have been through the stages of disbelief and shock, to anger and ultimately grief over the loss of the family I so badly wanted for my children... My main focus is to try to give myself time to heal."

And heal she did. Nordegren is better than ever, even going as far as mending her relationship with Woods. The two now co-parent their two kids, Sam and Charlie, proving that even chaotic marriages can turn into something a bit more civil.