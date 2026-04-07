6 Times Kristi Noem's Sloppy Bedhead Updos Ripped Attention From Her Mar-A-Lago Face

There's no denying that Kristi Noem has gone through a major transformation as her career has developed over the years. Beginning as a relatable rancher elected to South Dakota's House of Representatives, Noem looked completely different than she does today, and it has nothing to do with age and everything to do with speculated cosmetic surgeries. Noem's metamorphosis into Mar-a-Lago face territory didn't just affect her face but her hair as well. While she is often spotted wearing her hair down in long, middle-parted waves, she used to sport a shorter, shaggier haircut, which was most likely easier to maintain.

It seems that her current hair and makeup routine is extremely high maintenance in comparison to her look back in the day. It's been reported that Noem spent almost $4,000 on hair and makeup services for an ad campaign that would eventually play a part in her firing from her position as secretary of Homeland Security. U.S. Senators Peter Welch of Vermont and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut revealed this information in a press release as part of their investigation into the controversial $220 million DHS ad campaign. Noem clearly takes pride in her beauty routine, as evidenced by these outrageous prices, which makes it difficult to say why she enjoys stepping out looking unkempt with her messy updos.