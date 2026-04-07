6 Times Kristi Noem's Sloppy Bedhead Updos Ripped Attention From Her Mar-A-Lago Face
There's no denying that Kristi Noem has gone through a major transformation as her career has developed over the years. Beginning as a relatable rancher elected to South Dakota's House of Representatives, Noem looked completely different than she does today, and it has nothing to do with age and everything to do with speculated cosmetic surgeries. Noem's metamorphosis into Mar-a-Lago face territory didn't just affect her face but her hair as well. While she is often spotted wearing her hair down in long, middle-parted waves, she used to sport a shorter, shaggier haircut, which was most likely easier to maintain.
It seems that her current hair and makeup routine is extremely high maintenance in comparison to her look back in the day. It's been reported that Noem spent almost $4,000 on hair and makeup services for an ad campaign that would eventually play a part in her firing from her position as secretary of Homeland Security. U.S. Senators Peter Welch of Vermont and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut revealed this information in a press release as part of their investigation into the controversial $220 million DHS ad campaign. Noem clearly takes pride in her beauty routine, as evidenced by these outrageous prices, which makes it difficult to say why she enjoys stepping out looking unkempt with her messy updos.
Kristi Noem is not a messy bun expert
The messy bun, in many ways, is an art form few can master. It's certainly difficult to make something that seems effortless appear chic. Not everyone can rock a messy bun, and Kristi Noem is no exception. In this series of photos posted to her Instagram in 2024, Noem's bun looks like a mess of extensions sitting on top of her head. While it certainly appears effortless, it doesn't look classy in the slightest. The side view of the bun makes everything worse, as it's clear that the updo has no structure and begins coming undone halfway through.
Kristi Noem's bun doesn't keep the hair out of her face
In these 2024 photos, Kristi Noem is seen visiting the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls, South Dakota — not the best place to be pictured at, considering her past with animals. The only thing scarier than the carnivorous animals at the zoo is her hair in these photos. While visiting a zoo and doing lots of walking around, it makes sense to have your hair up and out of your face. However, Noem's signature messy updo is one of the only hairstyles that somehow simultaneously keeps strands of hair in her face while the rest of it is up but barely holding on.
Kristi Noem wears her messy updo to work out
It seems that Kristi Noem is no stranger to working out. While she looks strong and toned in these post-workout photos she shared on Instagram in 2023, her notorious messy bun is stealing the show. It doesn't seem like this updo would be a great fit for a workout, as it looks like it's barely holding her long extensions in place. In comparison to the other women pictured in the photo, Noem's hair wins the prize for the sloppiest.
Even a half up, half down look can't distract from Kristi Noem's frizz
After a day of cleaning out her storage container from her 2010 run for Congress, Kristi Noem is pictured wearing her favorite updo in this 2025 Instagram photo. It's interesting to think about how different Noem looked back in 2010, from her face to her hair. Perhaps she misses her shorter, shaggy cut, which would explain her love for her messy updo. Noem should bring back her 2010 cut if it means that her bedhead bun could finally retire.
It's Kristi Noem's messy updo against the wind ... and the wind is winning
In a 2024 Instagram Reel, Kristi Noem's updo is on full display as she speaks to her followers while walking outside. The wind is swirling around in the background, exposing every single stray hair. At least Noem is aware of how messy her hair looks. At one point in the video, she even apologizes after looking at herself, saying, "Sorry, I look like a mess." Her updo, however, is doing wonders for distracting her followers from her Mar-a-Lago face.
Kristi Noem's messy updo is a show stealer every time
As Kristi Noem reads out loud from her book, "No Going Back," in a 2024 video that she shared on Instagram, the monstrosity sitting on top of her head completely distracts from what she is saying. It's almost impossible to look away from her updo. Pieces of hair plummet down the sides of her head, creating a completely disheveled look. In an explosion of highlighted extensions, Noem's gushing about America's greatness is completely overshadowed by this hairstyle.