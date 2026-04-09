Bettina Anderson's Massive Age Gap With Her Ex-Billionaire Fiancé Beau Wrigley

Bettina Anderson relishes being an influencer and socialite. On her Instagram profile, at least at the time of writing, Anderson describes herself best: "I'm just your typical stay at home mom...only I don't do household chores...or have a husband...or have kids." Anderson lives a really lavish life, and this lifestyle has partly been funded by her dating choices, which are made up of wealthy heirs much older than her.

Despite what her Instagram profile proclaimed, Anderson will not be without a husband for long, as she became engaged to President Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., in December 2025, only one year after they started dating. President Trump confirmed the engagement in a video taken at the White House. "They get along very well, and they are just announcing through me that they're getting married," Trump said at the time (via The Economic Times). That's despite Anderson's painfully obvious nine-year age gap with Don Jr.

Not everyone is reportedly happy about the arrangement, with many in the Trump family unsure of Anderson's true intentions, fearing the known party girl could just be opportunistically using Don Jr. for social status. "We want to protect the Trump brand and don't want her close to the family," one source told the Daily Mail after the couple got together in 2024.

Before her latest engagement to the president's son, Anderson was reportedly engaged to another wealthy heir who was much older than her. This time, though, the age difference was particularly staggering. She was once engaged to billionaire William "Beau" Wrigley Jr., heir to Wrigley's gum. The couple had a staggering 23-year age gap, which again caused many to accuse Anderson of being a gold-digger. Given her current engagement to Don Jr., those allegations are likely not going away any time soon.