Bettina Anderson's Massive Age Gap With Her Ex-Billionaire Fiancé Beau Wrigley
Bettina Anderson relishes being an influencer and socialite. On her Instagram profile, at least at the time of writing, Anderson describes herself best: "I'm just your typical stay at home mom...only I don't do household chores...or have a husband...or have kids." Anderson lives a really lavish life, and this lifestyle has partly been funded by her dating choices, which are made up of wealthy heirs much older than her.
Despite what her Instagram profile proclaimed, Anderson will not be without a husband for long, as she became engaged to President Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., in December 2025, only one year after they started dating. President Trump confirmed the engagement in a video taken at the White House. "They get along very well, and they are just announcing through me that they're getting married," Trump said at the time (via The Economic Times). That's despite Anderson's painfully obvious nine-year age gap with Don Jr.
Not everyone is reportedly happy about the arrangement, with many in the Trump family unsure of Anderson's true intentions, fearing the known party girl could just be opportunistically using Don Jr. for social status. "We want to protect the Trump brand and don't want her close to the family," one source told the Daily Mail after the couple got together in 2024.
Before her latest engagement to the president's son, Anderson was reportedly engaged to another wealthy heir who was much older than her. This time, though, the age difference was particularly staggering. She was once engaged to billionaire William "Beau" Wrigley Jr., heir to Wrigley's gum. The couple had a staggering 23-year age gap, which again caused many to accuse Anderson of being a gold-digger. Given her current engagement to Don Jr., those allegations are likely not going away any time soon.
Bettina Anderson has a taste for wealthy older men
Prior to her engagement with Donald Trump Jr., Bettina Anderson had kept her dating life incredibly private. Her last confirmed relationship was with Wrigley chewing gum's billionaire heir, William "Beau" Wrigley Jr., who has a jaw-dropping net worth of $3.6 billion dollars. The pair dated in 2017, but it is unclear when their relationship ultimately ended, or even if they were indeed engaged, though outlets such as The Daily Beast and Page Six have reported as such.
Wrigley was born on October 6, 1963, while Anderson was born on December 9, 1986, making their age gap larger than 23 years. It is hard to imagine what the couple could have had in common besides their local residency and wealthy social circles.
Wrigley is a resident of North Palm Beach, Florida, where he crossed paths with Anderson, who is known as one of the area's top socialites, and this reputation only increased after dating Wrigley. Two years after her relationship with Wrigley, she was named the top bachelorette of the region by The Palm Beacher, where she compared herself to supermodel Heidi Klum. In 2023, Anderson once again gained recognition within her circle when she was named a top Palm Beach single in Avenue Magazine.
At the end of 2024, Anderson began dating Don Jr., which has further increased her social currency. While their nine-year age gap pales in comparison to the one with Wrigley, it is clear that Anderson has an eye for wealthy older men. Anderson and Don Jr. may be happily engaged now, but if anything were to happen, it would not be the first time Don Jr. called off an engagement before heading down the aisle. Right before the pair got together, he was engaged to American diplomat Kimberly Guilfoyle, leading to rumors that an affair between Junior and Anderson caused him to call off the engagement. Either way, Anderson got what she wanted, at least for now.