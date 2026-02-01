Bettina Anderson's Age Gap With Don Jr. Is Painfully Obvious In These Photos

As far as age gaps in political pairings go, Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson's certainly isn't the most uncomfortable; after all, more than 30 years separates Karoline Leavitt from her husband. The president's son is nine years older than Anderson, the same age gap Don Jr. had with his ex-fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle (albeit in reverse). However, he does have a way of dressing himself way older than he actually is — and just like that, what could be a negligible gap looks way worse.

Of course, Don Jr. doesn't need outdated clothes to look much older than Anderson; his graying beard and hair do the work for him. However, the messy T-shirt he wore while engaging in some awkward PDA during the April 2025 LIV Golf tournament made him look seriously slovenly. Other than their cringe-worthy behavior, Anderson looked effortlessly glam and youthful, while Don Jr. kind of reminded us of Steve Carell's character in "The Four Seasons," right down to the sunnies. In case you missed it, that's the one where he has a midlife crisis.