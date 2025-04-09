Don Jr. & Bettina Anderson's Behavior At LIV Golf Miami Surely Has Tiger Woods Cringing
Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson packed on the PDA while attending the LIV Golf Miami tournament, and it likely had Vanessa Trump's boyfriend, Tiger Woods, cringing at the display. The PDA started for Junior and Anderson when they attended a Sublime concert during the weekend event on April 5. Photos captured the pair holding each other while they took in the show, and at one point, the socialite was seen planting a kiss on Don Jr.'s cheek while she wrapped her arms around his neck. Their passionate canoodling continued the next day on the golf course. Pics showed Anderson in a sleeveless minidress with a high hemline that showed off her legs. Meanwhile, Donnie sported a light blue t-shirt and a pair of white slacks. Photographers caught Anderson grabbing onto her beau's waist, and she stared at him while the duo shared a laugh in a fan area of the golf event. The pair also locked arms as they walked the greens.
What made this teenage-style public cozying stand out even more was that it took place at a pro golf event — the very stomping grounds of Woods. The golfer, who was nursing an Achilles injury that sidelined him from the PGA Masters, would likely disapprove of DonDon and Anderson's actions, as Woods is famously low-key about his relationships.
That LIV love fest was not the first time Don Jr.'s love life invaded the space of Woods' and Vanessa's romance. Woods hard-launched his relationship with Junior's ex with a surprising Instagram post in March. What was even more surprising was that Anderson popped up in the comments. "Beautiful couple. So happy for you both," she wrote. Anderson and Don Jr. really turned up the heat once news of Woods and Vanessa's romance spread.
Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson have put on a PDA-athon at multiple events
Before the Instagram hard-launch, reports circulated about Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump's romance. A source told People on March 13 that Donald Trump Jr. was "cool" with the news that his ex-wife, who is also the mother of his children, had found a new partner. The former couple has remained on good terms while co-parenting. More news of Junior's approval was published the following day. "He also knows that his father [Donald Trump] respects Tiger and how well they get along, so he's fully supportive," an insider told Page Six at the time. Even though he acted unbothered by the news that his ex was dating arguably the greatest golfer of all time, Don Jr. started being extra affectionate with his girlfriend in public.
Days after the news about Woods and Vanessa made the rounds, Donnie attended the amfAR gala in Palm Beach along with Anderson. He rocked a dark blue suit with an unbuttoned white dress shirt, and Anderson looked stunning in a shimmery gown. Attendees at the gala said the pair had trouble keeping their hands to themselves. "[They] held hands, kissed discreetly and danced as everyone watched and whispered," an insider told Page Six on March 17.
A couple of weeks before the gala, Don Jr. and Anderson had a PDA-athon at a rather inappropriate time. The pair attended Donald's joint address to Congress on March 4, but neither seemed too interested in what POTUS had to say, as they were preoccupied with one another. Photos captured Anderson softly running her finger across Don Jr.'s cheek as he checked his phone at the political gathering.