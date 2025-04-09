Don Jr. & Bettina Anderson's Behavior At LIV Golf Miami Surely Has Tiger Woods Cringing

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson packed on the PDA while attending the LIV Golf Miami tournament, and it likely had Vanessa Trump's boyfriend, Tiger Woods, cringing at the display. The PDA started for Junior and Anderson when they attended a Sublime concert during the weekend event on April 5. Photos captured the pair holding each other while they took in the show, and at one point, the socialite was seen planting a kiss on Don Jr.'s cheek while she wrapped her arms around his neck. Their passionate canoodling continued the next day on the golf course. Pics showed Anderson in a sleeveless minidress with a high hemline that showed off her legs. Meanwhile, Donnie sported a light blue t-shirt and a pair of white slacks. Photographers caught Anderson grabbing onto her beau's waist, and she stared at him while the duo shared a laugh in a fan area of the golf event. The pair also locked arms as they walked the greens.

What made this teenage-style public cozying stand out even more was that it took place at a pro golf event — the very stomping grounds of Woods. The golfer, who was nursing an Achilles injury that sidelined him from the PGA Masters, would likely disapprove of DonDon and Anderson's actions, as Woods is famously low-key about his relationships.

That LIV love fest was not the first time Don Jr.'s love life invaded the space of Woods' and Vanessa's romance. Woods hard-launched his relationship with Junior's ex with a surprising Instagram post in March. What was even more surprising was that Anderson popped up in the comments. "Beautiful couple. So happy for you both," she wrote. Anderson and Don Jr. really turned up the heat once news of Woods and Vanessa's romance spread.