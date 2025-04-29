Ivanka Trump's Cutthroat Hint She's Not A Fan Of Don Jr.'s Girlfriend
Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson may have gone public with their romance at the inauguration, but that doesn't mean she's cracked the nod on his sister's Instagram. On the contrary, when Ivanka Trump shared a nine-picture photo dump of the baby shower she hosted in her younger half-sister's honor, Anderson was notably absent. To borrow from Anthony Marantino, "Cutthroat! We love it."
Ivanka shared snaps of the "Peter Rabbit" baby shower she threw for Tiffany Trump on her Instagram in early April 2025 — roughly six months after Anderson and Don Jr. were seen on a dinner date. Notably, Anderson was not included in any of them. Granted, only three pictures in the carousel included any people at all, and those that did featured Tiffany and Ivanka, with one other also including Lara Trump. Other than that, though, she kept her focus on pictures of the decor, catering, and gifts.
Of course, there are a number of reasons why Ivanka may have done that. For starters, it was Tiffany's day, and it's certainly possible Ivanka wanted to avoid attention going to Anderson (or anyone else for that matter) instead. What's more, it's not unheard of for people to avoid posting pictures of a family member's new partner at a major life event, be it a wedding or a baby shower, to social media. And, given Don Jr.'s track record in the love department, that may be wise.
Ivanka may be worried about the longevity of Don's new relationship
Ivanka Trump's decision not to include Bettina Anderson in any of Tiffany Trump's baby shower pictures isn't the first time she's done something along those lines. Who can forget the time she cropped Kimberly Guilfoyle out of a group pic from Tiffany's wedding? To be sure, many mused at the time that Guilfoyle's black dress played a role. After all, everyone else was dressed in pastel, so it did make for a jarring image. What's more, an insider also told the Daily Mail that Ivanka and Guilfoyle's relationship was actually very close.
With that in mind, we're going to reiterate the strong possibility that Ivanka's decision has more to do with Donald Trump Jr.'s relationship history than with Anderson herself. If she and Guilfoyle were close IRL, it would make sense for Ivanka to be upset over the end of her engagement to Don Jr. It also bears mentioning that pre-Guilfoyle, Ivanka was also very close with Vanessa Trump (who, btw, has stayed close with most of the Trumps since her divorce). Ivanka even gushed over Vanessa's mothering skills to People back in 2016, speaking about how grateful she was to have her as an inspiration (and sometime babysitter). All that said, we wouldn't be surprised if the first daughter wanted to avoid turning her social media into a love fest for someone she isn't sure will be around long-term.
Instagram carousel snub aside, it does bear mentioning that Ivanka and Anderson do follow each other on the platform, so we're going to use that as our final tipoff to suggest they're just fine, albeit in private. Who knows? Maybe, like Guilfoyle, she'd worn a black dress to the shower, and Ivanka just isn't keen on messy aesthetics.