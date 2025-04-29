Ivanka Trump's Cutthroat Hint She's Not A Fan Of Don Jr.'s Girlfriend

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson may have gone public with their romance at the inauguration, but that doesn't mean she's cracked the nod on his sister's Instagram. On the contrary, when Ivanka Trump shared a nine-picture photo dump of the baby shower she hosted in her younger half-sister's honor, Anderson was notably absent. To borrow from Anthony Marantino, "Cutthroat! We love it."

Ivanka shared snaps of the "Peter Rabbit" baby shower she threw for Tiffany Trump on her Instagram in early April 2025 — roughly six months after Anderson and Don Jr. were seen on a dinner date. Notably, Anderson was not included in any of them. Granted, only three pictures in the carousel included any people at all, and those that did featured Tiffany and Ivanka, with one other also including Lara Trump. Other than that, though, she kept her focus on pictures of the decor, catering, and gifts.

Of course, there are a number of reasons why Ivanka may have done that. For starters, it was Tiffany's day, and it's certainly possible Ivanka wanted to avoid attention going to Anderson (or anyone else for that matter) instead. What's more, it's not unheard of for people to avoid posting pictures of a family member's new partner at a major life event, be it a wedding or a baby shower, to social media. And, given Don Jr.'s track record in the love department, that may be wise.

