4 Times Trump Switched Up His Bland Wardrobe With Fresher (But Still Ill-Fitting) Outfits

Donald Trump's style is pretty consistent and has been throughout his decades in the spotlight. However, every once in a while, he's let his inner fashionista out, though to be honest, we kind of wish he'd just stuck to what he knows. After all, on the odd occasions he has branched out, ill-fitting lewks have been the order of the day.

We'll start with the bizarre outfit Trump rocked to speak at a church in Vienna, Virginia, in 2017. The first-term president paired a navy golf shirt with a black blazer, brown belt, extra-long khaki chinos — and golf shoes. Footwear aside, we really wish we could give him props for taking a risk, and under normal circumstances, we may even have been impressed by the color combos, too. However, far from looking fresh and "different," Trump just ended up looking completely out of place. Between the too-big proportions, the weirdly slicked-back hair, and again, the fact that he was wearing golf cleats on stage, it was kind of giving "septuagenarian-trying-too-hard-to-impress-the-fashion-pack."