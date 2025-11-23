4 Times Trump Switched Up His Bland Wardrobe With Fresher (But Still Ill-Fitting) Outfits
Donald Trump's style is pretty consistent and has been throughout his decades in the spotlight. However, every once in a while, he's let his inner fashionista out, though to be honest, we kind of wish he'd just stuck to what he knows. After all, on the odd occasions he has branched out, ill-fitting lewks have been the order of the day.
We'll start with the bizarre outfit Trump rocked to speak at a church in Vienna, Virginia, in 2017. The first-term president paired a navy golf shirt with a black blazer, brown belt, extra-long khaki chinos — and golf shoes. Footwear aside, we really wish we could give him props for taking a risk, and under normal circumstances, we may even have been impressed by the color combos, too. However, far from looking fresh and "different," Trump just ended up looking completely out of place. Between the too-big proportions, the weirdly slicked-back hair, and again, the fact that he was wearing golf cleats on stage, it was kind of giving "septuagenarian-trying-too-hard-to-impress-the-fashion-pack."
Donald looked beyond out of place in blue jeans on the beach
Donald Trump looked out of place in oversized khakis in the 2010s, but his attempt at looking cool and down-to-earth roughly 20 years prior was similarly bizarre. If you thought you'd never see Trump wearing jeans, in 1996, the businessman pulled out a pair for a volleyball game. Trump was said by his butler to wear jeans only for skiing, so we guess we shouldn't be surprised by his choice in athleisure.
Even so, the baggy jeans, golf shirt, and bare feet were a sight to behold, and we're not sure who was more uncomfortable — Trump or the witnesses.
Donald's oversized white suit was very Colonel Sanders-coded
Donald Trump has made no secret of the fact that his daily diet is a tad on the unhealthy side, so perhaps it shouldn't come as a surprise that back in 1997 he hosted a party at Mar-a-Lago dressed as Colonel Sanders.
Trump certainly stood out in his lewk, which, on top of being all white (minus the gold belt buckle, anyway), was also a tad oversized. Though he certainly looked the picture of joy on the day, it's possible the businessman wasn't thrilled when he saw the pics, because he's never worn an all-white ensemble again. We are most grateful.
Donald Trump's mismatched suit was a miss, period
No list of Donald Trump switching it up would be complete without an honorable mention of the time he wore a mismatched suit. As a brief refresher, Trump had been meeting with Senator Tim Scott when he decided to don what may just be one of his worst fashion fails yet: a navy blazer paired with black suit pants.
🔥NEW!!! During a meeting with Tim Scott, Trump wore a blue suit jacket with black suit pants, completely unaware of the error he made. pic.twitter.com/03ccsHrixf
— Christopher Bouzy (spoutible.com/cbouzy) (@cbouzy) September 13, 2017
It's not clear if Trump dressed in a rush that morning or if he thought it was a way to keep things interesting without getting too far out of his comfort zone, but suffice it to say, it was bad. As with his all-white Colonel Sanders lewk, it's a faux pas he hasn't made again. Now, Trump goes for a full-on blue suit when his dire need to be different arises — but his rude funeral attire is a story for another day.