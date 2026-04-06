Shiloh Jolie Looks Like Angelina's Clone In New Video & Fans Are Going Wild
Many of Angelina Jolie's children have followed in her footsteps in some way, like her daughter Vivienne's interest in theater or her sons Maddox and Pax's work in film production. But her oldest daughter, Shiloh Jolie, is the one who most often gets compared to her mother when it comes to beauty.
Like many of Jolie and her ex-husband Brad Pitt's six kids, Shiloh doesn't often step out in public or appear in the spotlight, but anytime it happens, fans can't help but highlight how she's her mother's twin. In April 2026, Shiloh, who has shown signs that she hates the celebrity life, surprised people everywhere when she made an appearance in a teaser for the new music video for K-pop artist Dayoung's song, "What's a girl to do." While fans of the singer were hyped about the new music, many quickly spotted Shiloh in the video, declaring how uncanny it was how much she looked like a young Jolie.
Look at Shiloh, man. Crazy to see Angie's kids follow in her footsteps. https://t.co/ZehUSRs9V7 pic.twitter.com/qIgnzVEpyo
— 𐌊𖤓 (@lyntwig_) April 3, 2026
A fan on X shared a gif of Shiloh in the teaser, writing, "Look at Shiloh, man. Crazy to see Angie's kids follow in her footsteps." In the very short shot of Shiloh, the young dancer relaxed on a couch and looked around, her hair in French braids with hoop earrings and a lip ring. But with her naturally pouty lips, structured face, and piercing eyes, the resemblance to her parents was on full display, and fans couldn't stop talking about it.
Fans were stunned by Shiloh's unexpected appearance in a K-pop music video
Eagle-eyed fans spotted Shiloh Jolie in the clip and immediately started talking about her. They highlighted how much she looked like her mother Angelina Jolie's clone, while also hyping up the young entertainer's surprising new role. After seeing Shiloh in the clip, a stunned fan wrote, "I literally didn't recognize her. Crazy. And she has aura like h***."
While Shiloh definitely looked different than previous appearances in the glam makeup and stylish outfit for the music video, others immediately knew who she was because of how much she looked like her parents. People commented, "She is the carbon copy of her mom," and "Shiloh's face is angelina's hard work ALONE," while a few pointed out parts of her that looked like her dad, Brad Pitt. A different fan said, "As much as she looks like Angie, she has Fight Club Tyler Durden's eyes too while having both mostly Angie's aura. Very 'Lara Croft: Tomb Raider.'"
Shiloh was cast in the new music video through a regular dance casting process, and Dayoung's agency claimed it didn't know who Shiloh's parents were when they hired her. Starship Entertainment told Maeil Business Newspaper that it had an open audition in the U.S., and Shiloh auditioned with her dance crew, Culture, making it through the final round. The company claimed that it only found out about Shiloh's parents "by chance quite recently." Fans can watch Shiloh show off some more of her dance moves in the full music video when it drops on April 7.