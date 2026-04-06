Shiloh Jolie Looks Like Angelina's Clone In New Video & Fans Are Going Wild

Many of Angelina Jolie's children have followed in her footsteps in some way, like her daughter Vivienne's interest in theater or her sons Maddox and Pax's work in film production. But her oldest daughter, Shiloh Jolie, is the one who most often gets compared to her mother when it comes to beauty.

Like many of Jolie and her ex-husband Brad Pitt's six kids, Shiloh doesn't often step out in public or appear in the spotlight, but anytime it happens, fans can't help but highlight how she's her mother's twin. In April 2026, Shiloh, who has shown signs that she hates the celebrity life, surprised people everywhere when she made an appearance in a teaser for the new music video for K-pop artist Dayoung's song, "What's a girl to do." While fans of the singer were hyped about the new music, many quickly spotted Shiloh in the video, declaring how uncanny it was how much she looked like a young Jolie.

Look at Shiloh, man. Crazy to see Angie's kids follow in her footsteps. https://t.co/ZehUSRs9V7 pic.twitter.com/qIgnzVEpyo — 𐌊𖤓 (@lyntwig_) April 3, 2026

A fan on X shared a gif of Shiloh in the teaser, writing, "Look at Shiloh, man. Crazy to see Angie's kids follow in her footsteps." In the very short shot of Shiloh, the young dancer relaxed on a couch and looked around, her hair in French braids with hoop earrings and a lip ring. But with her naturally pouty lips, structured face, and piercing eyes, the resemblance to her parents was on full display, and fans couldn't stop talking about it.