Signs Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Hates The Celebrity Life
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt was born in the spotlight — quite literally. She was just days old when she appeared on the cover of People in June 2006 and had strangers commenting on her physical attributes. "Little Shiloh has blue eyes, kind of fair hair like her dad and then these lips like her mom," People's Jess Cagle said at the time, per CBS News. Given the amount of scrutiny she was born into, it's perhaps unsurprising that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's first biological kid hates the limelight.
After deciding to sell Shiloh's newborn photos for more than a whopping $4 million, Jolie and Pitt changed their tune on how to raise their children. The daughter of actors Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand, Jolie was raised in showbiz — and learned her lesson. "I grew up in quite a shallow place," she told the Wall Street Journal. "Of all the places in the world, Hollywood is not a healthy place." For the most part, Jolie and Pitt's six kids have stayed out of the spotlight.
The former couple was so intent on protecting their children that they hired cyber-security professionals to keep tabs on their kids' internet usage. "It's so beyond what we understand," Jolie told People in 2014 (via Time). "We wouldn't even know what to look for." As time has gone on, Shiloh continues to embrace the same lifestyle, opting to stay away from the public eye as much as possible.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt had little interest in cameos
When Shiloh Jolie-Pitt was a baby, she appeared next to Brad Pitt in "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button." As she grew older and developed an understanding of what being in a film meant, she became less eager to star alongside her parents on the big screen. Angelina Jolie wanted Shiloh to be in the 2014 blockbuster "Maleficent," but her daughter didn't share her enthusiasm. "I asked Shiloh about being Aurora, and she laughed in my face," Jolie told Elle in 2014. "She said she'd be a horned creature."
Her younger sister Vivienne had no issues playing a little Aurora. Despite turning down the big role, Shiloh, who was six when production started in 2012, reportedly agreed to make a cameo with her siblings, Pax and Zahara Jolie-Pitt. That never came to be, though. "She was bored and not in the mood during the day her part was supposed to happen, so she ended up not being in the film," a source told Us Weekly in 2012. The same was true for the 2019 sequel "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil."
This time, though, the other members of the Jolie-Pitt clan followed in Shiloh's footsteps and refused cameos in their mom's film — much to Jolie's disappointment. "I tried," the actor told People in 2019. "Nobody was interested!" All teens or preteens at that point, the kids knew their interests better. "None of my kids want to be actors," she said. "[They're into] business, humanitarian affairs, things like that."
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt prefers being behind the scenes
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has been an artistic soul since childhood. "Shiloh's hysterically funny, one of the goofiest, most playful people you'll ever meet," Angelina Jolie told Vanity Fair in 2010, revealing her daughter has some of the qualities she recognizes in herself: "Goofy and verbal, the early signs of a performer." Shiloh wants to explore her options, but it looks like she wants to do it away from the limelight.
She is reportedly interested in the entertainment industry but in non-acting roles. "Shiloh can see herself working behind the scenes in Hollywood, producing like her dad or directing like her mom," a source told Life & Style in April 2024. She may already be receiving training from her professional parents while exploring different areas. "Shiloh is totally into the arts — acting, dancing, singing and DJing," another source told OK! in May 2023, sharing that Shiloh was helping Pitt in a film.
Shiloh showed she shines more brightly behind the cameras when she agreed to be the voice of Shuai Shuai in "Kung Fu Panda 3," an experience she shared with her siblings. The reason she felt comfortable saying yes was because she would be behind the scenes and because, you know, pandas. "They were very happy there were no cameras on them. I think they would have gotten really shy," Jolie told Hello! in 2016. "But just the idea that you're going to do a voice and become a panda, how can you say no?"
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt avoids milking her fame
With Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's names on her birth certificate, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt could probably live off her parents. But that's not her. She wants to carve her path with her own means. Shiloh reportedly makes her own money by working different jobs instead of depending on an allowance. And she is said to be doing really well, earning as much as $14,000 a week. "[She has done] small dance jobs, tutoring and reading books to produce as films," a source told InTouch in 2023.
Supposedly, Shiloh considered delving into the modeling industry, but only as a way to support her other interests. "She's been offered lucrative modeling gigs, which she's mulling over," the source added. "Shiloh says modeling isn't her thing, but she would use the paycheck to finance her dance, art and movie projects." Jolie was reportedly supportive, but she wanted her daughter to make her decision without external influences. "[Jolie] will guide her as best she can," an insider told Life & Style in 2021.
However, Jolie was seemingly not crazy about the idea, though she trusted Shiloh's instincts. "[She] knows Shiloh has a good head on her shoulders [but she isn't] going to throw her to the wolves," the insider added. While Shiloh's eagerness to support herself may sound surprising, those who know her disagree. From a young age, she showed she had no interest in excesses. "... [She] buys most of her clothes from vintage shops ..." the OK! source revealed in 2023.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt tries to keep dance skills private
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's real passion seems to be dance, with her videos going viral now and then. Yet, she seemingly has no intentions of using her skills to draw public attention to herself — at least not yet. After she appeared in Doja Cat's "Vegas" 2022 music video filmed at the Millennium Dance Complex where she practices, Shiloh's family and lawyers asked her part to be blurred out, choreographer Hamilton Evans explained on YouTube.
However, Evans clarified that the decision was temporary, indicating Shiloh's part would eventually become visible. For the time being, Shiloh wanted to remain away from the spotlight. "This is to respect the [sic] her privacy," he wrote. "Her focus is to train hard and improve while in a safe and controlled environment." Evans started his pinned comment with "unfortunately," suggesting he isn't too happy with the decision. That goes to show how strongly Shiloh and her loved ones feel about her privacy.
Shiloh hasn't shared what plans she has for the future, but dancing could be a part of it. It's unclear whether she'll follow in her siblings' footsteps and head off to college or if she'll focus on her artistic projects. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt would reportedly support her either way. "Brad and Angie are both very proud," a source told Us Weekly in 2022. "They'd have no issue if she wants to turn pro, but they're not pushing it on her by any means."
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt wasn't always confident
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's changing style over the years has illustrated her inner transformation. At least that's what Brad Pitt reportedly believes. After years of appearing on the red carpet in hoodies and pants, Shiloh turned heads when she wore a dress to the "Eternals" premiere in 2021, marking the first time she did so. "[He's] happy [she's] coming out of her shell," a source told InTouch that year.
While he had mixed emotions about her looking all grown-up, he believed the change to be positive. "Brad doesn't want her growing up so fast but he's proud to see her on red carpets. It's been a confidence boost for Shiloh," the insider added. With reports that Shiloh has been working with Pitt here and there, it sounds like he's helping her explore her talents on her terms. "Brad never puts pressure on Shiloh and encourages her to pursue her dreams," a source told Life & Style in April 2024.
Dance has reportedly helped her become more confident. Pitt couldn't be more proud to see his girl growing into her own person. "It brings a tear to the eye," he told ET of Shiloh's skills in 2022. Her parents aren't the only ones who have noticed. Before her part was blurred out, YouTube users commented on her transformation in the Doja Cat video, calling her "a bada** dance boss."