Signs Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Hates The Celebrity Life

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt was born in the spotlight — quite literally. She was just days old when she appeared on the cover of People in June 2006 and had strangers commenting on her physical attributes. "Little Shiloh has blue eyes, kind of fair hair like her dad and then these lips like her mom," People's Jess Cagle said at the time, per CBS News. Given the amount of scrutiny she was born into, it's perhaps unsurprising that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's first biological kid hates the limelight.

After deciding to sell Shiloh's newborn photos for more than a whopping $4 million, Jolie and Pitt changed their tune on how to raise their children. The daughter of actors Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand, Jolie was raised in showbiz — and learned her lesson. "I grew up in quite a shallow place," she told the Wall Street Journal. "Of all the places in the world, Hollywood is not a healthy place." For the most part, Jolie and Pitt's six kids have stayed out of the spotlight.

The former couple was so intent on protecting their children that they hired cyber-security professionals to keep tabs on their kids' internet usage. "It's so beyond what we understand," Jolie told People in 2014 (via Time). "We wouldn't even know what to look for." As time has gone on, Shiloh continues to embrace the same lifestyle, opting to stay away from the public eye as much as possible.