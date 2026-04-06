Melania Trump Apparently Dumped Her Tailor Before The 2026 Easter Egg Roll

Melania Trump wore a first lady outfit that missed the mark when she attended the White House Easter Egg Roll alongside Donald Trump. POTUS was in a playful mood, celebrating the holiday with his wife and a throng of children on hand for the event. Before handing the microphone over to Melania as he addressed the crowd, Donald joked that he couldn't find her. "I think this is our first lady. What do you think of our first lady, she's a movie star," he said, referring to the self-titled documentary that had a limited theatrical release. During the Egg Roll, Melania also took time out to read from a children's book about a story involving a bunny for a group of kids. Even though her husband had crowned her a "movie star," Melania didn't look camera-ready for the Easter gathering as she wore a slapdash outfit that screamed for a tailor to lend a hand.

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The outfit had a matching quality to Donald's dark blue suit and gray tie attire. Melania sported a tight-fitting white top, which was visible underneath a navy blue Annabeth Grain de Poudre Jacket by Ralph Lauren. She left the blazer unbuttoned to expose the white shirt and the top of her high-waisted cream-colored pants. The blazer was slightly loose on her frame, but Melania's Dolce & Gabbana pants were outright baggy. Her wide-legged pants flapped in the wind as she walked, and they were poorly hemmed at the bottom as they practically enveloped her white flats. The pants were so ill-fitting that it made the look one of Melania's worst-dressed moments, as people on X observed. "Soon to be white grass stained pants," one user cracked about the baggy number. This wasn't Melania's first Easter fashion misfire.