Melania Trump Apparently Dumped Her Tailor Before The 2026 Easter Egg Roll
Melania Trump wore a first lady outfit that missed the mark when she attended the White House Easter Egg Roll alongside Donald Trump. POTUS was in a playful mood, celebrating the holiday with his wife and a throng of children on hand for the event. Before handing the microphone over to Melania as he addressed the crowd, Donald joked that he couldn't find her. "I think this is our first lady. What do you think of our first lady, she's a movie star," he said, referring to the self-titled documentary that had a limited theatrical release. During the Egg Roll, Melania also took time out to read from a children's book about a story involving a bunny for a group of kids. Even though her husband had crowned her a "movie star," Melania didn't look camera-ready for the Easter gathering as she wore a slapdash outfit that screamed for a tailor to lend a hand.
The outfit had a matching quality to Donald's dark blue suit and gray tie attire. Melania sported a tight-fitting white top, which was visible underneath a navy blue Annabeth Grain de Poudre Jacket by Ralph Lauren. She left the blazer unbuttoned to expose the white shirt and the top of her high-waisted cream-colored pants. The blazer was slightly loose on her frame, but Melania's Dolce & Gabbana pants were outright baggy. Her wide-legged pants flapped in the wind as she walked, and they were poorly hemmed at the bottom as they practically enveloped her white flats. The pants were so ill-fitting that it made the look one of Melania's worst-dressed moments, as people on X observed. "Soon to be white grass stained pants," one user cracked about the baggy number. This wasn't Melania's first Easter fashion misfire.
Melania Trump's bulky jacket
At the White House Easter Egg Roll last year, Melania Trump wore a vanilla-colored leather trench coat from Canadian fashion brand Mackage. The bulky jacket acted as both a coat and a dress for FLOTUS, as the garments she wore underneath were not visible. She was photographed blowing a whistle alongside Donald Trump to instigate the kids' egg roll, and the trenchcoat made Melania's figure look frumpy. The first lady did tightly tie the belt around her midsection, which at least offered a semblance of form to the sizable jacket. The hem of the Mackage piece went down to her calves, and she finished the look with a pair of gray pumps, so at least the bottom was not dragging across the grass as her baggy 2026 Egg Roll pants did.
A month after that 2025 Easter look, Melania ruined a spring outfit with a glaring mistake during another event held at the White House. While performing first lady duties, Melania was on hand for Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day at the White House, where she sported a button-up and skirt combo. To add a breezy quality to her outfit, the former model left multiple buttons undone and rolled up the sleeves of her white top. Four photos of the occasion were posted to the official FLOTUS page on X. The post captured her spending time with the kids in attendance as they did crafts. It also showed her full ensemble that included a white skirt with olive green bush-shaped patterning. The fashion misstep came with an accessory Melania added, as she wore an off-white belt that needlessly broke up the pattern of her form-fitting skirt.