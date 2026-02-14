First Lady Outfits That Totally Missed The Mark

Love her or hate her, Melania Trump is always making headlines. While plenty of drama and rumors about the first lady abound, there's one thing she's rarely accused of: being unfashionable. The former model is known to wear looks from some of the most glamorous designers in the world, from European labels like Dolce & Gabbana and Givenchy to American legends like Ralph Lauren. And she didn't just start wearing ensembles from these fashion houses. As the wife of a billionaire, she's been a client for many years. Melania's stylist, Hervé Pierre, opened up to The New York Times about her wardrobe back in 2017, revealing that unlike other public figures who borrow clothing from brands, her clothes are often purchased for her. "I go to Bergdorf, I go to Saks. Michael Kors, Dior. What is challenging is when I cannot say what it is for," Pierre shared.

Styling Melania was actually Pierre's first gig as a stylist. He was formerly a designer and creative director for Carolina Herrera, and he revealed to Women's Wear Daily in 2021 that dressing the first lady is not all it's cracked up to be. "You have all the glamour, but then you also have hospital visits and everything else. The panorama of the wardrobe for a first lady is so big because there are so many events that need to be fulfilled. I must say it's a very creative practice," Pierre explained. So what happens with the looks totally miss the mark? We're exploring some of Melania's most unfortunate fashion moments over the years.