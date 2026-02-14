First Lady Outfits That Totally Missed The Mark
Love her or hate her, Melania Trump is always making headlines. While plenty of drama and rumors about the first lady abound, there's one thing she's rarely accused of: being unfashionable. The former model is known to wear looks from some of the most glamorous designers in the world, from European labels like Dolce & Gabbana and Givenchy to American legends like Ralph Lauren. And she didn't just start wearing ensembles from these fashion houses. As the wife of a billionaire, she's been a client for many years. Melania's stylist, Hervé Pierre, opened up to The New York Times about her wardrobe back in 2017, revealing that unlike other public figures who borrow clothing from brands, her clothes are often purchased for her. "I go to Bergdorf, I go to Saks. Michael Kors, Dior. What is challenging is when I cannot say what it is for," Pierre shared.
Styling Melania was actually Pierre's first gig as a stylist. He was formerly a designer and creative director for Carolina Herrera, and he revealed to Women's Wear Daily in 2021 that dressing the first lady is not all it's cracked up to be. "You have all the glamour, but then you also have hospital visits and everything else. The panorama of the wardrobe for a first lady is so big because there are so many events that need to be fulfilled. I must say it's a very creative practice," Pierre explained. So what happens with the looks totally miss the mark? We're exploring some of Melania's most unfortunate fashion moments over the years.
Melania Trump faced serious criticism for wearing a $2,000 dress to an African hospital
When Melania Trump's fashion advisor, Hervé Pierre, spoke to Women's Wear Daily in 2021, he explained that the first lady's wardrobe wasn't just comprised of looks for a "black tie or cocktail party." Unfortunately, it appears her high-fashion proclivities don't always translate to these real world scenarios. Back in 2018, while on her first solo trip abroad as first lady in Africa, Melania spent time in Ghana. Upon first glance, her look for the occasion seemed inoffensive, but it caused quite a stir after more details about the getup were revealed.
When Melania's plane landed in the African country, she stepped out in a red and white striped Celine shirtdress, which she paired with white heels by Manolo Blahnik. At the time, E! News reported that the frock likely retailed for over $2,000, while her heels likely cost around $1,000. Her ensemble's sky-high price tag then faced serious criticism because her first stop after greeting well-wishers was to tour Greater Accra Regional Hospital to see how babies are weighed and cared for at the facility. Political commentators pointed out that wearing such an expensive look felt extremely tone deaf in the lower-middle-income country, considering its retail value was more than the average annual salary in Ghana, which is approximately $2,340 in U.S. dollars annually.
Melania Trump sparked major controversy when she wore gray to a funeral
Wearing gray to a funeral? That's a major fashion faux pas we would have assumed Melania Trump, a former model, would have known to avoid, but she showed up to former first lady Rosalynn Carter's funeral in a light gray coat that raised eyebrows. While she reportedly wore a black dress underneath, choosing to wear the lighter shade in a sea of all black looks sparked serious discourse on X. Her former senior advisor, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, also sounded off on the moment, with Newsweek reporting she claimed Melania used the funeral as a "catwalk," adding, "Melania made this service a photo op for herself, instead of handling her appearance with dignity and humility."
Fortunately for the first lady, a surprising source came to her defense. Diane Gottsman, an etiquette expert, also spoke to Newsweek about the buzzy fashion moment and explained, "It would be a different story if Melania Trump wore hot pink, or bright red, but rather she chose a somber gray, which is a perfectly acceptable color for funerals. Her choice of outfit was conservative and respectful."
A bizarre purple hat threw off Melania Trump's entire look in London
If there's any place to wear a wild hat, it's England. The country is known for its wacky headwear, from its wide-brimmed hats to its intricately decorated fascinators. So when Melania Trump touched down in London with her husband, President Donald Trump, back in September 2025, she decided to don one of her most dramatic hats yet. The first lady was greeted by Prince William and Princess Catherine upon landing on Air Force One, and she stepped out in a truly bizarre combo. If her grape-purple hat with a ridiculously wide and oddly curved brim wasn't bad enough on its own, it completely clashed with her outfit. The former model selected a set of dark gray coordinates from one of her favorite fashion houses, Christian Dior, which didn't match the cheery color of her wool hat.
Aside from this major fashion fail, Melania also made headlines during the visit for seeming to break royal protocol after she was seen not curtseying in front of Princess Catherine and Queen Camilla. But surprisingly, this wasn't an offensive act. Marlene Koenig, a royal historian, clarified that Americans aren't required to do it, explaining to Hello!, "It's not customary for Americans or indeed people from countries where King Charles is not the sovereign to curtsy or bow."
A Zara jacket incited rage when the first lady wore it back in 2018
It's pretty surprising that a piece of clothing from Zara could spawn dozens of headlines for weeks, but that's exactly what happened back in June 2018 when Melania Trump wore a piece from the accessible brand. While visiting a migrant detention center in McAllen, Texas, Melania was spotted wearing white skinny jeans and an army green Zara jacket that read, "I really don't care, do u?" on the back. The $39 clothing item sparked a media craze, with reporters speculating on what she was claiming not to care about. The migrant children? Her husband's policies? CNN reported that when her communications chief, Stephanie Grisham, was asked at the time, she responded, "It's a jacket. There was no hidden message."
As it turned out, there was a message behind the uncharacteristically casual and budget-friendly outerwear. Melania herself eventually fessed up to the truth, telling ABC News, "[I]t's obvious I didn't wear the jacket for the children, I wore the jacket to go on the plane and off the plane. And it was for the people and for the left-wing media who are criticizing me. And I want to show them I don't care. You could criticize, whatever you want to say, you can say. But it will not stop me to do what I feel is right." She called the media "obsessed" with her outfits, adding, "I would prefer that they would focus on what I do and on my initiatives than what I wear."
Melania Trump once wore a coat worth more than many people's annual salary
How much is the most expensive item in your closet? We'd venture to bet it's not more than many people's annual salaries. So when Melania Trump stepped out in Italy back in May 2017, the cost of her extravagant Dolce & Gabbana coat raised eyebrows. The former model, who is no stranger to designer clothing, sported this very loud and very busy coat with intricate 3D floral embellishments over a dull cream dress while stepping out in Sicily during the G7 Summit. Melania was sightseeing alongside the spouses of world leaders in the elaborate outerwear, and while it certainly looked expensive, it had a jaw-dropping price. The multicolored floral jacket sold for $51,500.
The expensive piece, which cost more than most cars, appeared on the runway at the fashion house's 2017 fall show. According to CNN, it was also already sold out on the luxury website Moda Operandi, which required a $25,750 deposit upon purchase. They also pointed out that, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the average American family income was only $4,000 more than the jacket's cost at $55,775. As fashion outlet Allure put it, "It feels a bit like Melania is having a Marie Antoinette moment but with fashion instead of cake."
The first lady tried to make an undone tie a fashion statement in 2017
Not every fashion risk pays off, and Melania Trump learned that the hard way in 2017. While on hand to welcome the former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his then-wife Sophie Trudeau to the White House, Melania stepped out in a pretty unremarkable gray pinstripe pantsuit by Ralph Lauren. But it was her accessory of choice that confused fashion watchers — the decision to rock a skinny tie undone over top. The strange choice fell flat, ruining the whole Ralph Lauren look.
This wasn't the first time the American brand dressed the former model. She also wore the brand at her husband's inauguration earlier that year, and it previously outfitted other first ladies like Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton, but social media called for a boycott of the label following their decision to dress Melania. One user tweeted, "Ralph Lauren just hurt a lot of women today and we won't forget. It's not OK to support oppression. #boycottralphlauren," while other designers like Tom Ford and Marc Jacobs made public declarations that they would not be dressing the first lady.
Melania Trump cosplayed as a gardener but missed the fashion mark
Can you picture Melania Trump as a gardener? We didn't think so. And apparently, it was very difficult for Melania to envision herself in that role. When it came time to plant and harvest in the White House garden at an event in 2017, the former model really missed the mark on her harvesting outfit. She tried her hand at gardening alongside kids from the local Girls and Boys Club, but it was her ensemble that stole all the headlines.
Melania's take on gardening couture started out fine — a pair of black jeans and some down-to-earth Converse sneakers — but she topped it off with a red flannel shirt from Balmain with a $1,380 price tag that got tongues wagging, according to Teen Vogue. The outlet also shared a since-deleted tweet summarizing what most people thought about the staged event, "Yes, Melania definitely gardens there's no way this is just a photo op."
This bright yellow dress on Melania Trump was a bold swing and a miss
During her husband Donald Trump's second presidential term, most things were old hat for Melania Trump. That has included spending time with royalty, so when it came time to attend a gala thrown in her honor at Windsor Castle, she clearly wasn't intimidated to be in the presence of King Charles and Queen Camilla. In fact, she decided to wear one of her boldest gowns yet for the occasion — this bright yellow off-the-shoulder gown by Carolina Herrera.
While many opt for subtle, understated glamour and subdued hues when spending time with the royal family, Melania's fitted sunflower yellow frock took things even further with a mismatched thick lilac belt that cinched in the waist ... and the bright colors didn't stop there. She took things one step further and added a pair of bright emerald earrings that made the color palette even wilder. Yikes!
It's hard to mess up Chanel, but Melania Trump managed to in 2018
When it came time for Melania Trump to host her first state dinner alongside her husband, President Donald Trump, in 2018, she made an unfortunate fashion choice for the occasion. The state dinner was in honor of France, hosting Emmanuel Macron and Bridget Macron for the event, so the first lady tapped one of the most prestigious French fashion houses, Chanel. Unfortunately, the look was a serious style misstep, with Chantilly lace at the neckline and at the hem after the midi-length sequined skirt ended.
This design was actually converted from its runway iteration, where it was shown as a jumpsuit. According to AOL, the black Chantilly lace was actually painted silver and embellished with crystals and sequins. And while the handiwork was certainly impressive on the couture piece, when worn, the sheer aspect of the lace made it feel cheap — though it was good for showing off the Christian Louboutin heels she wore underneath.
While this Fourth of July look was on theme, it flopped for the first lady
We appreciate the dedication! Melania Trump attended the White House's Independence Day celebration in 2018 in this red, white, and blue getup, but she forgot that the holiday is meant to be low key. So instead of arriving in something casual or barbecue-ready, she showed up in this bold blue and white gingham gown fit for a glamorous gala.
While most appreciated that the frock was at least by an American designer, Ralph Lauren, Melania's wardrobe choice once again raised eyebrows when it was revealed that the design happened to cost $2,790. She also completed the overdressed choice with an equally over-the-top bright red leather bow-tie belt by British designer Alexander McQueen (which reportedly retails for $921). But fortunately for Melania, there was one aspect of her look that seemed Fourth of July ready — her Christian Louboutin red flats.
Another day, another offensive outfit for Melania Trump in Africa
While spending time in Africa in 2018, Melania Trump went on a safari in Kenya. While her outfit certainly looked the part of safari-goer — a white button-down blouse and khaki pants — what she chose to wear on her head had people outraged. Melania donned a white hat that many believed resembled a pith helmet, a type of headwear worn by European explorers, which onlookers attacked for symbolizing colonialism and oppression.
Laura Seay, a professor at Colby College specializing in African politics, may have summed up the criticism best. Seay told NPR at the time that the pith helmet fulfilled a "stereotype," adding, "The way she's dressed and the activities she's undertaken reflect an outdated view of the continent. It's not a place looking for white saviors in colonial getup. It's a vibrant place where there's all sorts of innovation and creative problem-solving."
Following the uproar, The Hollywood Reporter noted that Melania herself made a statement, telling reporters at the end of her African visit, "I want to talk about my trip and not what about what I wear. It's very important what we do, what I'm doing with U.S. aid, and what I do with my initiatives, and I wish people would focus on what I do, not what I wear."
Melania Trump's skin-colored pants might have been her biggest fashion faux pas yet
Leather pants are always questionable — but leather pants that are nearly the same color as your skin? Those are unforgivable. That's a lesson Melania Trump learned all too well in 2018, when she touched down at the White House in December 2018 in these brown leather leggings by Ralph Lauren after failing to give herself a once-over in the mirror. The first lady topped the unfortunate pants with a chic dark green Prada coat, but no one was looking at her outerwear. Onlookers were too busy doing a double take to make sure she was actually wearing bottoms.
"Did Melania forget her pants? Coming off the plane at the base wearing a very short green cost [sic] with nothing else on??" one user questioned in a since-deleted tweet, according to "Today." Another pointed out another mysterious element to her look, tweeting, "Can someone tell me why @FLOTUS got off of Marine One without pants and shoes and wearing sunglasses at night? I'm legit curious." While we discovered that Melania was, actually, wearing pants that night, we still have no answers as to why she decided to wear shades at night.