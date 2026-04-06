Pete Hegseth's Wife Dressed For A Vegas Vacation At The 2026 Easter Egg Roll

While most people know Pete Hegseth for either his work on Fox News or his position in the White House, they're usually less familiar with his wife, Jennifer Hegseth (unless they've heard some of the messy rumors about the Hegseths' marriage). But the television producer is often by her husband's side, supporting him at various events. In April 2026, she attended the annual Easter Egg Roll with Pete, but unfortunately, her fashion decisions took all the attention for all the wrong reasons.

At the event, Jennifer wore a white dress with a pastel pink coat on top, while she had on red nail polish and a cross necklace as well. It was the coat that was really eye-catching, but not because it was a good choice. In fact, the jacket seemed super out-of-place at a children's event at the White House. The garment had gaudy sparkling buttons all down the front and poufy shoulders. But what really took it over the edge were the pink, faux-fur fuzzy cuffs.

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Jennifer looked like she was trying to be the casually fashionable Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City," with her hair even similar to the casual waves the beloved TV character often wore. But instead of the chic NYC vibe she might've been going for, the jacket looked like something you might pack for a rowdy weekend trip to Las Vegas with your friends.