Pete Hegseth's Wife Dressed For A Vegas Vacation At The 2026 Easter Egg Roll
While most people know Pete Hegseth for either his work on Fox News or his position in the White House, they're usually less familiar with his wife, Jennifer Hegseth (unless they've heard some of the messy rumors about the Hegseths' marriage). But the television producer is often by her husband's side, supporting him at various events. In April 2026, she attended the annual Easter Egg Roll with Pete, but unfortunately, her fashion decisions took all the attention for all the wrong reasons.
At the event, Jennifer wore a white dress with a pastel pink coat on top, while she had on red nail polish and a cross necklace as well. It was the coat that was really eye-catching, but not because it was a good choice. In fact, the jacket seemed super out-of-place at a children's event at the White House. The garment had gaudy sparkling buttons all down the front and poufy shoulders. But what really took it over the edge were the pink, faux-fur fuzzy cuffs.
Jennifer looked like she was trying to be the casually fashionable Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City," with her hair even similar to the casual waves the beloved TV character often wore. But instead of the chic NYC vibe she might've been going for, the jacket looked like something you might pack for a rowdy weekend trip to Las Vegas with your friends.
Pete's wife stole the spotlight with her questionable fashion choice
At the 2026 Easter Egg Roll, Jennifer Hegseth's look took away the attention from her husband, Pete Hegseth. Her odd outfit choice for the special event was arguably an eyesore for guests. It was likely a distraction from the day's bright activities, with kids taking part in various games as part of the old White House tradition of the Easter Egg Roll.
But this wasn't the first time that Jennifer wore a questionable outfit at a White House event, and not even the first time it was pink. Still, the new outfit might arguably be better than last year's ensemble. At the 2025 Easter Egg Roll event, Jennifer wore a light pink A-line dress with tiny bows down the bodice and sparkling embellishments at the neckline and hem of the short sleeves. The Easter Egg Roll happened during one of Pete's major scandals involving the Signal app. But his wife's wacky fashion wasn't even enough to distract from reports about the situation from numerous publications.
During Pete's swearing-in ceremony, Jennifer wore another light pink conundrum of an outfit, with a weird twist at the neckline and big sleeves. There are also many other strange ensembles that Jennifer has worn during her time in the public eye, with a lot of light pink, hinting that it might just be a favorite color of hers. Thankfully, the color isn't the problem here, and maybe one day, Jennifer will try out some new silhouettes and styles that suit her better.