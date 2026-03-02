Pete Hegseth's Wife Jennifer's Awful Outfits Give '50s Housewife Vibes

There are ways to give "classic" without going the embarrassingly dated route, but unfortunately, Jennifer Hegseth doesn't seem to have found the balance yet. As a result, she's often given off 1950s housewives vibes (and given that she used to dress fairly well, that's a shame).

Okay, so we wouldn't necessarily go as far as saying Mrs. Hegseth III was ever a style icon. However, she certainly had a fun aesthetic going on, and long, flowy dresses gave her a beachy-cool vibe even a few years into her marriage to Pete Hegseth. Fast-forward to when Pete became secretary of defense (now the secretary of war), though, and all that changed, with Jennifer regularly topping MAGA's worst-dressed lists. Exhibit A: the lewk she wore for her husband's confirmation hearing.

The dress she picked for the day was a teal midi number with a pleated skirt and open keyhole neckline. It was a pretty color for her, so we'll give her that. However, it was also very much on the frumpy side. Added to that, it also looked like it came straight out of Serena Joy's wardrobe ... so on second thought, maybe "1950s housewife" isn't the worst descriptor for this particular outfit.