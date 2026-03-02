Pete Hegseth's Wife Jennifer's Awful Outfits Give '50s Housewife Vibes
There are ways to give "classic" without going the embarrassingly dated route, but unfortunately, Jennifer Hegseth doesn't seem to have found the balance yet. As a result, she's often given off 1950s housewives vibes (and given that she used to dress fairly well, that's a shame).
Okay, so we wouldn't necessarily go as far as saying Mrs. Hegseth III was ever a style icon. However, she certainly had a fun aesthetic going on, and long, flowy dresses gave her a beachy-cool vibe even a few years into her marriage to Pete Hegseth. Fast-forward to when Pete became secretary of defense (now the secretary of war), though, and all that changed, with Jennifer regularly topping MAGA's worst-dressed lists. Exhibit A: the lewk she wore for her husband's confirmation hearing.
The dress she picked for the day was a teal midi number with a pleated skirt and open keyhole neckline. It was a pretty color for her, so we'll give her that. However, it was also very much on the frumpy side. Added to that, it also looked like it came straight out of Serena Joy's wardrobe ... so on second thought, maybe "1950s housewife" isn't the worst descriptor for this particular outfit.
Jennifer's dress for Pete's swearing in-ceremony was also rather dowdy
Same-same, but different: when a visibly proud Jennifer Hegseth arrived for her husband's swearing-in ceremony in early 2025, she did so in a pink midi dress. Again, cute color, but that's where it ended, and rather than enhancing Jennifer's figure or features, the silhouette once again felt rather frumpy.
Something more fitted may have taken away from that, and we seriously wish she'd had the dress tailored ahead of time. Even then, though, the style of the dress made Jennifer look way older than she actually was.
Jennifer's wintry look was both dated and messy
As the wife of the newly-minted secretary of then-defense, Jennifer Hegseth tagged along when her husband met his Polish counterpart in February 2025, and she suited up to protect against the cold. A tweed suit, a coat with faux fur detailing ... it was all very Karoline Leavitt-coded.
Jennifer also threw on some tights, and that's where things went from old-school-but-okay to full-on 1950s cosplay. It didn't help that the tights weren't even the same shade as her skin (and TBH, she still looked freezing even with them on).
Dated accessories let Jennifer Hegseth down
It's possible Jennifer Hegseth was inspired by Kate Middleton's outfit to greet mourners after Queen Elizabeth II's passing when she picked her outfit for a 9/11 observance ceremony (the one Donald Trump seemingly dozed off at). However, where Middleton's outfit felt sleek, Jennifer's was dowdy (and untailored). The worst element? Her pearl necklace.
To be clear, there are ways to make pearls not feel stuffy. See again: the Princess of Wales — or Kamala Harris, whose pearls carry meaning without looking dated. Jennifer, though, opted for an old-fashioned string that all but exemplified their oftentimes fuddy-duddy rep.
Jennifer's one evening look came across as costumey
Jennifer Hegseth dressed for the November 2025 White House state dinner with the weather in mind, covering up in a vintage fur coat. A smart move for the cold, and we didn't hate the idea behind her old Hollywood waves. However, the execution was sorely lacking, and it all ended up looking like she was headed to a dress-up party.
Instead of retro inspired, Jennifer's waves were very on the nose — and again, she rocked a round, old-fashioned necklace. The dress itself was fine, but TBH, seeing it only made her coat of choice more upsetting.
Jennifer's Christmas party look was one of her worst
All Jennifer Hegseth wanted for Christmas was a frumpy 'fit, it would seem — but luckily, she already had a few to choose from. Enter, the dress she wore to host a festive tea party at the Pentagon, which was ... something.
Between the dull shade of green, bizarre ruffles, and lack of tailoring, we certainly wouldn't deem the lewk "Jolly." In fact, we can almost hear Judy Garland's original (and depressing) rendition of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" just looking at it. That was recorded in the '40s, but roll with it.
Jennifer really said 'New year, old clothes'
Given her track record, it shouldn't really come as a surprise that Jennifer Hegseth featured on our worst-dressed list for the Trumps' NYE party. Sure, a lot of that came down to the finishes of the actual outfit (because exposed lining and cheap-looking sequins have never been chic in any era). However, there was also something to be said for the weird capped sleeves and that ubiquitous round necklace. We'd say at least it was a tennis necklace rather than a strand of pearls, but we're not sure that made it any less old-fashioned-looking.
Jennifer's Governors Dinner dress was downright matronly
Unfortunately for our eyes, Jennifer Hegseth opted not to quit the dated cosplays in 2025, and when she joined the worst-dressed MAGA groupies at the Governors Dinner in 2026, she did so clad in what might have been a floaty, dreamlike dress ... that is, if the bulky, brooch-adorned top didn't look like a 1950s nightgown. A chic nightgown, to be sure — but a nightgown nonetheless.
At the very least, Jennifer's hair felt fresher than it had at previous events, so maybe that was her attempt at striking that much-needed balance. Close, no cigar, but we guess we'll take it.