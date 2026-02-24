The Worst-Dressed MAGA Groupies At The 2026 Governors Dinner

The 2026 Governors Dinner has come and gone, and there certainly were some impressive lewks from the evening (Sarah Huckabee Sanders in an asymmetrical silver number!). However, if we were to sum up the dress code in three words, they'd have to be hot mess express. After all, despite it seemingly being a black tie affair, many of those in attendance apparently missed the memo and treated it as a free-for-all. We'll start with FLOTUS herself, Melania Trump, who showed up in a black blouse and sparkly silver pants. To be clear, it was a chic ensemble. However, it was also notably not black tie, and for that reason, we're putting her on our worst-dressed list.

While we're certainly not of the mind that the first lady had to wear a gown, she has worn tuxedos (aka the suiting requirement for black tie events) in the past, and looked terrific doing so. With that said, the former model choosing to don the much more cocktail-appropriate look is curious, and kind of had us wondering if she was even planning on attending in the first place. If anything, it kind of gave the impression that Melania had worn a nice-but-unassuming 'fit solely to take pics with her husband before he went to the dinner (kind of like a proud mom on prom night).

As an aside, the particular pants she picked were confusing as well considering her generally not-that-gaudy style, and even reminded us of the jarring dress that landed her on the worst-dressed list at Donald and Melania Trump's Mar-a-Lago NYE party. Considering how well-turned-out she generally is, we can't help but wonder if Melania is sabotaging her generally stellar style on purpose. Or maybe the first lady's outfit simply missed the mark on this occasion.