The Inappropriate Cheryl Hines Outfit We Doubt She'd Wear Today

For decades, Cheryl Hines was simply known for her Emmy-nominated role in "Curb Your Enthusiasm," but the HBO comedy series ended its long run in 2024, and her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his many scandals overshadowed her fame. As an actor, Hines wore some pretty scandalous outfits, many of which we doubt she'd wear now that her husband is US secretary of health and human services in Donald Trump's second administration. Among them? The revealing dress Hines wore for an Emmy after-party in 2022.

Hines stepped out in a dark, long dress with a blue sequined pattern that featured cutout details around her chest. Hines' neckline plunged into her midsection, while spaghetti straps held it together, further highlighting her bust. The detailing along the neckline called for little accessorizing, with Hines keeping things simple with small gold hoop earrings and matching rings. Hines looked confident in her revealing look, taking to Instagram to share it with her fans. The reaction to it was mixed, though.

While some praised her elegance, others believed the dress didn't do her any favors. "Not very flattering ... Classic styles are better!" one user opined. That year's Emmy after-parties saw plenty of stars rocking cutout dresses and plunging necklines that put plenty of skin on display. Of course, skin-baring outfits are nothing new in Hollywood, and Hines was far from an outlier here. However, her life has changed quite a bit since RFK Jr. became one of the main faces of Trump's administration, so we doubt she'd be rocking a revealing look like this today.