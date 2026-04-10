The Inappropriate Cheryl Hines Outfit We Doubt She'd Wear Today
For decades, Cheryl Hines was simply known for her Emmy-nominated role in "Curb Your Enthusiasm," but the HBO comedy series ended its long run in 2024, and her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his many scandals overshadowed her fame. As an actor, Hines wore some pretty scandalous outfits, many of which we doubt she'd wear now that her husband is US secretary of health and human services in Donald Trump's second administration. Among them? The revealing dress Hines wore for an Emmy after-party in 2022.
Hines stepped out in a dark, long dress with a blue sequined pattern that featured cutout details around her chest. Hines' neckline plunged into her midsection, while spaghetti straps held it together, further highlighting her bust. The detailing along the neckline called for little accessorizing, with Hines keeping things simple with small gold hoop earrings and matching rings. Hines looked confident in her revealing look, taking to Instagram to share it with her fans. The reaction to it was mixed, though.
While some praised her elegance, others believed the dress didn't do her any favors. "Not very flattering ... Classic styles are better!" one user opined. That year's Emmy after-parties saw plenty of stars rocking cutout dresses and plunging necklines that put plenty of skin on display. Of course, skin-baring outfits are nothing new in Hollywood, and Hines was far from an outlier here. However, her life has changed quite a bit since RFK Jr. became one of the main faces of Trump's administration, so we doubt she'd be rocking a revealing look like this today.
Cheryl Hines is in her politician's wife era now
Like many Hollywood stars, Cheryl Hines was a lifelong Democrat with pretty liberal views. And when she married Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in 2014, so was he. He left the party behind in 2023 when he announced he intended to run for president as an independent. A lot has happened since then, and now he's one of the champions of the right. And Hines has stood by her man, and her fashion choices seem to have adapted accordingly.
For the most part, Hines has opted for more subdued looks, even for Hollywood-related events. At the 2025 Oscars, she went for a classic strapless all-black gown (seen below). While it featured a slit in the skirt, it wasn't revealing at all, stopping right at the knee. She went for a similar, albeit even more conservative, style for the opening night of "Les Misérables" at The Kennedy Center in June 2025 (seen above). Her long gown showed virtually no skin, and aside from the detailing along the hemline, was pretty plain.
Hines has proved she's ready to defend her husband, controversies and all. But that doesn't mean it has been easy. She has faced plenty of backlash, with most of her Instagram posts containing political commentary. Besides, as a Democrat, she also had to come to terms with RFK Jr.'s decision to end his independent campaign and side with Donald Trump. "I was guarded about it. It was complicated," she said on "The View" in 2025.