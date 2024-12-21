RFK Jr.'s Wife Cheryl Hines Has Worn Some Scandalous Outfits
Actor and comedian Cheryl Hines has never been one to shy away from controversial ideas or opinions. As the wife of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Hines has often had different political views but still ultimately agrees to disagree with her husband. When RFK Jr. was nominated by President Donald Trump for the position of secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, one of the weird things about RFK Jr. and Hines' marriage became evident: their willingness to publicly disagree with one another. One thing they both seem to turn a blind eye to is Hines' sense of fashion — and the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" actor has certainly worn some scandalous pieces.
As RFK Jr. can't seem to escape the affair rumors following him everywhere, Hines appears to be ramping up her attempts to grab attention. Often seen showing off her toned arms, Hines has a penchant for showing up on the red carpet in dresses that either miss the mark, misunderstand the assignment, or reveal a bit too much of her body. We don't begrudge anyone for wanting to wear a revenge dress, but Hines has a history of not being able to find the right balance between sultry and overly casual. Here's a peek at some of the scandalous outfits Hines has worn throughout the years.
Cheryl Hines was too casual on the red carpet
For the 2005 premiere of the movie "Herbie: Fully Loaded," Cheryl Hines wore a dress that was more aligned with a casual happy hour on a bar patio than a red carpet. Hines played Sally in the film, a sponsor of the Peyton racing team, but the outfit she wore looked like she herself needed an investor. The spaghetti strap dress was a misfire from the mixed bag of 2000s fashion — the embellished bikini-style bustline and fabric that looked like it could be stretchy jersey were icons of this fashion flop era. As comfortable as Hines appears in this dress, the cut and flow of the piece just didn't fit the event and look a bit cheap.
The colors are also all over the place. 2005 was a time of intense patterns, and this dress definitely falls into the fray. What appears to be hands overlapping in different shades of orange, purple, pink, green, blue, and red makes for a too-loud pattern — and draws the eye to all the hands surrounding Hines' triangle top. Being a fashion victim is just one of many tragic details about Hines.
Her PETA Gala dress was too much and too little
Attending the 30th Anniversary Gala for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, Cheryl Hines once again opted for a dress that was both too casual and too busy. Galas are often known as a luxury setting, where elbows are rubbed and pocketbooks open up for a good cause. However, Hines again wore something that looks a bit cheap and is possibly just a bit too short for a fancy evening. Cocktail dresses are hard to nail, and the 2010s were also a tricky time for fashion. The straps on the dress are just a tad too tacky to pull it all together.
"The Flight Attendant" actor has a history of teaming up with several charities and has also collaborated with PETA in the past. In 2013, Hines wrote a letter on PETA's behalf in an effort to stop UniverSoul Circus from including a mistreated elephant in its shows. The letter might not have worked right away, but by 2023, UniverSoul Circus had stopped using animals in their performances entirely. A win for PETA and Hines, although we can't say the same for this outfit.
Cheryl Hines confused stars, stripes, and florals
In a patriotic display on Election Day 2020, Cheryl Hines grabbed a large American flag and took to the streets to celebrate the victory of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Beaming, Hines posted to Instagram, "Time to unite!!!! God Bless America! Congratulations to #JoeBiden #KamalaHarris History has just been made!!! Our first female Vice President!!! Looking forward to our new First Lady Dr Jill Biden!" However, what got lost in the celebration was an actually patriotic outfit.
Wearing a dress with varying hues of red, maroon, and pink and embellished in a floral pattern, Hines accidentally clashes with her giant flag. None of the colors match, and posing in a reddish outfit with a blue-leaning caption is a bit confusing. "The Grand" actor has often been an outspoken critic of Donald Trump, so this spur-of-the-moment celebration doesn't come as a surprise. Although, with Hines' husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. now within the inner circle of Trump, differing political views are just one of many strange things about Hines and RFK Jr.
Cheryl Hines wore a scandalous dress to the Emmys
While getting ready for the 2022 Emmy Awards, Cheryl Hines took her Instagram followers behind the scenes and into her home. What ensued, however, felt like a mishmash of conflicting vibes. Seen here posing in front of a decadent fireplace, Hines is showing off her cute manicure and '90s-inspired dress she chose for the event. Once again opting for a questionable pattern, the dress is a longer midi-length and shows off those curves Hines works out hard for. However, the bondage-style straps at the top don't fit the rest of the dress and feel very out of place. Once again, Hines has chosen an outfit that feels stuck between too laid back and too revealing.
The night was also a mixed bag for Hines. She and "Curb Your Enthusiasm" co-star Larry David, who played a role in Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s marriage, were only able to take home a nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series. The "Curb" crew ultimately lost to the team behind "Ted Lasso" for the award, which was the least scandalous thing about Hines that evening.
Cheryl Hines likes to wear scandalous outfits on vacation
In an Instagram post detailing a lovely vacation spent in North Carolina, Cheryl Hines started the carousel of photos off with a bang. Seen here in nothing but a bathrobe, Hines is leaving very little to the imagination. With a post this scandalous, it's a surprise her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the one who got banned from Instagram. Not for nothing, this isn't the first time Hines has posed in nothing but a robe while taking a break from her daily life. It seems she has a pattern of vamping it up while away from her usual routine.
As Hines' husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. prepared to possibly head to Capitol Hill as Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, Hines probably felt like her time for relaxing was dwindling down. Hines has already had to defend some of RFK Jr.'s controversial comments, which might be why she doesn't have any energy left to defend her controversial outfit choices. Hopefully, she'll avoid making any more fashion blunders as she and her husband spend time at the Trump White House — it is especially hard to top Kimberly Guilfoyle when it comes to inappropriate outfits anyway.