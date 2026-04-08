Kris Jenner's Facelift Started To Lose Its Magic And People Are Noticing

It's possible that Kris Jenner may have used some digital airbrushing and filters to make her facelift look extra smooth and snatched in her birthday photos. Joining Jay Shetty on his "On Purpose" podcast in November 2025, just weeks after her 70th birthday, she didn't look quite as flawless even with a smoothing/blurring filter on. She had folds and creases under her eyes and her cheeks were also kind of saggy. Meanwhile, clips from her Vanity Fair Oscar Party appearance revealed that even after her facelift, Jenner still has some fine lines on her face and neck that surgery couldn't eliminate. While she hasn't admitted to digital editing, she's more than happy to divulge details about her new look that has Kris Jenner stunning her fans.

In her interview with Vogue Arabia, Jenner mentioned having her first facelift when she was in her mid-50s back in 2011. "... it was time for a refresh," she gushed. (Her first procedure was done by Dr. Garth Fisher, who also did her daughter Kylie Jenner's breast augmentation when she was just 19.) "I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy," Jenner said. "Just because you get older, it doesn't mean you should give up on yourself." She understands that not a lot of people are open to plastic surgery, however. "But for me, this is ageing gracefully. It's my version."

She also explained why she felt compelled to come clean about her most recent face work. "I feel it can be very ­inspirational to people who aren't feeling so great about ­themselves," the momager elaborated. "Even when I had my hip replacement, we filmed it. I have the conviction that sharing these things can be helpful."