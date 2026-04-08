Kris Jenner's Facelift Started To Lose Its Magic And People Are Noticing
Months after Kris Jenner made headlines for popping up at her 70th birthday bash looking more tuned up than a sports car, her facelift is starting to lose its magic. At the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch turned heads in a black ruffled evening dress from Valentino's Fall/Winter 1995 haute couture collection. Kris Jenner was accompanied by her longtime beau Corey Gamble, and by all accounts looked amazing for her age. However, many couldn't ignore how Jenner's face seems to be melting. "Where's the baby smooth skin she had on last year??" someone on Instagram asked. "That didn't last long," another user pointed out.
According to Vogue Arabia, Jenner's facelift was done by the board-certified surgeon Dr. Steven Levine. If done well, the procedure can make patients look up to 10 to 15 years younger, which it initially did for Jenner, or at least that's how it seemed. In photos from her birthday bash, which she uploaded to Instagram in November 2025, the reality star looked absolutely unreal, as though she had just turned back the clock! However, a video from her Vanity Fair Oscar Party appearance showed that Jenner's facelift didn't look nearly as good as in her birthday photos.
But keep in mind that a facelift isn't a magical fix, and no such procedure can prevent someone (even those who can afford the best surgeons) from aging. "A facelift can give you a more rested and youthful look, potentially making you appear years younger. However, it's vital to understand that the skin will continue to age," says U.K. surgeon Dr. Anthony MacQuillan on his website. "This means the results, while long-lasting, will gradually diminish over time as the natural ageing process takes its course."
Does Kris Jenner edit her photos?
It's possible that Kris Jenner may have used some digital airbrushing and filters to make her facelift look extra smooth and snatched in her birthday photos. Joining Jay Shetty on his "On Purpose" podcast in November 2025, just weeks after her 70th birthday, she didn't look quite as flawless even with a smoothing/blurring filter on. She had folds and creases under her eyes and her cheeks were also kind of saggy. Meanwhile, clips from her Vanity Fair Oscar Party appearance revealed that even after her facelift, Jenner still has some fine lines on her face and neck that surgery couldn't eliminate. While she hasn't admitted to digital editing, she's more than happy to divulge details about her new look that has Kris Jenner stunning her fans.
In her interview with Vogue Arabia, Jenner mentioned having her first facelift when she was in her mid-50s back in 2011. "... it was time for a refresh," she gushed. (Her first procedure was done by Dr. Garth Fisher, who also did her daughter Kylie Jenner's breast augmentation when she was just 19.) "I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy," Jenner said. "Just because you get older, it doesn't mean you should give up on yourself." She understands that not a lot of people are open to plastic surgery, however. "But for me, this is ageing gracefully. It's my version."
She also explained why she felt compelled to come clean about her most recent face work. "I feel it can be very inspirational to people who aren't feeling so great about themselves," the momager elaborated. "Even when I had my hip replacement, we filmed it. I have the conviction that sharing these things can be helpful."